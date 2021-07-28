Elayna Trucker, Your August in Books: Mesmerizing Memoirs

Anna Qu, author of "Made in China: A Memoir of Love and Labor" (Aug. 3), had the grave misfortune of being fatherless.

Born in China to a working-class family, Anna is just a few weeks old when her father dies of brain cancer, and her mother struggles to provide, eventually emigrating to New York while her parents raise Anna.

Several years later, Anna’s mother sends for her, and she is sent to live with her mother, stepfather, and half-siblings in a home she is barely welcome in. Discouraged from focusing on school, Anna is expected to play housemaid for what should have been her family, kept away from other relatives and denied the same creature comforts as her siblings.

When Anna is sent to work in her parents’ sweatshop, to labor for poverty wages amongst other immigrants, she finally breaks and tells her school guidance counselor, eventually leading to a case file opened with the Office of Children and Family Services and a few home visits from a social worker.

Things get better - she no longer has to work at the factory, and her mother’s cruelty seems to ease somewhat, though Anna is never extended what she would think of as normal familial love.