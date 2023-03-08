Award-winning Cuban-American author Pablo Cartaya writes for young audiences, stories of teen lives and adventures through an ever-present lens of, as he puts it, “family, culture and community.”

He will be in Napa on Thursday, March 9, as part of Napa County Office of Education’s annual Napa County Reads program, which encourages young people and their families to enjoy a book together. This year’s selection is Cartaya’s “The Epic Fail of Arturo Zamora,” cited as one of the 2017 Best Books of the Year by Kirkus Reviews, New York Public Library and Chicago Public Library.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Hundreds of Napa County students have read the book in class, and teachers are supplementing the reading with art and other projects. On March 9, Cartaya will visit two county schools, talking about the book and his life as an author.

That evening, families are invited to an event at Jarvis Conservatory in Napa, where KVYN’s and Lucky Penny Theater’s Barry Martin will interview Cartaya, followed by an audience Q&A period. At a reception prior to the program, Napa Bookmine will sell copies of “The Epic Fail of Arturo Zamora,” which Cartaya will sign.

Elizabeth Emmett of Napa County Office of Education recently got a chance to interview Cartaya from his home in Miami:

Elizabeth Emmett: You will be in Napa on Thursday as part of Napa County Reads, a program that encourages reading, especially among young people. What role do you think reading plays in students’ lives?

Pablo Cartaya: You know, the importance of reading really can't be overstated. When I was a kid, I had teachers that gave me books by Roald Dahl, and other authors - I even read a little Jules Verne – and at that time, those books were gateways to other worlds, and to the way that language can be put together to form a story. And reading encouraged a lot of my creativity that would later manifest itself as a story that I would write.

Emmett: Did you have books in your house, growing up?

Cartaya: I had books in my house. My abuelo, Hugo, was a poet, and my great grandfather was also a poet. There were a lot of artists in my family from my mother's side. I grew up around art. I did theater and read, and I had all of these creative outlets that made me feel very at home. The thing I found later, as a creative, was this missing piece in the stories I had access to as a kid. And that missing piece was having an abuela in a book. Encontrar el español en un libro. The cultural elements that are unique to my own identity and my own experience. That was missing.

The opportunity and the privilege to write for young people right now is something that I feel very, very connected to. It’s as though I’m telling my younger self, "You didn't read books that had those cultural markers that made you feel seen," even though at the time, I didn't realize that I was not being seen in a story. The way I write now is so that I can see my younger self, so that I can claim part of that identity in a story and then I can share that with a new generation of readers. I can offer that experience to someone else and say, "Listen, I didn't realize that I didn't have this, but I'm gonna’ tell you that it would have helped a lot."

Growing up the child of immigrants and having my abuela pass away at an early age and not really understanding a lot about my culture because I couldn't go back to Cuba. And these feelings that I had, the missing pieces, feeling like I wasn't part of the whole, manifested themselves in the creative work that I'm doing now.

And now my mission, in a way, is to put stories out in the world that young people can read and say, "Oh, that's just like me. I have an abuela at home, too." There's a community that you build from that and hopefully bring a voice to a community that may not have been aware that their voices were not in the stories that they were reading.

Emmett: What have you heard directly from young readers that supports that mission?

Cartaya: My favorite thing is when I'll say something during a presentation in Spanish and you see that they perk up. There are kids that say "Hey, you know, I sometimes don't feel like I belong in one place or another, too. When I go back to Nicaragua, my family says, Oh, you're just an American."

Within my own family, some of them who were born in Cuba say, "Well, you'll never understand what it is to be Cuban." That feels like I am not part of one thing or another; I'm sort of this in between. And you feel displaced until you claim it. Until you say "No, I get to be both of those things, I get to claim those things."

My stories reflect that and so when I talk to young people and they say "I get that; I'm with you on that," that is my favorite part. The stories connect with them on a level that is affirming to their own experiences.

Emmett: You frequently refer to "family, culture, community." Is that your way of living? Your artistic way of thinking? What is that to you?

