Jessel Gallery hosts six Napa Valley authors at new Writers' Salon

Jessel Gallery is Napa Valley's unofficial artists' salon, a gathering place for local, national and international artists to show their works, in a year-round variety of imaginative shows.

Now owner Jessel Miller, an artist herself, is welcoming writers as well into the converted winery on Atlas Peak Road.

On Saturday, from 5 to 7 p.m., she is hosting a Writers' Salon to shine a spotlight on local authors and bring together writers, readers and anyone else who wants to drop by for a lively evening of conversation. Writers will be reading and signing books, and answering questions.

"My majors in college were English and art," Miller said. "Storytelling goes beyond words on a page. It is a wonderland of internal discovery and sharing magical places.

"Being an author/songwriter, I believe language can change lives," she added. "It is an honor to host an evening devoted to brilliant minds, and so I am loving the idea of the Writers' Salon hosted by the Jessel Gallery."

The plan is to host quarterly salons. The first one features six writers who have published new works in 2022"

-- Poet and playwright Michael Waterson. This fall, Poetry Box published his first book of poetry, "Cosmology of Heaven & Hell," which he calls “my efforts of the past 30 years.” Waterson's plays have been produced by UpStage Napa Valley as well as nationally.

-- Linda Sheehan is the author of the new novel "Fore Play" (Black Rose Writing), a dark comedy about shenanigans at a country club. Kirkus Reviews called it "a steamy, seamy comedy of errors."

Her first novel, "Decanted," was set in Napa Valley and the Beaujolais region of France, with episodes in Paris and New York, and won a Bronze Reader's Favorite 2022 Bronze Medal award winner.

-- Paul Wagner is author of the Dan Courtwright mystery series set in the Sierra Nevada featuring a ranger as detective. He will be introducing the third novel in the series, "Holes in the Ground."

Wagner founded Balzac Communications based in Napa, and for many years taught about wine at Napa Valley College.

-- Lenore Hirsch is president of Napa Valley Writers. Her debut novel, "Schooled: Confessions of a Rookie Vice Principal," is based on her own experiences as an educator, which apparently included escaped snakes in classrooms.

Hirsch is also the author of "My Leash on Life" Foxy’s View of the World from a Foot Off the Ground" and "Laugh and Live: Advice for Aging Boomers."

-- Contributing non-fiction is Paul Franson, a longtime journalist and editor-publisher of NapaLife, a weekly newsletter for food, wine and arts. Franson first published "The NapaLife Insider's Guide to Napa Valley" a decade ago. This year, he revised and published the new 10th anniversary edition.

-- Sasha Paulsen, features editor at the Napa Valley Register, published her second novel "Where Time Begins" this year with She Writes Press. Her first novel, "Dancing on the Spider’s Web" (2019), was set in Napa Valley and San Francisco and was named a BookLife national semifinalist.

The origin of the salon

Possibly the most famous "salon" was the royally sanctioned Paris Salon, the official art exhibition of the Académie des Beaux-Arts beginning in 1667.

Its original focus was displaying the work of recent graduates of the École des Beaux-Arts. For the next 200 years exhibition at the Salon de Paris was not only a mark of royal favor, but was essential for any artist to achieve success in France.

Eventually, however, its rigidity led to offshoots such as the Salon des Refusés (the rejects' school), as well as independent shows by the Impressionist artists, among those turned down by the Salon.

The French word for "living room" is also salon, which inspired a different style of gatherings in Paris in the 19th century, when hostesses competed to bring storytellers and wits to their homes to inspire intellectual and social life.

In the 20th century, the Saturday night gatherings at the Paris home of Gertrude Stein and Alice B. Toklas were renown for sparkling, stimulating conversations.

'Reality to Abstract'

No reservations are required to drop by the Oct. 15 event, which will unfold against the backdrop of the gallery's new show, "Reality to Abstraction."

For this show, Miller challenged a group of realistic artists, Marta Collings, Susan Hoehn, Karen Lynn Ingalls, Thérèse Légère, Daniel Mundy and Beverly Wilson (and Miller herself) to paint an abstract work.

The abstract work hangs alongside one of the artist's more usual realistic paintings.

"It's a surprising new view," Miller said, "the abstracted view of realistic artists. You'll be blown away by their take on abstraction."

The show runs through Nov. 30 with a reception for the artists on Nov. 4, 4 to 7 p.m.

Jessel Gallery is at 1019 Atlas Peak Road, Napa. Info, www.jesselgallery.com, 707-257-2350.