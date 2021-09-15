Friends’ Book Sales Return to Napa Library

Friends of the Napa Library will host their first large, in-person book sale since COVID pandemic began Sept. 18 through 23.
Saturday, Sept. 18, is open to members only. Visitors are welcome to join or renew membership at the door. The $15 annual membership fee supports Napa Library programs while allowing members to take advantage of daily specials at the sale and receive 10 percent discounts at Bookmine.
The sale opens to the public on Sunday, Sept. 19, from 1 to 4 p.m. On Monday through Thursday, hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22 is a half-price day; and Thursday, Sept. 23 is bag day.
The event marks the return of the Friends’ quarterly book sales benefiting library programs. The next book sale is scheduled for Dec. 11 to 16.
The sale takes place in the Community Room at the Napa Library, 580 Coombs St.
The long break means book and multi-media inventory is expansive and varied. Books are arranged in many categories and include specially priced items. Also on sale are CDs and DVDs of movies, music, lectures, and books.
As in the past, children can select three free books each day they attend the sale.
Go to the Friends of the Napa Library website at folnapa.org for more information about sales, donations, memberships, and more. Also, find the Friends on social media or call 253-4614.
Napa County requires face coverings when indoors at public settings, regardless of vaccinations.
