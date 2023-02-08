FOR THE REGISTER
Copperfield's Books in Napa will host a book signing on Saturday, Feb. 11, from noon to 1 p.m. for Napa author Bunny Russell's new book, "I Love You."
Written for children and families, her book deals with the loss of a pet by following the story of a family and their big fluffy dog.
Russell described "I Love You" as "a helpful tool for parents to address their children’s concerns about the loss of a pet, and opens up space to feel that loss together as a family."
She said the book was inspired by a family dog, a rescued Old English sheepdog, who joined her family when she and her brother were infants and grew up with them as "a member of the family."
The 28-page book is colorfully illustrated by Evandro D'Hipolito.
Originally from from Chicago, Russell now lives in Napa with Miss Marple, her Old English sheepdog, and two hives of honeybees. She enjoys gardening, collecting antiques, going to Alston Dog Park and reading mysteries.
Russell's next project is a book for adult readers, which is a time-travel romance taking place in 1800s Sicily.
'I Love You' can be purchased at Copperfield's Books, Napa Bookmine, Barnes & Noble and Amazon.
The book's website is
www.iloveyoubook.net.
