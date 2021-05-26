Elayna Trucker: Your June in Books Summer Reading - for Kids and Grown Ups!

It’s hard to believe we’re already inching into summer, but here we are, staring straight into the wide eyes of June. Summer is the perfect time for a deep dive into novels, lighthearted or intense; more daylight hours give us more time for reading!
Laura Lippman has steadily made a name for herself as one of the best and most consistent mystery authors working today. Her latest, "Dream Girl" (June 22), is a standalone novel (that is, not part of a series) featuring novelist Gerry Andersen, recovering from a freak accident with only an assistant and night nurse for company and care.
Gerry fears he is descending into dementia, an affliction that oppressed his recently deceased mother, as he experiences persistent visitations from the specter of his ex-girlfriend and phone calls his phone keeps no log of. These calls seem to be from the main character of his own novel by the name of Dream Girl, a woman he knows doesn’t exist, yet here she is threatening that she will see him soon. Are these phone calls real, or imagined? You’ll have to read the book to find out!
For those looking for a true romp of a thriller, perennial bestseller James Patterson and former President Bill Clinton are back at it with "The President’s Daughter" (June 7), a follow-up to 2018’s "The President is Missing."
The daughter of Matthew Keating, former Navy SEAL and president has been abducted, and it’s up to Keating alone to rescue her. This is perfect beach reading fodder for those whose tastes lean towards action movies over romantic comedies.
Fans of literary mysteries will enjoy Alex Michaelides’ new novel, "The Maidens" (June 15). 2019’s "The Silent Patient" was a huge hit, and this follow-up is inspiring an equal amount of buzz pre-publication.
Edward Fosca is a Greek tragedy professor at Cambridge, well-liked for his handsome looks and charisma, especially by a secret society of women students known as The Maidens. But Mariana is convinced Edward is a murderer. Herself a former student, now a group therapist, Mariana’s conviction turns into obsession as she seeks to discover why the killer seems to mimic the rites of Persephone, the maiden from Greek mythology doomed to spend half her life in the underworld. She insists Edward is guilty of the crime despite his alibi. Fans of Michaelides’ previous novel will certainly be pleased with this one.
Another sequel out in June is "The Secret Keeper of Jaipur," by Alka Joshi (June 22). Her first, "The Henna Artist," was set 12 years before this book, and featured 17-year-old Lakshmi escaping from an abusive marriage in 1950s Jaipur.
I won’t say too much about this sequel, so I don’t ruin the first book for readers who’d like to start there (it’s now available in paperback!), just that it also features Lakshmi, now working in a clinic in Shimla, and young Malik, who seems to be veering down a dangerous path.
This budding series is wonderful for armchair travelers and those looking to get lost in a world very different from their own. Joshi is also scheduled for a virtual event with Napa Bookmine on July 27, so you have time to read both books!
Readers looking for a literary novel to really sink their teeth into will want to pick up Lisa Taddeo’s "Animal" (June 8). Taddeo is the bestselling author of 2019’s "Three Women," an astounding and deeply researched look at the romantic and sexual lives of the modern woman.
This book is her fiction debut, a powerful look at female rage and survival. Joan witnessed a horrific event as a child and it has colored everything she’s done since. After years of casual cruelty at the hands of men, a shocking act of violence sends her back to her past as she tries to make sense of the world she’s inhabited for so long. "Animal" is raw, visceral, and ferocious.
Set in 1969 in the world of American folk music, "Songs in Ursa Major" by Emma Brodie (June 22) is a debut novel for fans of "Daisy Jones & the Six," "A Star is Born" and "Almost Famous."
Jane Quinn is given a huge break when she’s asked to take the place of big star Jesse Reid after his motorcycle crashes on the way to a show at the Bayleen Island Folk Fest. While Jesse recuperates, he coaches Jane through her burgeoning starhood, and they fall into what becomes a passionate love affair. Jesse’s demons start to emerge, however, once they start touring together, and the struggles Jane reckons with inspire an iconic album. This is pitch-perfect summer reading!
Elayna Trucker is buyer at Napa Bookmine. Contact her at elayna@napabookmine.com.