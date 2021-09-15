 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Friends’ Book Sales Return to Napa Library

Friends’ Book Sales Return to Napa Library

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Friends of the Napa Library sale

Friends of the Napa Library will hold a book sale on Sept. 18-23.

 Howard Yune, Register

Friends of the Napa Library will host their first large, in-person book sale since COVID pandemic began Sept. 18 through 23.

Saturday, Sept. 18, is open to members only. Visitors are welcome to join or renew membership at the door. The $15 annual membership fee supports Napa Library programs while allowing members to take advantage of daily specials at the sale and receive 10 percent discounts at Bookmine.

The sale opens to the public on Sunday, Sept. 19, from 1 to 4 p.m. On Monday through Thursday, hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22 is a half-price day; and Thursday, Sept. 23 is bag day. 

The event marks the return of the Friends’ quarterly book sales benefiting library programs. The next book sale is scheduled for Dec. 11 to 16.

The sale takes place in the Community Room at the Napa Library, 580 Coombs St.

The long break means book and multi-media inventory is expansive and varied. Books are arranged in many categories and include specially priced items. Also on sale are CDs and DVDs of movies, music, lectures, and books.

As in the past, children can select three free books each day they attend the sale.

Go to the Friends of the Napa Library website at folnapa.org for more information about sales, donations, memberships, and more. Also, find the Friends on social media or call 253-4614.

Napa County requires face coverings when indoors at public settings, regardless of vaccinations.

Addie Rode, a Napa eighth grader, discovered during the COVID-19 pandemic that she LOVES to read—so much that she launched small business on Etsy. She's also found a niche on Instagram and other social media with her book reviews, posts and book decor. Follow along.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why Britney Spears suddenly deleted her Instagram

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Books

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Updated

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Sept. 4, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2021, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "A Slow Fire Burning" A Novel" by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead) Last week: ...

3 mysteries and more paperbacks to help you ease into fall
Books

3 mysteries and more paperbacks to help you ease into fall

Time for a new paperback? Here are six fresh-off-the-press possibilities; a little mystery-heavy (hey, it's almost fall), but something for everyone. "Snow" by John Banville (Hanover Square Press, $16.99). For years, the Irish novelist Banville has written a series of crackling mystery novels under the name of Benjamin Black — but this whodunit, set in 1950s Ireland, is under his own name. ...

Review: 'Saga Boy: My Life of Blackness and Becoming,' by Antonio Michael Downing
Books

Review: 'Saga Boy: My Life of Blackness and Becoming,' by Antonio Michael Downing

NONFICTION: A keenly observed memoir about the author's arduous travels in search of himself. "Saga Boy" by Antonio Michael Downing; Milkweed Editions (344 pages, $25) ——— "You can only become the person you always were," Antonio Michael Downing writes in "Saga Boy: My Life of Blackness and Becoming," a rich memoir about how far some folks have to travel just to arrive where they began. In ...

Books

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Updated

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Sept. 4, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2021, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. A Slow Fire Burning. Paula Hawkins. Riverhead 2. Billy Summers. ...

The 5 biggest nonfiction books of the fall
Books

The 5 biggest nonfiction books of the fall

On the heels of a surprisingly healthy two years — at least for book sales, and especially for political nonfiction — one big question looms over the fall: Can books on topics other than Donald Trump grab the collective attention of readers? These five books have the best shot and the most appeal. (And only one of them is about Trump.) 'Unbound: My Story of Liberation and the Birth of the Me ...

More than a 'nameless maid': A memoirist's manifesto on Latinx colorism
Books

More than a 'nameless maid': A memoirist's manifesto on Latinx colorism

Growing up in Miami in a family of immigrants from Nicaragua, Prisca Dorcas Mojica Rodríguez sought role models in Spanish-language films and in telecasts on Univision and Telemundo. But none of the Latina anchors and lead actors looked like her. They looked European, light-skinned. The times she did see herself, it was in what she calls "the nameless maids" on the periphery. These damaging ...

Planning your funeral doesn’t have to be scary, says the author of ‘It’s Your Funeral: Plan the Celebration of a Lifetime Before it’s Too Late’
Books

Planning your funeral doesn’t have to be scary, says the author of ‘It’s Your Funeral: Plan the Celebration of a Lifetime Before it’s Too Late’

The pandemic has forced many to rethink and readjust their present with their future. Some have left jobs that provided steady paychecks and a predictable complacency for unknown, yet meaningful passion projects. Others are are taking more control of their destinies as they see fit. Unwilling to settle in life anymore. So why would you settle in death? That’s the question Kathy Benjamin, ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News