Evy Warshawski, The Arts Landscape, 'Get a MoveOn'

Her how-to book contains a multitude of stress-free and informal exercises that can easily be completed at work, in your yard, the car and practically every room of the house. No personal trainer, gym equipment, fees or calorie counter required!

Dotted throughout the text is well-researched nutritional advice that goes hand-in-hand to ultimately achieve sound fitness and consistent good health. Heymann is your friendly cheerleader rooting for success, bringing her sense of humor and can-do spirit to every page. She’s living proof that it can happen, having been on the other side!

“My priorities around what’s really important in life shifted, and I definitely had to reassess what ‘having a good body’ meant,” says Heymann.

Seven years after the accident, Heymann continues to energetically practice what she preaches. It is obvious to the reader that she has carefully chosen mini-workouts for “Get a Move On” based on her own trials and conclusions. She shared a few favorites.

Sets of sit-squat-stands in various places in her home are one example. “You can do them repeatedly throughout the day and see improvements in stamina really quickly,” said Heymann.

Walking her two dogs 45 to 60 minutes a day is another favorite.