Elayna Trucker: Your May in Books: Let’s get weird

When it comes to picking out your next read, it’s sometimes hard to know exactly what you’re looking for, and sometimes you want something a little…different. Here are four novels coming out in May that, while wildly different from each other, all fit the bill of being a little bit weird, in one way or another. Happy (weird) reading!
I’ll start with the most “normal” to ease us into things. "Trust" by Hernan Diaz (May 3) is a stunning work of historical fiction and a meditation on the erasure of powerful women even by those who love them.
The novel is a literary mystery in four parts. The first is a novel within the novel, about an immensely wealthy couple who grow to prominence in the 1920s. He’s a brilliant financial mastermind, she’s a highly respected music and art benefactor beloved by all. But as their marriage goes on, she slowly succumbs to mental illness, while his stock market manipulations are blamed for the crash of 1929.
The subsequent sections of this book further flesh out the story behind the couple featured in this interior novel, and we get the growing sense that all is not as it seems. Who was Mildred Bevel? How did she die and why was her husband so intent on “correcting” the existing narrative about her?
Set against the heady times of the financial boom in the early 20th century and the subsequent depression, this impressive book is a triumph of storytelling.
Moving into the 21st century and beyond, debut novelist Vauhini Vara imagines a future in which the tech gods have truly taken over, in "The Immortal King Rao" (May 3).
We jump back and forth between Rao’s early childhood as a Dalit (Untouchable) in rural India and his daughter Athena, who is being held in a detention center on the charge of murder.
King Rao is sort of a hybridized version of Steve Jobs, Larry Ellison, Bill Gates, etc. He’s a brilliant computer scientist who wants to make the world a better place, and once he joins forces with Margie, a woman with an uncanny marketing instinct who will later become his wife, the company they found will be unstoppable.
The Coconut personal computer spawns a bevy of technological innovations and a massive change to the world order, and ends with Rao’s cringe-inducing downfall upon the death of 64 people who are testing tech that biologically links them to the internet.
Rampant global warming has made human life on Earth viable for only a few more generations, and a community of self-exiles is trying to create a new way of life. Vara has a unique way with words and unfurls the mystery of Athena’s incarceration bit by tantalizing bit, so that it’s only at the end of the novel that we get a full picture of this frightening future Earth she has imagined.
If climate-focused dystopian fiction is your thing, look no further than "Walk the Vanished Earth" by Erin Swan (May 31). This debut novel goes back and forth between the Kansas prairie of the late 1800s and Mars 200 years later, and various stopping points along the way.
As the Earth’s climate becomes more and more predictable, humanity mostly buries its collective head in the sand and eventually ends up in pure survival mode. There are a few, however, who seek to play the long game: They will not admit defeat in the face of the planet’s climatic fury and try to use humanity’s endless ingenuity to our advantage.
Some voices we only hear once, others are repeated throughout the book, but all tell the story of a family line that is marked for greatness. There is more than just a touch of the magical here, with shared dreams and women who bark like deer and children who can breathe freely on another planet’s surface. This is science fiction for people who aren’t in it for the science, who want instead to focus on the characters and Swan’s eerie writing.
If you like your magic with a side of revenge (or vice versa), "The Change" by Kirsten Miller is quite a satisfying read (May 3). Three menopausal women in the sleepy enclave of Mattauk are changing into something…different.
Harriet, a former ad exec who recently divorced her cheating husband, has discovered a talent for growing plants, especially helpful and harmful exotic species. Jo’s relentless hot flashes can be channeled into tremendous strength and endurance, a talent she uses to run her women-only gym. Nessa knew about her gift since she was 12, but it’s only with the onset of menopause that it reveals its full power: She can hear the voices of murdered girls, and must find their bodies and families to put them at rest.
These three forces of nature find each other and, when Nessa leads them to the body of a 17-year-old girl and quickly finds two more in the same area, it becomes clear what their calling is. There is a serial killer in Mattauk who likes young girls, and Nessa, Jo, and Harriet won’t let him escape justice.
