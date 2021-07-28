Elayna Trucker, Your August in Books: Mesmerizing Memoirs

When I looked at the list of August’s new releases, I knew immediately what books I would write about for this month’s column. I recently read two memoirs that I found illuminating and instructive, both written by women immigrants.
The United States is, of course, a nation of immigrants; it has always been thus and will continue to be so for a long time yet. Immigrant voices are often silenced, however, by our expectation of assimilation and perhaps a language barrier. But their stories are no less important than our own, and crucial to understanding how our culture and values continue to evolve.
The two women who wrote these debut memoirs came from very different places and had very different upbringings, but I am struck by how strong they both are despite their challenging circumstances, as well as their willingness to let us into their lives so we might see the world a little bit differently. I hope you find their stories as intriguing as I did.
I was thrilled to find a Sonoma-based author in the Algonquin Books catalog for this summer. Shugri Said Salh lives and works as a nurse in Sonoma, but was born and raised in the desert of Somalia.
Her memoir, "The Last Nomad: Coming of Age in the Somali Desert" (Aug. 3), is a simply told yet deeply moving read about a little-known way of life that has largely disappeared.
Born to a large family, Shugri is given to her maternal grandmother at the age of 6 to live in the desert as a nomad, to be her grandmother’s helpmate. She loved her nomadic life; very young children are given responsibilities over livestock and it made her feel important, useful.
Shugri idolized her grandmother, whose wealth of knowledge about how to eke out an existence in this unforgiving climate seemed never-ending, and who was also renowned as a poet. The dangers in Shugri’s telling, but the beauty is ever-present.
Too soon, Shugri is taken by her father to live with him and his new wife, then removed from that unhappy home by an older sister to live in an orphanage run by Canadians.
We see the slow descent into the chaos that Westerners now think of when we hear of Somalia, and feel keenly the loss of a centuries-old culture that is overrun by militant Islamists.
Shugri’s sister is able to bring some of her siblings to Canada as refugees, but Shugri feels even more oppressed in her sister’s home than she did in Somalia, until she finds love and her escape.
The prose is simple and open, and captivating. Shugri’s voice calmly teaches us about a stunning world most Americans are unfamiliar with, and the struggles of immigrating.
Shugri’s book launch will be a virtual event with Napa Bookmine on Wednesday, Aug. 3. (See www.napabookmine.com/ for details.)
Anna Qu, author of "Made in China: A Memoir of Love and Labor" (Aug. 3), had the grave misfortune of being fatherless.
Born in China to a working-class family, Anna is just a few weeks old when her father dies of brain cancer, and her mother struggles to provide, eventually emigrating to New York while her parents raise Anna.
Several years later, Anna’s mother sends for her, and she is sent to live with her mother, stepfather, and half-siblings in a home she is barely welcome in. Discouraged from focusing on school, Anna is expected to play housemaid for what should have been her family, kept away from other relatives and denied the same creature comforts as her siblings.
When Anna is sent to work in her parents’ sweatshop, to labor for poverty wages amongst other immigrants, she finally breaks and tells her school guidance counselor, eventually leading to a case file opened with the Office of Children and Family Services and a few home visits from a social worker.
Things get better - she no longer has to work at the factory, and her mother’s cruelty seems to ease somewhat, though Anna is never extended what she would think of as normal familial love.
When Anna gets into college after years of hard work despite the mistreatment by her family, her parents refuse to help pay for it or offer her a place to stay during breaks, and even getting them to sign the paperwork that would qualify Anna for federal student loans is a struggle.
Graduating into the dot-com era, Anna finds herself working for a failing tech company and wondering if her mother’s withholding of love and care set her up for a lifetime of seeking validation from sources that will not provide it. And when Anna finds her case file and reads it, she is dismayed to find factual inaccuracies and astonished to see that her case was not deemed to be abusive.
Anna is left to wonder, did she manage to eventually become a successful adult in spite of or because of her mother? And if she were in her mother’s place, could she have done any better? Brought up in poverty, immigrating with nothing, working herself to the bone then making a good marriage that allowed her to enter the middle class, can we -- or Anna -- blame her mother for the choices she made with so few resources at her fingertips? Did immigrating to America save Anna, or doom her? There are no easy answers here, and that’s what makes this memoir so absorbing.
Elayna Trucker is buyer at Napa Bookmine. Contact her at elayna@napabookmine.com.