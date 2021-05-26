Elayna Trucker: Your June in Books Summer Reading - for Kids and Grown Ups!

I won’t say too much about this sequel, so I don’t ruin the first book for readers who’d like to start there (it’s now available in paperback!), just that it also features Lakshmi, now working in a clinic in Shimla, and young Malik, who seems to be veering down a dangerous path.

This budding series is wonderful for armchair travelers and those looking to get lost in a world very different from their own. Joshi is also scheduled for a virtual event with Napa Bookmine on July 27, so you have time to read both books!

Readers looking for a literary novel to really sink their teeth into will want to pick up Lisa Taddeo’s "Animal" (June 8). Taddeo is the bestselling author of 2019’s "Three Women," an astounding and deeply researched look at the romantic and sexual lives of the modern woman.

This book is her fiction debut, a powerful look at female rage and survival. Joan witnessed a horrific event as a child and it has colored everything she’s done since. After years of casual cruelty at the hands of men, a shocking act of violence sends her back to her past as she tries to make sense of the world she’s inhabited for so long. "Animal" is raw, visceral, and ferocious.