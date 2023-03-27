St. Helena resident Dina Saalisi will be at Copperfield's Books in Napa on April 1 from noon to 1 p.m. to sign copies of her new book, "Listening to Flowers: Positive Affirmations to Invoke the Healing Energy of the 38 Bach Flowers" (Red Feather, Nov 2022).

"Bach" flowers are part of a method developed in the 1930s by Dr. Edward Bach, an English physician, bateriologist and homeopath, "for using the subtle energy from flowers to relieve the disharmony of disease," Saalisi writes in an introduction to her book.

The Bach system identifies 38 different flowers the essence of which he captured by "floating the freshstblossoms a glass bowl of spring water and set in full sunlight."

Bach published two works, "Heal Thyself" in 1930 and "The Twelve Healers and Other Remedies" in 1933.

Saalisi writes that she suffered for years from the after-effects of a childhood trauma until she began learning about the healing power of flowers. She left an entertainment career to form Dina Sallisi Healing Arts, to share with others what she has discovered about flowers and healing.

Her new book includes a card deck with illustrations by Audrey Violet depicting different flowers and leaves, accompanied by affirmations.

According Saalisi, flower remedies can help people set deeper intentions for concerns such as careers and relationships;· treat chronic illness, anxiety and depression; gain greater self-awareness and personal safety from inside and heal the effects of personal trauma.

On Saalisi's website, she writes, "Throughout my life I’ve sought out various spiritual and holistic methods for dealing with my childhood trauma.

"I’ve had many teachers along the way, who led me to different self-improvement techniques, each with their own value. But I think nature has been my greatest teacher. Always available, deeply supportive and soulfully nourishing. Nature indeed heals.

"When I discovered the medicine available from flower energy, I was enchanted. How could a method so simple, be so effective at transforming deeply rooted trauma? I began using the Bach flower remedies as a way to help others shift their emotional challenges with more ease.

Saalisi's St. Helena studio is at 1360 Main St. More about her work is at her website, dinasaalisi.com/.

Copperfield's Books in Napa is at 1300 First St.