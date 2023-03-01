Students in the five school districts throughout Napa County are reading the 2023 choice for Napa Reads, "The Epic Fail of Arturo Zamora" by Pablo Cartaya, in preparation for visits from the author next week.

The story is about a 13-year-old Cuban-American boy who sets out to save his family restaurant and his town from a developer, and also win the heart of the beautiful Carmen. Can he do it all or is he in for an epic fail?

The program from the Napa County Office of Education, provides the books, in Spanish and English, for students in kindergarten through 12th grade to read in classrooms. "The books spur discussion and art, and, we hope, spark a lifelong love of reading," the NCOE wrote in a press release. "We hope to involve adult readers, too."

On March 9, the author will visit Calistoga Junior-Senior High School in the morning and Silverado Middle School in Napa in the afternoon, talking to students about his award-winning book and his life as an author. The Silverado presentation will be livestreamed to other schools, so they can participate.

On the evening of March 9, the Jarvis Conservatory in Napa is hosting a free meet-the-author event with a signing reception from 5:30 to 6 p.m. and an onstage interview with Barry Martin of KVYN at 6 p.m., followed by an audience Q&A. Copies of the book are available for purchase at Bookmine in Napa, and for lending at the Napa County Library. Bookmine will also sell books at the event on March 9 at Jarvis.

According to the Chicago Public Library website: "For Arturo, summetime in Miami means playing basketball until dark, sipping mango smoothie and keeping cool under banyan trees. And maybe a few shifts as junior lunchtime dishwasher at Abuela's restaurant. Maybe. But this summer also includes Carmen, a cute poetry enthusiast who moves into Arturo's apartment complex and turns his stomach into a deep fryer.

"He almost doesn't notice the smarmy land developer who rolls into town and threatens to change it. Arturo refuses to let his family and community go down without a fight, and as he schemes with Carmen, Arturo discovers the power of poetry and protest through untold family stories and the work of José Martí."

Cartaya describes himself as a "hopeless romantic" who loved reading Shakespeare's sonnets in middle school, but didn't tell anyone. He worked in Cuban restaurants and the entertainment industry, and graduated with an MFA from Vermont College of Fine Arts, experiences that have helped him write stories that reflect "his family, culture and love of words." Cartaya lives in Miami with his wife and two children, surrounded by an extensive, extended family.

Learn more about Cartaya at pablocartaya.com. For more information about Napa Reads, visit napacoe.org.

