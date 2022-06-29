Elayna Trucker, Your July in Books: Vive la France

While perusing my stack of July books, it became clear that there was a theme brewing…France!
This fascinating country, the United States’ longest-standing ally, has a long, varied past with a huge amount of fodder for novelists and nonfiction writers alike. It’s safe to say that Americans have a bit of a French obsession: Paris is consistently a top travel destination, and, let’s be honest, we like to poke a bit of fun at the French more often than not. Much to my delight, the books I read are fantastically well done, and are sure to satisfy even the itchiest of armchair travelers.
Our first venture into France is "The Falcon’s Eyes" by Francesca Stanfill (July 5). My one quibble with this book is that it’s billed as “a novel of Eleanor of Aquitaine,” though Eleanor herself only occupies about a fourth of this 800-page tome. Yes, that’s a lot of pages, but they go quickly.
Isabelle is a sprightly, intelligent young woman, titled but very poor, who is married off to the impressively wealthy though untitled Gerard in the late 12th century.
Awed by his genteel manners and the luxury of his home, Isabelle falls deeply in love with her enigmatic husband. But as the seasons pass and his true nature slowly reveals itself to her, she comes to understand the castle and her marriage to be a gilded cage, and carefully manages to extricate herself from the marriage.
Happy circumstances see Isabelle making a home at Fontevraud Abbey, a unique refuge that allows wealthy lay women to live there without taking the veil, but her husband’s vengeful machinations eventually force her to England, to serve as the companion to none other than Queen Eleanor, who has been exiled and imprisoned by her husband for decades in a dreary English keep.
There, the women develop a close friendship, built upon an understanding that even the most powerful, wealthy women in this world are still beholden to the basest instincts of men. "The Falcon’s Eyes" is a richly woven, deeply satisfying work of medieval fiction.
Moving forward a few hundred years yet sticking with our theme of strong French women, Katherine J. Chen’s re-imagining of Joan of Arc in "Joan" is simply spectacular (July 5).
We all know the tragic story of the young woman who led the French to victory in the Hundred Years’ War, then was vilified and burned at the stake. Chen breathes new life into this historical figure in a way that turns this time-worn tale into a brand-new adventure.
Jeanne d’Arc starts her life in a minuscule French town in the countryside and suffers merciless abuse at the hands of her violent-tempered father. In the grand tradition of “what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger,” Joan grows up big, bigger even than her father, and stronger than most men. The death of her beloved elder sister drives Joan out to seek her vengeance, and she eventually distinguishes herself enough to gain the notice of some very powerful men.
Joan in this book is more real than any other rendering of her I’ve yet encountered. There are no ecstatic, religious visions here, just the heartbroken soul of a young woman trying to mend the world the only way she knows how, and the devious machinations of men who will do anything to stop her rise. You will never think about Joan of Arc the same again.
"Briefly, A Delicious Life" by Nell Stevens doesn’t take place in France but it is about a French family, so I hope you’ll forgive me this slight detour (July 19).
Blanca, our spunky, vivacious narrator is, well, a ghost. Though very much dead, that doesn’t stop her from becoming enthralled and entwined with the recent foreign visitors who have installed themselves in the Charterhouse of Valldemossa, Mallorca in 1838.
Blanca just knows that the foreigners will upset the locals to no end: the head of the family seems to be the woman, a cigar-smoking hedonist who sleeps little and dresses like a man; her name is George Sand.
The man, who is not her husband nor the father of her children and who seems quite ill and fragile but still manages to produce the most gorgeous music on a poorly tuned piano, is Frédéric Chopin.
George’s two children are Maurice, an awkward teenage boy who is jealous of his mother’s affection for Chopin, and Solange, a young girl who adores Chopin and pretends not to need her mother but very much does.
These four Frenchmen and women have come to Mallorca ostensibly for Maurice’s health, blissfully unaware that yes, even Mediterranean islands suffer winter in November and December.
As Blanca swoops into their minds and reads their pasts and present thoughts, we learn as well how she entered this unusual state and a little of her life before its untimely end.
It is men, of course, who are to blame for her death, and men who she tries to avenge herself on as she watches their heartless use of the women in her town. Blanca quickly became one of my favorite narrators of all time, and I think you’ll fall in love with her, too.
After reading all this French fiction, I needed some historical context. Who better to turn to than Graham Robb, prolific author of French histories and biographies, including his latest, "France: An Adventure History" (July 5)?
Using geography as our guide, Robb takes us from the earliest written histories of what was then called Gaul (featuring our old friend Julius Caesar) up through the modern moment, with judicious and unexpected stops along the way.
