Elayna Trucker, Your March in Books: Spring into a Good Book!

Known mainly for her novels, Isabel Allende began her writing career as a journalist amidst women riding the first wave of feminism in the 1960s. In “The Soul of a Woman” (March 2), Allende meditates on what it means to be a woman, and a feminist, today.

“To be safe, to be valued, to live in peace, to have their own resources, to be connected, to have control over their bodies and lives, and above all, to be loved.” Allende sees how much progress has been made in these areas, and how far we still have to go, in this short but important work publishing just in time for Women’s History Month.

Graeme Gibson, husband of Margaret Atwood and well-respected writer in his own right, passed away a little over a year ago. Atwood took on the work of editing and reissuing his beautifully illustrated, 15-year-old book, “The Bedside Book of Birds: An Avian Miscellany” (March 30). Gibson was an avid birdwatcher with a deep appreciation for the connection between humans and birds. This book lovingly collects works that illuminate that connection, from such writers as Darwin, Ovid, T.S. Eliot, Peter Matthiessen, and many others. With a new forward by Atwood, this beautiful book will surely delight fans of birds and words.