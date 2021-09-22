 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa Valley Art Notes: Books for kids, Youth Symphony news and a musical opens in the South Bay

Napa Valley Art Notes: Books for kids, Youth Symphony news and a musical opens in the South Bay

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Local foundation gives free books to kids

Kids

The Napa Bookmine Literary Foundation has launched a project to provide free books for local children  

Napa Bookmine Literary Foundation has launched its first full program: Books4Kids. As part of its mission to promote literacy and provide educational and cultural programs to the Napa community, the goal for Books4Kids is to distribute 10 free books to every first-grade student in Napa County.

Books4Kids, an initiative supported by community donations, is designed to help those students who have entered elementary school at a time when many are facing educational challenges due to the pandemic. 

It’s meant to give a boost to kids who need books and resources at home, because studies show that 61% of children growing up in socioeconomically disadvantaged households do not have access to any age-appropriate books at home, and 54% of the student population in Napa County comes from socioeconomically disadvantaged households.

Studies also indicate that children who are not reading at grade level by the end of third grade are four times less likely to graduate high school in time, making access to books a critical issue for the well-being of young students.

 Naomi Chamblin, a former teacher and Napa Bookmine owner, along with the executive director, Kelsey Frazier is determined to get books to all Napa County kids, beginning with first-graders.

Books4Kids will kick off at McPherson Elementary where each student in its three first-grade classes will receive three new books and seven used books to take home at no cost to the student, teacher or school district. 

With the motto Books = Power,  Napa Bookmine Literary Foundation has ambitious goals, but for Chamblin and Frazier, the effort is worth it to make sure every child in Napa has access to books and the opportunity to develop a love of reading.

For more information about Books4Kids visit NapaBookmineLiteraryFoundation.org or email kelsey.frazier@napabookmine.com.

Alan Aníbal is Napa Valley Youth Symphony’s new conductor

Alan Aníbal

 Alan Aníbal is the new director of the Napa Valley Youth Symphony.

Napa Valley Youth Symphony has appointed Alan Aníbal as the orchestra’s new conductor and creative director.

Aníbal will set the artistic vision for all NVYS programs, comprising four groups: Sinfonia, Bridge, Napa Valley Youth Symphony, and Napa Youth Chamber Ensemble.

 Aníbal, originally from Brazil, has gained recognition in the opera field across the San Francisco Bay Area. He was appointed conductor of Festival Opera’s 2018 Season, leading the critically acclaimed productions of "La Bohème," "Tosca," and "Die Fledermaus." He was also conductor at the 2019 Miami Music Festival and at the Santa Rosa Symphony, where he led the Santa Rosa Debut Youth Orchestra. He was guest conductor for the 2017-2018 season of the Fremont Symphony Orchestra.

Aníbal has a master’s degree in conducting from Bard College, where he studied under Harold Farberman, Apo Hsu and Leon Botstein.

He has relocated from Florida along with his wife, Tatiane, and 1-year-old son, Raphael, to join NVYS and the Napa Valley community.

'SHOUT! The Mod Musical' opens in the South Bay

The South Bay Musical Theatre makes a long-awaited return to live performance with "SHOUT! The Mod Musical" opening this weekend.

With its  blend of hip-swiveling hits, eye-popping fashions and outrageous dance moves, "SHOUT! The Mod Musical" travels back to the 1960s with new arrangements of classic tunes such as “To Sir with Love,” “Downtown,” “Son of a Preacher Man” and “Goldfinger.”

"SHOUT! The Mod Musical" runs from Sept. 25 to Oct. 16 at the Saratoga Civic Theater, 13777 Fruitvale Ave, Saratoga. Evening shows start at 8 p.m. while matinees on Sundays and the closing Saturday start at 2:30 p.m. Adult tickets are $20 - $54. There are $2 discounts for seniors 65 years or older, and $20 tickets for students and children. Subscriptions and single tickets may be purchased online at www.SouthBayMT.com or by calling (408) 266-4734.

More information is available at www.SouthBayMT.com.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

What in the world is a wine seltzer?

What in the world is a wine seltzer?