For example: There’s a lengthy chapter on Napoleon, but it focuses on the end of his life rather than his meteoric rise to power and epic fall. Similarly, French colonialism is mentioned very briefly but through the story of a young boy who was left to die on an Australian island and is instead taken in by the indigenous locals, among whom he lives as a full member of the family until his “rescue” many years later.
This is a book you can dip in and out of, choosing your chapters as they speak to your current curiosities. I learned a lot about France’s past, and the context of its present, from our British bicycling friend Graham Robb.
Summer book roundup: More than 30 picks for the season
SUMMER OBSESSION
_EverythingINeedIGetFromYou_CMYK.jpg
“Everything I Need I Get From You: How Fangirls Created the Internet As We Know It” (MCD, $18) is partly about One Direction, and “This Is Not a Book About Benedict Cumberbatch” (Putnam, $17) is, yes, mostly about Benedict Cumberbatch. But the real subject of both these wonderfully fresh takes on fandom is the unabashed, self-aware embrace of joy. Kaitlyn Tiffany, a writer at The Atlantic, uses her love of One Direction ingeniously to trace how online culture came to feel. And Tabitha Carvan, now long out of adolescence, wrestles bravely with an embarrassing addiction to the former Sherlock but also considers the way we treat women who feel deeply: “When a lot of women love anything, that’s all we need to know about it.” Subversively important stuff.
SUMMER SCHOOL
Do you spend summers pining to return to class? (Regardless of your age?) Try Jhumpa Lahiri, Pulitzer fiction winner in 2000, who spent part of the decades since then in Rome, translating and learning to write in Italian. “Translating Myself and Others” (Princeton, $22) is about how translation changed how she related to fiction, teachers and her mom.
“How to Read Now” (Viking, $26) by Elaine Castillo aims to remind us how provocative great writing can be. As in, she questions rigorously the familiar ideas that fiction installs empathy and reading needs to be a safe space.
SUMMER OUTDOORS
Jody Rosen’s “Two Wheels Good: The History and Mystery of the Bicycle” (Crown, $29) is a fascinating, sweeping everyday explainer, moving from the bike’s 19th-century origins to its importance globally, allowing room for side trips into health, class and death.
“This America of Ours: Bernard and Avis DeVoto and the Forgotten Fight to Save the Wild” (Mariner, $28) by Nate Schweber recounts another underreported history. Here, the midcentury struggle to push back attempts by industry and politicians to reclaim and strip the national parks.
SUMMER CITIES
Adam Levin drops “Mount Chicago” (Doubleday, $30), a vast new Chicago novel with the satire and raunchy pulse reminiscent of old-school Roth or Bellow. The premise: A sinkhole eats the Loop, which draws together a comedian, his fan and the mayor of Chicago. For a more common New York epic, “Trust” (Riverhead, $28) by Pulitzer finalist Hernan Diaz is about money, rooted partly in Henry James, partly in “Succession.”
SUMMER SCARES
I leave room each summer for one good horror. “Other Terrors: An Inclusive Anthology” (William Morrow, $17) by Vince Liaguno and Rena Mason is an ingenious collection of frights by marginalized identities. Vampires aid the trans community. Latinx heroes see “something in the woods.” It’s a lot of fun.
As are Modern Library’s welcome, ongoing new reissues of British science fiction writer John Wyndham, the inspiration of drive-in classics like “Village of the Damned.”
SUMMER SATIRE
The funny novel that doesn’t evaporate as you turn the page is hard to pull off. So much so that I read “Invisible Things” (One World, $27) waiting for a crash that never came. Mat Johnson tells the story of astronauts who discover a city of Americans somehow living in a bubble on a moon orbiting Jupiter — a city just as ideologically polarized as the Earth kind.
Sloane Crosley’s “Cult Classic” (MCD, $27) adopts a similar soft sci-fi vibe and slaps it against a rom-com: A young New Yorker runs into an old boyfriend, then another. Then another. That plot (she’s the unwitting focus of an experiment) is less interesting than Crosley’s spot-on understanding of dating and the roads not traveled.
SUMMER LIVES
“Crying in the Bathroom” (Viking, $27), by Erika L. Sanchez, is an account of childhood depression and falling in love with comedy. It’s also a lesson in nurturing a clear voice.
Jesse Ball’s “Autoportrait” (Catapult, $20), you might say, is all voice. His 118-page memoir is evocative and bright, less a narrative than a set of memories that add up to a person.
SUMMER INDOORS
My favorite biography is always about an influential outsider I assumed I knew. Alec Nevala-Lee’s deeply researched “Inventor of the Future: The Visionary Life of Buckminster Fuller” (Dey, $35) scratches that itch, offering a history of revelatory design so transformative that much of it remains unrealized.
