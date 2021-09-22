Napa Valley Art Notes: Books for kids, Youth Symphony news and a musical opens in the South Bay

Local foundation gives free books to kids
Napa Bookmine Literary Foundation has launched its first full program: Books4Kids. As part of its mission to promote literacy and provide educational and cultural programs to the Napa community, the goal for Books4Kids is to distribute 10 free books to every first-grade student in Napa County.
Books4Kids, an initiative supported by community donations, is designed to help those students who have entered elementary school at a time when many are facing educational challenges due to the pandemic.
It’s meant to give a boost to kids who need books and resources at home, because studies show that 61% of children growing up in socioeconomically disadvantaged households do not have access to any age-appropriate books at home, and 54% of the student population in Napa County comes from socioeconomically disadvantaged households.
Studies also indicate that children who are not reading at grade level by the end of third grade are four times less likely to graduate high school in time, making access to books a critical issue for the well-being of young students.
Naomi Chamblin, a former teacher and Napa Bookmine owner, along with the executive director, Kelsey Frazier is determined to get books to all Napa County kids, beginning with first-graders.
Books4Kids will kick off at McPherson Elementary where each student in its three first-grade classes will receive three new books and seven used books to take home at no cost to the student, teacher or school district.
With the motto Books = Power, Napa Bookmine Literary Foundation has ambitious goals, but for Chamblin and Frazier, the effort is worth it to make sure every child in Napa has access to books and the opportunity to develop a love of reading.
For more information about Books4Kids visit NapaBookmineLiteraryFoundation.org or email kelsey.frazier@napabookmine.com.
Alan Aníbal is Napa Valley Youth Symphony’s new conductor
Napa Valley Youth Symphony has appointed Alan Aníbal as the orchestra’s new conductor and creative director.
Aníbal will set the artistic vision for all NVYS programs, comprising four groups: Sinfonia, Bridge, Napa Valley Youth Symphony, and Napa Youth Chamber Ensemble.
Aníbal, originally from Brazil, has gained recognition in the opera field across the San Francisco Bay Area. He was appointed conductor of Festival Opera’s 2018 Season, leading the critically acclaimed productions of "La Bohème," "Tosca," and "Die Fledermaus." He was also conductor at the 2019 Miami Music Festival and at the Santa Rosa Symphony, where he led the Santa Rosa Debut Youth Orchestra. He was guest conductor for the 2017-2018 season of the Fremont Symphony Orchestra.
Aníbal has a master’s degree in conducting from Bard College, where he studied under Harold Farberman, Apo Hsu and Leon Botstein.
He has relocated from Florida along with his wife, Tatiane, and 1-year-old son, Raphael, to join NVYS and the Napa Valley community.
'SHOUT! The Mod Musical' opens in the South Bay
The South Bay Musical Theatre makes a long-awaited return to live performance with "SHOUT! The Mod Musical" opening this weekend.
With its blend of hip-swiveling hits, eye-popping fashions and outrageous dance moves, "SHOUT! The Mod Musical" travels back to the 1960s with new arrangements of classic tunes such as “To Sir with Love,” “Downtown,” “Son of a Preacher Man” and “Goldfinger.”
"SHOUT! The Mod Musical" runs from Sept. 25 to Oct. 16 at the Saratoga Civic Theater, 13777 Fruitvale Ave, Saratoga. Evening shows start at 8 p.m. while matinees on Sundays and the closing Saturday start at 2:30 p.m. Adult tickets are $20 - $54. There are $2 discounts for seniors 65 years or older, and $20 tickets for students and children. Subscriptions and single tickets may be purchased online at www.SouthBayMT.com or by calling (408) 266-4734.
More information is available at www.SouthBayMT.com.
