Books bridge the gap: Napa County library shares donations with jail inmates

“If people see those stickers enough times, they’ll start to get curious about the ‘library.’ We want to educate these people to see what an important factor the library is to the community. That it’s a connection with their family and the community. It’s all positive.”

He acknowledged that the pandemic has created many challenges.

“People don’t want to touch things,” Halstead said. “Previously the book stickers indicated to read, enjoy and put back. Now they say to please take.

“We want to be where people are, where services are available, places that’re accessible. The library is tax-funded. Your money pays for this resource. The intent of the library is that it be used for the benefit of the community.”

Donated books and CDs are accepted anytime in the bins marked “Friends of the Library Book Donations” located outdoors in the service/loading area of the library in the northeast corner of the building. While the quarterly book sales are not scheduled at this time, there are books for sale. From the donations, some of the best books, CDs and DVDs are sold in the library lobby. Please note that only exact cash or checks are accepted.