Alexandra Lange’s “Meet Me By the Fountain: An Inside History of the Mall” (Bloomsbury, $28) works similar magic, reacquainting us with the roots of half-accomplished dreams, tracing the influence of department stores on now-struggling suburban sprawls saddled with acres of parking.
SUMMER LAUGHS
David Sedaris’ “Happy-Go-Lucky” ($29, Little Brown) is like a reminder of an old friend who can still make you laugh out loud, but with a poignance now. Subjects include the ugliness of his father, art school in Chicago (“if you could draw Snoopy on a napkin, you were in”) and entitled fans.
Isaac Fitzgerald wrote a rowdy, more traditional memoir, “Dirtbag, Massachusetts” ($27, Bloomsbury), about a childhood of homelessness. It’s told without piety or violin strains of uplift but rather an embrace of the chaos of just getting by.
SUMMER NATURAL
No one is better at explaining, with clarity and humor, how the world works than science writer Ed Yong, whose latest, “An Immense World” (Random House, $30), describes the sensory worlds animals inhabit.
This is also true of “Serious Face” (Random House, $28), by Jon Mooallem, whose sweet spot, journalistically, occupies the space between the natural world and our confusion toward it. His new collection spends time with cloud fandoms, Neanderthals and loose monkeys in Florida.
Both books bring you closer to nature, but leave room for Barry Lopez’s goodbye, “Embrace Fearlessly the Burning World” (Random House, $28). The outdoors writer, who died of prostate cancer in 2020, looks back on life and considers his impending death and what we owe the land. Never afraid to get lyrical, his climate-change writing alone is for the ages: “We are searching for the boats we forgot to build.”
SUMMER HITS
David Ellis, a justice in the Illinois 1st District Appellate Court, has built an impressive side gig as a master of the classic airport thriller — meaning the sort you absorb during a plane ride someplace warmer. “Look Closer” (Putnam, $27), his latest, is a tale of Chicago murder and misdirection; it’s a solid two days of beach escape.
Conversely, “Remarkably Bright Creatures,” the debut of Shelby Van Pelt, is sweet and warm: A kindhearted elderly widowed janitor strikes up a friendship with an aquarium octopus (who also narrates).
SUMMER CHARMS
Diana Goetsch’s “This Body I Wore” (FSG, $28) is not a memoir of a New York City schoolteacher who transitions but rather a straightforward, well-remembered, hilarious personal history of the full life as a trans woman. It’s never pedantic or even inspirational, which is exactly why it is.
Getting a new reissue this summer is the influential 2013 novel “Nevada” (MCD, $17), by Imogen Binnie. Like Goetsch, her tale of a trans woman doesn’t serve lessons so much as a portrait of awkwardness, acceptance and kindness in unexpected places.
SUMMER STUDENTS
Toya Wolfe reaches into her debut novel, “Last Summer on State Street” (William Morrow, $28), and pulls out a thoughtful snapshot of the end of public-housing high-rises in Chicago. Wolfe maps the geography of a childhood with the kind of vividness that brushes aside nostalgia.
We find ’80s theater students in Adam Langer’s “Cyclorama” (Bloomsbury, $27). When the plot skips ahead 40 years, and accusations fly among the former students, Langer arranges the present beside a harsh reassessment of the past.
SUMMER MARVELS
Nothing about the new Penguin Classics Marvel Collection ($50 each) says “beach read.” Weighty and elegant, they’re stuffed with dozens of vintage issues of Captain America, Black Panther and Spider-Man; archival letters; and appreciations. Ideal for a rainy day.
SUMMER STORMS
“His Name Is George Floyd” (Viking, $30), by Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa, considers the world of Floyd, his country, his history, and the politics and policies that shaped his family — and the family of his murderer, Derek Chauvin. It’s a feat of fresh reporting and vivid, contextual contemporary history.
As is “Rogues: True Stories of Grifters, Killers, Rebels and Crooks” (Doubleday, $30) by Patrick Radden Keefe, a standard for contemporary true crime, who intricately builds portraits of willful neglect, madness and hubris.
SUMMER TRAVELS
In Ottessa Moshfegh’s “Lapvona” (Penguin, $27), a shepherd’s son comes fatally close to the rulers of a medieval fiefdom. Moshfegh plumbs entitlement, class, magic and revenge.
Dan Chaon’s “Sleepwalk” (Holt, $28) offers a world of similar cruelties, set in a near future. A Big Lebowski-esque drifter navigates a crumbling country, with a strange, unsettling legacy. To say more would spoil it.
Elayna Trucker is buyer at Napa Bookmine. Email her at elayna@napabookmine.com.