'Fore Play': A comic tale of golf, greed and trumpet cranes from a Napa author

I have not picked up a golf club since high school, and I don't know a birdie from a bogey, but neither consideration stopped me from thoroughly enjoying — and sitting up late to finish reading — Linda Sheehan's lively, new dark comedy, "Fore Play."

The Napa author's second novel from Dark Rose spares no one in a tale of greed and golf balls — except a flock of trumpet cranes who have lived in the trees at the Bellstone Country Club, since long before anyone thought of building a golf course, and the one young woman whose job it is to protect them.

It's a mighty challenge when set against Newt Sizemore, the current club president who wants to turn "the joint into a world-class watering hole" by building a lavishly ridiculous, automated wine cellar. His idea takes a hit, however, when Sizemore, a man of more ego than brains, takes a tip on a prizefight from Shorty Columbo, bets the club's treasury and loses.

Faced with making up the missing funds as well as paying for the cellar, he turns to the club's fixer, a priest who has given up God for a good round of golf. Father Norman O'Malley, however, is only more inept than he is corrupt; and his plan to have illegal immigrants steal wine from the club's collection so they can file an insurance claim results in a bigger fiasco than the boxing scheme.

Sizemore gets one last gasp of inspiration when he discovers the beaks of the baby trumpet cranes apparently provide something better than Botox for those in fear of wrinkles. No matter that the birds are endangered and protected, it's just a question of scarpering with the babies before anyone notices.

Sheehan is a golfer, which is evident not only from her precisely detailed descriptions of antics on the golf course, but from her surefire aim as she swings and lobs shots at her dastardly characters.

In addition to the president and the priest, there's Mandy Manville, the lascivious 10-time champion who will do anything to win her way to play in Scotland. Anything. Especially when another talented golfer turns up.

This is Jody Benson, the granddaughter of the man who founded the Bellstone Country Club. She was on her way to becoming a golf champion when a freak accident caused her to give up the sport. Now, happily married to a man who is encouraging her to play again, she ventures back onto the club golf course, much to the dismay of Mandy.

Jody's real love, however, is her work for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, which involves protecting the trumpet cranes that everyone else would like to see turned into cosmetics.

Her arrival threatens everyone, but no one more so than Mandy, who sees a solution in seducing Jody's comely husband Derrick at the annual Trumpet Crane Fling.

How devoted is Derrick to Jody? Can you really trust someone who is a "boyishly handsome" insurance salesman languidly working for his father? Well, no.

As it turns out, Derrick, despite his profusions of adoration for Jody, has been slipping away, when he should be selling insurance, for afternoon delight with a stripper named Amber. And when Amber discovers she is pregnant, she decides to marry the already married Derrick. Who else can help him out of this predicament but the wily Father O'Malley, who concocts yet another plot, this one to kidnap Amber and drive her to a convent in Chicago. This leads to one of the most hilarious scenes, among many in "Fore Play."

How Sheehan weaves all these shenanigans together to bring the story to a just and happy conclusion makes for an engaging read, punctuated with quite a few chuckles. Clearly she knows this territory; fortunately, her club is located in Southern California.

This is Sheehan's second novel. Her first, "Decanted," set in Beaujolais, Paris and Napa Valley, displayed the same sure sense of a storyteller and was a Reader's Favorite 2022 Bronze Medal award winner.

"Fore Play," with its Rabelaisian delights, is most certainly going to be another one.