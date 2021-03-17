First Person: Come Zoom with me

A lot has happened in the three years since I published my book, "The Bunny Poets." A lot has changed, especially in the way authors promote their books. Instead of zooming around in cars we are zooming online. Authors are relying on virtual book launches, YouTube videos, and social media for promotion because meeting in person is just not safe right now.

My writer's club meets online as well as my critique group. One of our members spends all of her workweek video conferencing and then plays host for our weekly meetings. She says if she ever sees us in person again she might not recognize us because our bodies are attached.

How we engage with readers is changing. When "The Bunny Poets" first came out, I launched my book in person at a bookstore. I stood before an audience at a podium. I did live book signings and festivals. Now I wonder if we will ever go back to the way we were.

In some ways, zooming is easier. I’m an introvert. Not seeing people in person is not a big deal for me, but now I have developed Zoom stress. It’s the technology that’s challenging for me.