Books bridge the gap: Napa County library shares donations with jail inmates

There’s a half-block gap between the Napa County Jail and the Napa County Library. The nonprofit volunteer group Friends of the Library and library staff have bridged that gap with books. Other bridges connect the library to schools and non-profits.
“We’ve always donated books to local agencies, nonprofits and schools,” said Robert Martin, president of Friends of the Library. “Through the pandemic, the need for books keeps growing. It’s a perfect opportunity to get books to those who need it.”
Friends of the Library was organized in 1969 primarily as a volunteer fund-raising group to help support the library and its programs. Their main fundraiser is a quarterly sale of books donated by the community. When COVID hit last year, the library closed, the Friends donation box was locked and the volunteer hours of donated book sorting halted.
When the library reopened, book donations soared.
“Donations have flooded in since COVID,” said Bruce Taylor, Friends of the Library book manager. “There’s been a reinterest in reading since we’re all at home. Our biggest fundraisers for the library programs are our quarterly book sales. But we haven’t held any sales in the last year.”
Taylor explained that the book sales have generated as much as $100,000 for the library. The only revenue last year was from a Back Door Booksale, where the Friends sold boxfuls of books sorted only by category.
That leaves a lot of books and limited storage. Because of health and quarantine constraints, the Friends are allowed only one volunteer in the morning and one in the afternoon in their cramped sorting room.
“It’s an issue to keep ahead,” said Taylor.
The Friends have always donated books to various causes and schools. In recent years, they’ve ramped up the variety of places to find a book: laundromats, homeless shelters, medical and WIC centers. They gave away books to fire victim families. At Christmas, they combined book giveaways with food pickup at the schools and gave away about 1,000 books.
“We also donate books to the Juvenile Hall,” said Robin Rafael, Napa County Library’s literacy and volunteer services supervisor. “The juvenile offenders often go through three books a week because there’s not much else to do.
“At the jail, numerous adults tell our literacy volunteers that it’s the first time they’ve ever read a book cover to cover,” said Rafael. “I’d say 60 to 70 percent of that population needs help with reading and writing.”
She usually drops off three boxes, about 200 books, at a time.
“We give them an assortment of titles. Inmates enjoy reading Westerns, mysteries and we’re starting to donate popular novels. All of them have to be paperbacks and the officers distribute them.”
Every book donation has a quarantine period of three days. To stay within health guidelines, once the books are boxed by Martin and his crew, Rafael doesn’t open them. Volunteers with the literacy programs tutor remotely.
“The GED class books we give inmates are so important. When their incarceration is over, many of them take the test to get high school equivalency diplomas. We also have parenting classes and basic math classes, including two levels of Spanish math.”
The director of Library Services and Community Outreach, Anthony Halstead, has been with the library since 2009. He explained the benefit of donating all these books.
“We serve the entire community. It’s the best way—to go where the people are. The library is a building, but we’re also an organism. Many places we drop off books are where there’s a captive audience, laundromats, doctor’s offices, shelters. Why not have books from the library where people congregate?
“We ask ourselves, ‘How can we make literacy available?’ Not everyone has a history with the library. Perhaps they’re from families who didn’t read. We know that kids with books will perform better both in school and life. In jail, the more educated the inmate has become, the less likely they’ll go back to jail.”
Each donated book has a sticker on it reading “Donated by the Library.”
“If people see those stickers enough times, they’ll start to get curious about the ‘library.’ We want to educate these people to see what an important factor the library is to the community. That it’s a connection with their family and the community. It’s all positive.”
He acknowledged that the pandemic has created many challenges.
“People don’t want to touch things,” Halstead said. “Previously the book stickers indicated to read, enjoy and put back. Now they say to please take.
“We want to be where people are, where services are available, places that’re accessible. The library is tax-funded. Your money pays for this resource. The intent of the library is that it be used for the benefit of the community.”
Donated books and CDs are accepted anytime in the bins marked “Friends of the Library Book Donations” located outdoors in the service/loading area of the library in the northeast corner of the building. While the quarterly book sales are not scheduled at this time, there are books for sale. From the donations, some of the best books, CDs and DVDs are sold in the library lobby. Please note that only exact cash or checks are accepted.
WATCH NOW: STEPHEN AND AYESHA DONATE THOUSANDS OF BOOKS TO SCHOOLS
CHECK OUT THE LITTLE FREE LIBRARIES OF NAPA
Little Free Libraries of Napa: 537 Minahen Street
Little Free Libraries of Napa: 2467 Claret Street
Little Free Libraries of Napa: 3120 Hermosa Drive
Little Free Libraries of Napa: 1615 Soscol Avenue
Little Free Libraries of Napa: 74 Wintun Court
Little Free Libraries of Napa: 3367 Browns Valley Road
Little Free Libraries of Napa: 3502 White Cliff Circle
Little Free Libraries of Napa: 983 Napa Street
Little Free Libraries of Napa: 2588 Teakwood Court
Little Free Libraries of Napa: 2645 West Pueblo Avenue
Little Free Libraries of Napa: 119 Elodia Circle
Little Free Libraries of Napa: 4420 Springwood Drive
Little Free Libraries of Napa: 440 Even Street
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
When Bobby Solis opened Pancha's in 1982, the bar was one of many. It outlived its competition, survived fires, floods and earthquakes. Now it…
BottleRock's producer will extend nearly $200,000 in early payment to the Expo as COVID-19 continues to shut down large spectator gatherings.
When a young child ran toward Highway 29 traffic, an American Canyon city employee was the right person at the right place to prevent a tragedy.
The St. Helena-based wine producer confirmed it is "on a path" to becoming a public company. It will debut under the stock ticker NAPA.
A mountain lion was spotted in a central Napa neighborhood earlier this month. There are witnesses and a video to prove it.
A community of homeless Napans are living in RVs and other vehicles in a parking lot in North Napa. What's going on?
As a federally qualified health center operating in Napa and Solano counties, OLE will vaccinate eligible patients it says may have otherwise …
Various possibilities for closing a middle school will be pondered in March and beyond, according to the head of the Napa school district.
The former Health and Human Services Agency campus on Old Sonoma Road has sat empty since 2016. Previous efforts to sell the 8.6 acres have no…
Napa County failed to secure a $10 million grant for a Yountville-to-St. Helena Vine Trail segment in round one, with round two to come.
In this Series
March 3 recap: Napa Valley news you may have missed today
-
Updated
Napa County supervisors to consider COVID-19 vaccine investigation
-
Updated
Napa home to new 'flexible workspace' company, Spaces
-
Updated
Dodd names Napa County's Dr. Karen Relucio as Woman of the Year
- 9 updates