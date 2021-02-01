Books for Black History Month

August

"Frederick Douglass: The Last Days of Slavery" by William Miller. A beautifully written story that looks into the early life of abolitionist Frederick Douglass. The reader understands his life as a slave, his passion for reading to escape his circumstances, and the path that led him to be a hero to many.

September

"Freedom on the Menu: The Greensboro Sit-ins" by Carole Boston Weatherford. When four courageous black teens sat down at a lunch counter in the segregated South of 1960, the reverberations were felt both far beyond and close to home. This insightful story offers a child's-eye view of this seminal event in the American Civil Rights Movement.

October

"Of Thee I Sing: A Letter to My Daughters" by Barack Obama. In this poignant letter to his daughters, Barack Obama has written a moving tribute to thirteen groundbreaking Americans and the ideals that have shaped our nation. From the artistry of Georgia O'Keeffe, to the courage of Jackie Robinson, to the patriotism of George Washington, Obama sees the traits of these heroes within his own children, and within all of America’s children.

November