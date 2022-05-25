Elayna Trucker, Your June in Books: Hot, hot reading

Summer is nigh, and so many books are waiting for you!

If you are drawn to the eldritch, Paraic O’Donnell’s follow up to "The House on Vesper Sands," "The Maker of Swans," certainly fits the bill (June 7). Though it begins with a gunshot and a murder, this is a mostly meditative book, a book where words hold their own special powers and every sentence matters.

Eustace is a patient, exacting manservant to the dramatic, unpredictable Mr. Crowe. Mysterious though they both are, it is Clara, the young mute girl who loves to write, who is the real enigma here. She has all the joys and fears of a normal little girl, yet there is something of the uncanny to her, something that binds her to Mr. Crowe and the rural mansion in which they reside.

This is a slow, unspooling gothic drama for readers who like secrets to be revealed piece by tantalizing piece.

Generational grief and love as well as a strong sense of place are the backbones of Kali Fajardo-Anstine’s novel, "Woman of Light" (June 7).

Set alternately in the Lost Territory in the late 1800s and a racially diverse (but decidedly unmixed) Denver of the 1930s, we follow four generations of indigenous women and the men who sometimes uplifted them, sometimes let them down.

There is a hint of magic here - Luz, our protagonist, reads tea leaves to see people’s future. Only 17, Luz lives with her beloved brother and aunt and longs for something more than doing laundry for rich white women.

Over the course of a year, her visions grow stronger, as does her sense of self, buffeted though it is by the men in her life. This is a searing look at the racist history of the West, Denver in particular, a past that is often elided.

Sloane Crosley is a favorite of mine; mostly known for her biting, humorous essays (think of her as a Gen X David Sedaris), Crosley also writes novels that are just as funny and moving as her nonfiction. Her latest, "Cult Classic" (June 7), is a delightful romp through New York City and one woman’s romantic past.

Lola is engaged to a steady man who loves her deeply, and yet can’t help feeling that she is missing out on something. A chance encounter with an ex-boyfriend has her thinking of what could have been … then she runs into another ex. And another.

And suddenly her former co-worker and current best friend is revealing that Lola is sole focus of a group that might, maybe, sort of be a cult (only don’t say that to their faces). Lola braces for more unwelcome encounters from her past all while trying to reconcile her present in this whip-smart exploration of modern love.

Historical fiction readers will enjoy journalist Lizzie Pook’s first novel, "Moonlight and the Pearler’s Daughter" (June 14).

Eliza is a young woman whose family moved to Bannin Bay, Australia in the 1880s. Contrary to her father and uncle’s hopes, Australia and the pearl business present unexpected challenges and tragedies.

Eliza is smart and well-educated, outspoken in a way that is frowned upon in the upper crust of Bannin Bay society. She makes friends among the local indigenous population, and among Chinese and Japanese immigrants.

When her father does not return from the latest pearl season and her brother’s explanation is dismissive, Eliza vows to find out what really happened, and bring back the beloved father she refuses to believe is dead.

Eliza’s search for answers leads us on a journey into the realities and contradictions of 19th century colonial life, with a constant eye on the injustices meted out to non-white settlers and indigenous communities. "Moonlight" is a quick, satisfying read on a fascinating, tumultuous time and place.

For our nonfiction readers, I thoroughly enjoyed David K. Randall’s new book about the discovery of the T. Rex, "The Monster’s Bones" (June 7).

I’ll admit this is a bit of an obsession of mine; if you aren’t familiar with the paleontological race that occurred in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, buckle up because it’s a wild ride!

The mostly undiscovered wildlands of Montana, Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado are rich in fossils, and paleontology was suddenly the hip science of the age when it became clear how dramatic the presentation of these bones could be for the general public.

Different schools and universities started throwing money at private prospectors in the hopes of finding some long-dead creature that would astonish and amaze (and bring lots of money into their departments).

Randall’s exploration of this topic focuses on the outsized personalities of the men obsessed with bones, and discusses how the enrichment of our historical record with dinosaurs changed the face of science and so much more.

Short stories are a hard sell. I get it, you want to be immersed in another world, do a deep dive into someone else’s mind. But let me just say this: a really good short story is, I believe, better than a really good novel.

Take "Fruiting Bodies," for example, a collection by Kathryn Harlan (June 7). There is a story in the middle of the collection, “Fiddler, Fool Pair,” about a young woman who is researching gambling among fairies, that left me quite literally breathless.

It’s not just the sheer inventiveness of the game and world Harlan creates, but the way she uses these outlandish things to illuminate the most hidden corners of our souls — love, memory, grief. These lightly magical stories, often featuring queer characters or narrators, are simply gorgeous, and well worth your time even if you normally avoid short stories.

Elayna Trucker is buyer at Napa Bookmine. Contact her at elayna@napabookmine.com.