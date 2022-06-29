Elayna Trucker, Your July in Books: Vive la France

While perusing my stack of July books, it became clear that there was a theme brewing…France!

This fascinating country, the United States’ longest-standing ally, has a long, varied past with a huge amount of fodder for novelists and nonfiction writers alike. It’s safe to say that Americans have a bit of a French obsession: Paris is consistently a top travel destination, and, let’s be honest, we like to poke a bit of fun at the French more often than not. Much to my delight, the books I read are fantastically well done, and are sure to satisfy even the itchiest of armchair travelers.

Our first venture into France is "The Falcon’s Eyes" by Francesca Stanfill (July 5). My one quibble with this book is that it’s billed as “a novel of Eleanor of Aquitaine,” though Eleanor herself only occupies about a fourth of this 800-page tome. Yes, that’s a lot of pages, but they go quickly.

Isabelle is a sprightly, intelligent young woman, titled but very poor, who is married off to the impressively wealthy though untitled Gerard in the late 12th century.

Awed by his genteel manners and the luxury of his home, Isabelle falls deeply in love with her enigmatic husband. But as the seasons pass and his true nature slowly reveals itself to her, she comes to understand the castle and her marriage to be a gilded cage, and carefully manages to extricate herself from the marriage.

Happy circumstances see Isabelle making a home at Fontevraud Abbey, a unique refuge that allows wealthy lay women to live there without taking the veil, but her husband’s vengeful machinations eventually force her to England, to serve as the companion to none other than Queen Eleanor, who has been exiled and imprisoned by her husband for decades in a dreary English keep.

There, the women develop a close friendship, built upon an understanding that even the most powerful, wealthy women in this world are still beholden to the basest instincts of men. "The Falcon’s Eyes" is a richly woven, deeply satisfying work of medieval fiction.

Moving forward a few hundred years yet sticking with our theme of strong French women, Katherine J. Chen’s re-imagining of Joan of Arc in "Joan" is simply spectacular (July 5).

We all know the tragic story of the young woman who led the French to victory in the Hundred Years’ War, then was vilified and burned at the stake. Chen breathes new life into this historical figure in a way that turns this time-worn tale into a brand-new adventure.

Jeanne d’Arc starts her life in a minuscule French town in the countryside and suffers merciless abuse at the hands of her violent-tempered father. In the grand tradition of “what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger,” Joan grows up big, bigger even than her father, and stronger than most men. The death of her beloved elder sister drives Joan out to seek her vengeance, and she eventually distinguishes herself enough to gain the notice of some very powerful men.

Joan in this book is more real than any other rendering of her I’ve yet encountered. There are no ecstatic, religious visions here, just the heartbroken soul of a young woman trying to mend the world the only way she knows how, and the devious machinations of men who will do anything to stop her rise. You will never think about Joan of Arc the same again.

"Briefly, A Delicious Life" by Nell Stevens doesn’t take place in France but it is about a French family, so I hope you’ll forgive me this slight detour (July 19).

Blanca, our spunky, vivacious narrator is, well, a ghost. Though very much dead, that doesn’t stop her from becoming enthralled and entwined with the recent foreign visitors who have installed themselves in the Charterhouse of Valldemossa, Mallorca in 1838.

Blanca just knows that the foreigners will upset the locals to no end: the head of the family seems to be the woman, a cigar-smoking hedonist who sleeps little and dresses like a man; her name is George Sand.

The man, who is not her husband nor the father of her children and who seems quite ill and fragile but still manages to produce the most gorgeous music on a poorly tuned piano, is Frédéric Chopin.

George’s two children are Maurice, an awkward teenage boy who is jealous of his mother’s affection for Chopin, and Solange, a young girl who adores Chopin and pretends not to need her mother but very much does.

These four Frenchmen and women have come to Mallorca ostensibly for Maurice’s health, blissfully unaware that yes, even Mediterranean islands suffer winter in November and December.

As Blanca swoops into their minds and reads their pasts and present thoughts, we learn as well how she entered this unusual state and a little of her life before its untimely end.

It is men, of course, who are to blame for her death, and men who she tries to avenge herself on as she watches their heartless use of the women in her town. Blanca quickly became one of my favorite narrators of all time, and I think you’ll fall in love with her, too.

After reading all this French fiction, I needed some historical context. Who better to turn to than Graham Robb, prolific author of French histories and biographies, including his latest, "France: An Adventure History" (July 5)?

Using geography as our guide, Robb takes us from the earliest written histories of what was then called Gaul (featuring our old friend Julius Caesar) up through the modern moment, with judicious and unexpected stops along the way.

For example: There’s a lengthy chapter on Napoleon, but it focuses on the end of his life rather than his meteoric rise to power and epic fall. Similarly, French colonialism is mentioned very briefly but through the story of a young boy who was left to die on an Australian island and is instead taken in by the indigenous locals, among whom he lives as a full member of the family until his “rescue” many years later.

This is a book you can dip in and out of, choosing your chapters as they speak to your current curiosities. I learned a lot about France’s past, and the context of its present, from our British bicycling friend Graham Robb.

