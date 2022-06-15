 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Murder and justice in wine country: Retired judge Ray Guadagni publishes 'Napa Valley Case Files'

From the 1850 massacre of Wappo people in Napa County to the 2000 trial of a man whose reckless rage driving killed two visitors from New Zealand, retired Napa Judge Raymond A. Guadagni examines eight local murder stories in his newest book, "Napa Valley Case Files: Justice in Wine Country" from History Press.

A young man convicted of bludgeoning his parents to death with a baseball bat; a student whose disappearance and death led to the arrest and trial of one of the few Black residents of Napa County; a woman who shot her abusive husband; a gay priest leading a secret life; a 84-year old man who "loved his wife to death"; and a man who got away with murder, for nine years — Guadagni recounts the events and subsequent investigations and trials in meticulous and mesmerizing detail.

It's a style he established in his previous book, "The Napa Murder of Anita Fagiani Andrews: A Cold Case That Caught a Serial Killer," which told the story of how a murderer was finally convicted 37 years after he stabbed the Napa woman to death in 1974. 

Guadagni was the presiding judge for the trial of Roy Melanson, who was serving another sentence in Colorado and was identified by DNA methods not available in the 1970s. His thorough and absorbing account brought the perspective of the judicial bench to a story that had haunted Napa law enforcement offices — and the greater community — for decades.

Guadagni brings this same comprehensive viewpoint to the stories he tells in "Case Files," each of which provides a reflection of the times in which they occurred. 

It begins with "The Napa County Indian Massacre," subtitled "The First Case Heard in the California Supreme Court."

People v. Smith et al originated in Napa County, and when it went to trial in 1851, one of the witnesses called was George Yount, who testified about the posse of men from Lake County who arrived at his ranch bent on a rampage of fire, murder and terror.

That the men were arrested and tried in these "uncertain and chaotic times" was a surprise, "given the prevailing attitudes of people of that era," Guadagni writes, noting: "In 1851 California passed a law compensating groups for expenses incurred on Indian-hunting trips."

Guadagni said that he chose cases that he could research in depth to recreate for readers, but this one was a challenge, given the paucity of documentation from that time. Nonetheless, because of its significance as the first case heard by the fledgling Supreme Court in a new state, he decided it was worth the search.

A troubling question of race arises in his second story, the case of Lynda Kanes, a student at Pacific Union College in Angwin, who disappeared on her way to work in 1971.

A week later, her body was found, buried on Howell Mountain, and circumstantial evidence led to the arrest of Walter Williams, "Willie the Woodcutter" who, Guadagni writes, "had lived in the community since 1949, was personable, popular and well-liked and so helpful as a hauler/handyman to everyone."

Williams was also one of few Black men living in Napa County, leading to questions of racial prejudice and to a decision to close Williams' preliminary hearing and seal the hearing transcripts.

All of this, plus the timing of the murder, when the Zodiac serial killings included two PUC students, led to intense public and media interest in the trial, Guidagni said.

In this as in other stories, Guadagni does what few television detective series can do: He takes readers behind the scenes to witness the myriad of decisions that go into investigations, arrests, and trials making these tales of "wine country justice," replete with familiar names from Napa history, absorbing reads that cast light on a dark side of the valley.

Detectives' methods are especially fascinating in the case he calls "Lying in Wait," in which William "Billy" Duvall Jr. called the police to report that his parents' home had been ransacked and they were dead.

It's evident from Guadagni's description of the painstaking way the police collected evidence that Duvall was a person of interest in the double murders — evident, it seems, to everyone but Duvall, who had devised an elaborate alibi to deflect any suspicion.

Whereas fiction generally ends with the detectives' inspired capture of a criminal, Guadagni takes the reader deeper into cases, through the trial and its aftermath, and providing an insider's view of the methods, the obstacles, and the decisions legal teams and judges must make. The result is a both realistic and thoughtful, a compelling page-turner.

Guadagni, a native of Napa, studied at UC Berkeley and UC Hastings College of Law before returning to his hometown in 1975. His law firm became a contract public defender in 1978, and in 1995 he was appointed a Superior Court commissioner.

He became a Napa Superior Court judge in 2000 after the retirement of Judge Philip Champlin, who wrote the forward to "Napa Valley Case Files." Champlin was also the presiding judge in one of the most challenging cases that Guadagni describes, that of Bob Edwards, who at 84 killed his beloved wife of 56 years. She had suffered strokes, would not recover and was restrained in a bed because she kept pulling out her IV feeds. He had promised her he would never let her be sent to a care facility. After he smothered her, he called the police to report her death. 

Was he guilty of murder? Guadagni takes readers through the steps the police and lawyers followed to a decision to present the evidence to Judge Champlain, rather than bring it to a trial jury.

"This was very unusual," Guadagni said. "Trial lawyers rarely want to leave (a case) to a judge alone." It only takes one dissenting jurist to result in a hung trial and subsequent retrial, he explained. 

"But in this case," Guadagni said, "they must have been confident that Judge Champlin would render a compassionate and humane decision. And he did."

Champlin, in turn, describes Guadagni as "the judicial historian of the Napa course."

Guadagni will discuss "Napa Valley Case Files" at an event with Napa Bookmine at the Napa Main Library on July 5, beginning at 6 p.m. Register at Eventbrite (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/napa-valley-case-files-justice-in-wine-country-with-raymond-guadagni-tickets-315036441477). The event is for 60 people in person. If more than 60 register, a Zoom link will be added.

Guadagni said his next project is one story he had planned to include in "Napa Valley Case Files" but, on the publisher's recommendation, he is turning into a separate book. It's about a 1980s Ponzi-type scheme called LandVest, which defrauded many Napa Valley residents. 

"There are people today who are still dealing with the effects of it," he said. 

Gaudagni said he welcomes input from victims, witnesses or those who might "want to set the record straight." Comments may be sent to spaulsen@napanews.com to be forwarded to him.

Features Editor

Sasha Paulsen has been features editor at the Napa Valley Register since 1999. A graduate of Napa High School, she studied English at UC Berkeley and St. Mary's College and earned a Masters in Journalism from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism.

