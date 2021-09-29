Evy Warshawski, The Arts Landscape, 'Get a MoveOn'

There’s nothing like a catastrophic event to literally turn your world upside down.
In 2014, my friend and local resident Luisa Col-Pardo Heymann, was struck in her car by a drunk driver and sidelined for six months recovering from a broken neck.
“Anyone who’s lived through any kind of episode that might have been fatal is changed forever,” she reflects.
“When I was finally able to resume something approaching a normal life,” Heymann said, “I had to start getting back in shape in teeny-tiny, bite-sized pieces and reassess what ‘being fit and healthy’ meant. I started creating mini-workouts, had to rest after a minute, but gradually increased repetitions and daily sessions.”
“I’d been copy-editing other people’s work for years, so I decided to use my skills to write down what I’d learned from the accident and its aftermath and share the knowledge that enabled me to work my way back to good health.”
Thus was born “Get a Move On! — Mini-Workouts Anytime, Anywhere,” Heymann’s just-completed paperback published by Bold Story Press based in Washington, D.C. Copies are available at Napa Bookmine, Copperfields and through Amazon.
Heymann defines mini-workouts as “quick sets of exercises that link to activities that are already part of your everyday life.”
Her how-to book contains a multitude of stress-free and informal exercises that can easily be completed at work, in your yard, the car and practically every room of the house. No personal trainer, gym equipment, fees or calorie counter required!
Dotted throughout the text is well-researched nutritional advice that goes hand-in-hand to ultimately achieve sound fitness and consistent good health. Heymann is your friendly cheerleader rooting for success, bringing her sense of humor and can-do spirit to every page. She’s living proof that it can happen, having been on the other side!
“My priorities around what’s really important in life shifted, and I definitely had to reassess what ‘having a good body’ meant,” says Heymann.
Seven years after the accident, Heymann continues to energetically practice what she preaches. It is obvious to the reader that she has carefully chosen mini-workouts for “Get a Move On” based on her own trials and conclusions. She shared a few favorites.
Sets of sit-squat-stands in various places in her home are one example. “You can do them repeatedly throughout the day and see improvements in stamina really quickly,” said Heymann.
Walking her two dogs 45 to 60 minutes a day is another favorite.
“Even though I sometimes have to drag myself out the door,” Heymann said, “I’m always glad I went, both for the joy of spending time with these loveable creatures with whom I share my life and for how much better my body always feels while walking,”
Heymann grew up in Washington, D.C. and Maryland, spent 20 years teaching aqua aerobics in between stints of: running an ice cream parlor in Vieques, Puerto Rico; as a Peace Corps volunteer in Costa Rica; as the advertising director for Kitchen Bazaar gourmet housewares stores; and ten years as part of a hot air balloon crew that included a three-week competition across Australia to celebrate the bicentennial in 1988.
Community projects have included chairing the editorial committee for the Napa Valley Wine Auction and singing soprano in the Napa Valley Community Chorus.
Heymann can now add the accolade of “author” to her eclectic background.
At 71, and in the midst of marketing her first book, Heymann is already planning for two more based on her love of cooking, entertaining and good health.
You can bet she’ll be mini-dancing around the kitchen while a deliciously prepared meal bakes in the oven!
For more information, visit mini-workouts.com. Special thanks to Bold Story Press (boldstorypress.com) and the online magazine “Crunchy Tales” (crunchytales.com) from which some of the quotes above are replicated.
