Elayna Trucker, Your February in Books: Great books for February

I have too many good books to tell you about, so let’s get right to it!

I may have mentioned before that I studied medieval history in college, so I try to read new books that come out about the topic and are written for a lay audience. Sometimes that means I’m relearning what I already knew, but let’s face it, academic writing can sometimes be a bit…dull. Luckily, Shelley Puhak, author of "The Dark Queens" (Feb. 22), is an award-winning poet and writer, making this foray into early medieval history highly readable.

We have very few surviving primary sources from the 6th century, an era of massive upheaval in European history -- the “fall” of the Roman Empire and its shift to the East, and the rise of Frankish kingdoms that laid the groundwork for the next thousand years of geopolitics.

Primogeniture, the practice of passing on inherited titles and land to only the first-born boy, was not yet in place, so kingdoms were often split between surviving sons every time a king died. And of course, they always coveted what their brothers had. This did not make for a stable political situation.

Though their lives have been occluded, both by document loss and intentional obfuscation, Merovingian queens, Brunhild of Austrasia (currently eastern France, Belgium, western Germany) and Fredegund of Neustria (northern France), ruled as regents for their sons and grandsons for decades, concurrently, at a time when both the newly ascendant church and traditional Frankish mores deeply resented women with power.

Though one was born a princess and the other a slave, both came to power through their royal husbands and the children they bore, and both showed a canny grasp of political and military maneuvering. Rivals throughout their entire lives, their similarities are striking and their story, integral to the history of the region, has never been told before.

Puhak does an exceptional job of piecing together their lives, while acknowledging that much still remains unknown due to the paucity of historical documents and the obvious biases of those that did survive. This is medieval history at its most fun. Game of Thrones, eat your heart out!

In "The Treeline" (Feb. 15), human rights researcher and writer Ben Rawlence dives deep into the climate-changed world, circumnavigating the globe at the edge of the Boreal forest to find out what is happening to trees, what might happen to trees, and what it means for humans. This book might be the most important book you read this year. Not only because it is beautifully written and informative about the astounding way trees work (think "Lab Girl" or "The Hidden Life of Trees"), but because it is a call to action, though not the one you might think.

Yes, the treeline is changing. For those who read "Trees in Trouble," this sounds like a good thing; trees are escaping drying and heating conditions, proving they can indeed move north in search of a more fitting climate. But this neglects the reality that there is already a balanced ecosystem into which they are moving and, often, humans who have lived comfortably within it for thousands of years.

We visit the Sami of Finland, whose traditional livelihood of reindeer herding is threatened by the shifting taiga as trees bring with them other plants, insects, and animals. We drive upriver (and I do mean literally driving on the river) into the heart of Siberia, where permafrost is turning to slush and native languages are dying out. Sad though the death of a culture is, the other concern is that this frozen land is a sink for carbon. As it melts, greenhouse gas emissions will soar. Marsh sequesters far more carbon monoxide than does forest.

We travel the liquid byways of northern Canada with a group of indigenous people reclaiming the heritage church schools tried to rip away, relearning how to connect with nature. Rawlence finds hope in these communities that know how to survive in extreme environments, because that is what our habitable spaces will soon become. This book is about so much more than trees in far away places; its findings and conclusions affect us all, and I highly encourage you to read it.

Julie Otsuka, author of the award-winning "The Buddha in the Attic," graces us with a slim prize of a novel about once every decade, and "The Swimmers" (Feb. 22) does not disappoint.

The book starts as a chorus, the eponymous swimmers, describes themselves and why they swim. When their beloved pool inexplicably starts showing cracks at the bottom and eventually closes, we start to follow the story of one of them, Alice. We know from the first half that Alice is having trouble with her memory. Now we see inside her memory loss and its effect on her family. Darkly funny at times and piercing at others, this is a precious little book with a big heart that will resonate with many.

Lan Samantha Chang’s "The Family Chao" (Feb. 1) takes us through a tumultuous year of a Chinese immigrant family in the Midwest. Three brothers, all grown but struggling with identity and forward momentum, are unsurprised when their mother leaves their bombastic father and donates all her worldly goods to a Buddhist convent. Leo Chao has loomed over all their lives, loud and uncouth and domineering. The brothers have a love-hate relationship with Leo; okay, mostly hate, but just enough love to complicate things.

When the unthinkable happens after the annual Christmas party, the Chao’s dirty laundry is left out for all the world to see and each begins to spiral in his own way. Sex, love, food, madness - what more can you ask from a novel? Look for a Napa Bookmine event with Chang in the coming month!

Elayna Trucker is buyer at Napa Bookmine. Contact her at elayna@napabookmine.com.