Books for Black History Month

Books for Black History Month

Black History Month
Reading Partners challenges parents to read one of these books every month with their children to create a year-round dialogue celebrating diversity and Black lives.

January

"Carter Reads the Newspaper" by Deborah Hopkinson: Carter G. Woodson didn’t just read history. He changed it. As the father of Black History Month, he spent his life introducing others to the history of his people.

February

"Moses: When Harriet Tubman Led Her People to Freedom" by Carole Boston Weatherford. Introduce children to Harriet Tubman, the champion of the Underground Railroad who earned the nickname "Moses" for leading hundreds of slaves to freedom. Spirited text and paintings portray how Tubman's compassion, courage, and deep religious faith helped her lead 19 trips from the south to the north in order to help fellow African-Americans.

March

"Martin’s Big Words" by Doreen Rappaport. This picture book biography of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. brings his life and the profound nature of his message to young children through his own words. Martin Luther King, Jr., was one of the most influential and gifted speakers of all time. Doreen Rappaport uses quotes from some of his most beloved speeches to tell the story of his life and his work in a simple, direct way.

April

"Let the Children March" by Monica Clark-Robinson. The book is written from the point of view of a young African American girl growing up in Birmingham, Alabama. Her family hears Martin Luther King Jr. call for peaceful protest. After her parents express fear, the girl and her brother decide they will march instead. Dr. King expresses concern but allows the children to organize.

May

"Ida B. Wells: Let the Truth Be Told" by Walter Dean Myers. Ida Wells was a leader for African American women to be an equal part of the fight for women to win the right to vote. Ms. Wells was participating in and leading peaceful non-violent protest years before the Civil Rights Movement formally began. She worked closely with Alice Paul and Lucy Barns as a member of the National Women’s Party.

June

"Ron’s Big Mission" by Rose Blue and Corinne J. Naden. One summer day in 1959, nine-year-old Ron McNair, who dreams of becoming a pilot, walks into the Lake City, South Carolina, public library and insists on checking out some books, despite the rule that only white people can have library cards.

July

"The Story of Ruby Bridges" By Robert Coles. When a judge orders Ruby to attend first grade at William Frantz Elementary, an all-white school, Ruby must face angry mobs of parents who refuse to send their children to school with her.

August

"Frederick Douglass: The Last Days of Slavery" by William Miller. A beautifully written story that looks into the early life of abolitionist Frederick Douglass. The reader understands his life as a slave, his passion for reading to escape his circumstances, and the path that led him to be a hero to many.

September

"Freedom on the Menu: The Greensboro Sit-ins" by Carole Boston Weatherford. When four courageous black teens sat down at a lunch counter in the segregated South of 1960, the reverberations were felt both far beyond and close to home. This insightful story offers a child's-eye view of this seminal event in the American Civil Rights Movement.

October

"Of Thee I Sing: A Letter to My Daughters" by Barack Obama. In this poignant letter to his daughters, Barack Obama has written a moving tribute to thirteen groundbreaking Americans and the ideals that have shaped our nation. From the artistry of Georgia O'Keeffe, to the courage of Jackie Robinson, to the patriotism of George Washington, Obama sees the traits of these heroes within his own children, and within all of America’s children.

November

"I Got the Rhythm" by Connie Schofield-Morrison and Frank Morrison. On a simple trip to the park, the joy of music overtakes a mother and daughter. The little girl hears a rhythm coming from the world around her- from butterflies, to street performers, to ice cream sellers everything is musical! She sniffs, snaps, and shakes her way into the heart of the beat, finally busting out in an impromptu dance, which all the kids join in on!

December

"Sweet Clara and the Freedom Quilt," by Deborah Hopkinson. Clara was born as a slave and is known as a talented seamstress. After years in slavery, she hears for the first time of the Underground Railroad and makes it her mission to find a way to freedom to see her mother. She designs a quilt that doubles as her map to freedom and a new life.

