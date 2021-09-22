Napa Valley Art Notes: Books for kids, Youth Symphony news and a musical opens in the South Bay

Local foundation gives free books to kids

Napa Bookmine Literary Foundation has launched its first full program: Books4Kids. As part of its mission to promote literacy and provide educational and cultural programs to the Napa community, the goal for Books4Kids is to distribute 10 free books to every first-grade student in Napa County.

Books4Kids, an initiative supported by community donations, is designed to help those students who have entered elementary school at a time when many are facing educational challenges due to the pandemic.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

It’s meant to give a boost to kids who need books and resources at home, because studies show that 61% of children growing up in socioeconomically disadvantaged households do not have access to any age-appropriate books at home, and 54% of the student population in Napa County comes from socioeconomically disadvantaged households.

Studies also indicate that children who are not reading at grade level by the end of third grade are four times less likely to graduate high school in time, making access to books a critical issue for the well-being of young students.