  • Updated

Wine seltzers are of the newest players in the booming RTD (ready-to-drink) market, with wine groups like Duckhorn getting in on the innovation. 

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ariana Grande requests restraining order against alleged stalker

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Review: 'The Speckled Beauty,' by Rick Bragg
Books

Review: 'The Speckled Beauty,' by Rick Bragg

NONFICTION: An ornery, broken-down, used-up man and an ornery, broken-down, used-up dog find each other. "The Speckled Beauty" by Rick Bragg; Alfred A. Knopf (238 pages, $26) ——— Those of us with city dogs (what Rick Bragg calls "fancy dog people") might be aghast to read about the life of Speck, the rambunctious, mostly untrained, free-ranging and always-spoiling-for-a-fight rescue dog that ...

Dan Brown's ex-wife cites new Peacock series in bitter divorce fight
Books

Dan Brown's ex-wife cites new Peacock series in bitter divorce fight

"Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol," a series that premiered on Peacock last week featuring ace symbologist Robert Langdon, represents another high point in the lucrative career of one of the bestselling mystery authors of all time. But it also serves as a clue in someone else's quest — that of his ex-wife, Blythe Brown. The show is among several projects embroiled in a court battle over the ...

Books

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Sept. 11, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2021, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. Beautiful World, Where Are You. Sally Rooney. FSG 2. Forgotten in ...

+2
His books on Rosa Parks and MLK were banned. Here’s what this South Florida author did
Books

His books on Rosa Parks and MLK were banned. Here’s what this South Florida author did

MIAMI — When South Florida writer Brad Meltzer learned that a Pennsylvania school board had banned his books “I am Rosa Parks” and “I am Martin Luther King, Jr.,” he knew he couldn’t ignore it. “If you’re taking the lessons of Rosa Parks, you have to fight back,” said the creator of the Ordinary People Change the World series, which profiles historic figures including Abraham Lincoln, Frida ...

Review: 'Bewilderment,' by Richard Powers
Books

Review: 'Bewilderment,' by Richard Powers

FICTION: A deeply moving story about an astrobiologist and his young son, anguished by the state of the planet. "Bewilderment" by Richard Powers; W.W. Norton (288 pages, $27.95) ——— As he did in his Pulitzer Prize-winning "The Overstory" — which the Financial Times called a "Great American Eco-Novel" — Richard Powers takes up the life of the natural world and its suffering at human hands in ...

+2
This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Books

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Sept. 11, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2021, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "Beautiful World, Where Are You: A Novel" by Sally Rooney (FSG) Last ...

Review: 'Reeling,' by Sarah Stonich
Books

Review: 'Reeling,' by Sarah Stonich

FICTION: The second novel in Sarah Stonich's planned trilogy tells a tender tale of fishing, fresh air and grief. "Reeling" by Sarah Stonich; University of Minnesota Press (276 pages, $15.95) ——— After reading a Sarah Stonich novel, I want to go fishing. I want to sit in a boat at dawn and plop a surface Rapala between fallen logs and reel it in across calm water. In her latest novel, "Reeling" ...

Review: 'On Freedom,' by Maggie Nelson
Books

Review: 'On Freedom,' by Maggie Nelson

NONFICTION: A timely chance to think about freedom not as a state but a practice. "On Freedom" by Maggie Nelson; Graywolf Press (288 pages, $27) ——— Given that Maggie Nelson is known for expanding categories and defying the expectations of genre, it's little wonder, perhaps, that her latest book, the subtle yet wide-ranging "On Freedom: Four Songs of Care and Constraint," would take as its ...

More than a 'nameless maid': A memoirist's manifesto on Latinx colorism
Books

More than a 'nameless maid': A memoirist's manifesto on Latinx colorism

Growing up in Miami in a family of immigrants from Nicaragua, Prisca Dorcas Mojica Rodríguez sought role models in Spanish-language films and in telecasts on Univision and Telemundo. But none of the Latina anchors and lead actors looked like her. They looked European, light-skinned. The times she did see herself, it was in what she calls "the nameless maids" on the periphery. These damaging ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News