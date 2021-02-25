Elayna Trucker, Your March in Books: Spring into a Good Book!

The days lengthen, the grass grows greenly, our noses twitch with pollen kisses — it’s almost spring! One year into the COVID-19 pandemic, readers are finding solace in fiction to escape and nonfiction to inform us of the world we all long to get back to. March is rich with both!
Nobel and Booker Prize winner Kazuo Ishiguro’s newest, “Klara and the Sun” (March 2) explores the fundamental question of what it means to love. Klara is an Artificial Friend on display at a store, awaiting the customer who will purchase her. Every person who shops in the store and passes on the street comes under her hopeful, observant gaze. Ishiguro is a master at using fiction to express deep truths about the human condition; his use of this unusual protagonist is another triumph of his deft emotional writing.
Imbolo Mbue’s debut novel, “Behold the Dreamers,” was widely praised when it came out four years ago. “How Beautiful We Were” (March 9) is a worthy follow-up set in a fictional African village weathering an environmental onslaught from an American oil company.
Though their fields lie fallow and their children die of drinking toxic water, the company ignores them and their corrupt government abandons them. Left to fend for themselves, the villagers decide to fight for their land and their people, a fight that will last many years and cause many of its own sorrows. Mbue shows us a community reckoning with capitalism as the descendant of colonialism, willing to risk everything for a chance at real freedom.
In a truly brilliant follow-up to 2015’s “The Sympathizer,” Viet Thanh Nguyen brings back the fascinating half-Vietnamese, half-French double agent who has lost so much yet somehow keeps on.
Told in the first person (sometimes plural, as our narrator struggles with his demi-self), “The Committed” (March 2) follows our anti-hero as he finally steps foot in his native fatherland, France, and begins to make his way through this new world.
This gritty novel could be classified as a thriller, but that simple label doesn’t do the book’s complexity justice. Yes, there’s drug dealing, and prostitutes, and brutal beatings; but the real action goes on inside our protagonist’s beautiful, utterly broken mind. Nguyen fearlessly exposes Western racism towards East Asians, and the condescending paternalism former colonial masters display towards the people they used to control.
Kaitlyn Greenidge has gifted us a beautiful book and heartbreakingly real character in “Libertie” (March 30). Born of a freeborn woman whose skin is light enough to pass, Libertie inherits her dead father’s darker skin and is acutely aware of the prejudice against her within her own community of free Black people.
Her mother, a respected doctor who starts a hospital for women on the shores of Brooklyn just after the Civil War, has raised Libertie to join her profession, a role Libertie increasingly chafes against. Unable to speak her truth to her strong-willed mother, Libertie marries a Haitian doctor and tries to start a new life on that verdant island. Folklore lives breathlessly alongside the historical realities of life for a Black woman in the 1800s in this gorgeous, lush novel that will keep you reading late into the night.
Known mainly for her novels, Isabel Allende began her writing career as a journalist amidst women riding the first wave of feminism in the 1960s. In “The Soul of a Woman” (March 2), Allende meditates on what it means to be a woman, and a feminist, today.
“To be safe, to be valued, to live in peace, to have their own resources, to be connected, to have control over their bodies and lives, and above all, to be loved.” Allende sees how much progress has been made in these areas, and how far we still have to go, in this short but important work publishing just in time for Women’s History Month.
Graeme Gibson, husband of Margaret Atwood and well-respected writer in his own right, passed away a little over a year ago. Atwood took on the work of editing and reissuing his beautifully illustrated, 15-year-old book, “The Bedside Book of Birds: An Avian Miscellany” (March 30). Gibson was an avid birdwatcher with a deep appreciation for the connection between humans and birds. This book lovingly collects works that illuminate that connection, from such writers as Darwin, Ovid, T.S. Eliot, Peter Matthiessen, and many others. With a new forward by Atwood, this beautiful book will surely delight fans of birds and words.
Anne Lamott can always be counted on to write just the right thing at the right time. “Dusk, Night, Dawn: On Revival and Courage” (March 2) explores themes many of us have been dealing with this past year: how do we cope with bad news, and how do we get back to feelings of joy and hope?
Taking her own experience of marrying for the first time three days before signing up for Medicare, and with a son and grandson already, Lamott shows how we might push through the bad times and step back into the light.
Elayna Trucker is buyer at Napa Bookmine. Contact her at elayna@napabookmine.com.