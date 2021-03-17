 Skip to main content
First Person: Come Zoom with me
First Person: Come Zoom with me

Barbara Toboni

A lot has happened in the three years since I published my book, "The Bunny Poets." A lot has changed, especially in the way authors promote their books. Instead of zooming around in cars we are zooming online. Authors are relying on virtual book launches, YouTube videos, and social media for promotion because meeting in person is just not safe right now.

My writer's club meets online as well as my critique group. One of our members spends all of her workweek video conferencing and then plays host for our weekly meetings. She says if she ever sees us in person again she might not recognize us because our bodies are attached.

How we engage with readers is changing. When "The Bunny Poets" first came out, I launched my book in person at a bookstore. I stood before an audience at a podium. I did live book signings and festivals. Now I wonder if we will ever go back to the way we were.

In some ways, zooming is easier. I’m an introvert. Not seeing people in person is not a big deal for me, but now I have developed Zoom stress. It’s the technology that’s challenging for me.

I joke with my husband when I tell him I have to leave for my workshop, just a short trot down the hall to my office. “I might be late coming home,” I say. It’s not because I have to stop at the store for milk. It’s more likely I’m enjoying the face time with my friends. I truly miss that.

So where do I zoom from here? Napa Bookmine has invited me to join a virtual storytime event for Easter on Saturday, March 27 at 10 a.m. I will share "The Bunny Poets" and Dr. Cheryl Palladino, will share her book, "The Scraggly Rabbit."

To RSVP Napa Bookmine to see how to RSVP for this free event for children.