Cartaya: It's my everything. I am constantly connected to my family, to my community, to my culture. And I share and want to learn and want to experience other families, other communities and other cultures as a way of just communing in this human experience.

My books, especially the ones that communities are reading, are there for young people. But they're really for everybody.

Emmett: Your family came from Cuba, but you weren't born in Cuba. Were your grandparents the last generation to be born in Cuba?

Cartaya: My parents. I'm first-generation American.

Emmett: What did your parents do in Cuba?

Cartaya: My father worked at a bank, and then he was secretly imprisoned. And my mother was younger, so she was in school when she lived in Cuba.

Emmett: The Castro years?

Cartaya: Yeah, this is right when Castro came in. My parents weren't together at the time; they weren't married yet. But my maternal grandfather took my mom and my aunt to Miami, and he worked as a mechanic here in the U.S. He worked at the Hershey Chocolate plant in Pennsylvania. He worked in Kalamazoo for a while. And my father was imprisoned and then was released. That is the story I will share Thursday: the connection with my own journey to writing stories. Little teaser there!

Emmett: How do you put yourself in the mind of a young person when you're trying to write for Arturo or one of your other characters?

Cartaya: I am them. You know, there's nothing worse than an adult trying to tell a kid how to think and feel. So I place myself in the mind of me as a young person. I didn't want to hear from adults telling me what to do, I wanted to make my own mistakes and I wanted to do my own thing, you know? And part of that is to release my adult mind from the choices that my young characters make and give them their own agency. Much of my writing becomes the sort of act of discovery as the story progresses. I'm like, "Oh, man, why did you make that choice?"

Emmett: Food is very important in your stories, as well.

Cartaya: Yeah, it's a universal language. Food is the great connector. Story is another one. But you can gather around a table with people of disparate backgrounds and share food and there's a communion that happens.

Emmett: Speaking of that, is there anything you are looking forward to doing in Napa?

Cartaya: "What fascinates me about the idea of Napa is the communities that live there. To experience the community there: That is what I'm most excited about. That is my jam. I am rarely, if ever, a person who travels somewhere and doesn't want to get down into the local nitty gritty.

I can't wait to talk to the young people and connect with them, and then later in the evening connect with their families. I always want families to come out in the evening because the kids have a blast. They talk about it; they have a good time; they really connect. and I want the extension of that to come into the family, you know? Like, here is this Cuban kid from Miami; what the heck is he all about?

50 classics from (almost) everyone's high school reading list 50 classics from (almost) everyone's high school reading list #50. Their Eyes Were Watching God #49. Mythology #48. I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings (Maya Angelou's Autobiography, #1) #47. Oedipus Rex (The Theban Plays, #1) #46. Moby-Dick or, the Whale #45. The Pearl #44. The Importance of Being Earnest #43. The Red Badge of Courage #42. The Taming of the Shrew #41. Slaughterhouse-Five #40. The Adventures of Tom Sawyer #39. Crime and Punishment #38. A Separate Peace #37. Death of a Salesman #36. The Little Prince #35. The Old Man and the Sea #34. The Canterbury Tales #33. Othello #32. Flowers for Algernon #31. Beowulf #30. A Tale of Two Cities #29. Wuthering Heights #28. The Hobbit (The Lord of the Rings, #0) #27. A Midsummer Night's Dream #26. The Grapes of Wrath #25. Great Expectations #24. Frankenstein: The 1818 Text #23. Julius Caesar #22. The Outsiders #21. Brave New World #20. Night (The Night Trilogy, #1) #19. The Crucible #18. The Giver (The Giver, #1) #17. Jane Eyre #16. Fahrenheit 451 #15. Pride and Prejudice #14. The Odyssey #13. The Diary of a Young Girl #12. The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn #11. 1984 #10. The Scarlet Letter #9. Hamlet #8. The Catcher in the Rye #7. Of Mice and Men #6. Macbeth #5. Animal Farm #4. Lord of the Flies #3. The Great Gatsby #2. Romeo and Juliet #1. To Kill a Mockingbird