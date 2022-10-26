Napa Valley Art Notes: Films, photos, books and music

Jeff and Susan Bridges at Napa Valley Museum

The Napa Valley Museum Yountville has two new exhibitions on display through April 30, 2023

In the Main Gallery, "Jeff Bridges: Pictures," explores the work of the Oscar-winning actor, author and photographer.

Bridges, with dozens of leading credits to his name, is also a photographer whose work has been published and featured in shows.

For more than 30 years, he has captured the world of moviemaking on film sets using his specialized Widelux F8 panoramic camera. The result is a surprisingly candid body of photographic work offering a different vision of Hollywood.

In the Spotlight and History Galleries is "Susan Bridges: Inside Heaven’s Gate."

During the filming of the 1980 western "Heaven’s Gate," she took behind-the-scenes photos of the actors, sets and scenery. In a collection of photos that brings the 19th century into the 21st century, her photos capture glimpses from the director’s chair and portraits shot on location near Glacier National Park in 1979.

The museum is open Thursdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 55 Presidents Circle in Yountville. Info, 707-944-0500; napavalleymuseum.org.

'Dear Zoe' at the Sebastiani Theatre

The Sebastiani Theatre in Sonoma will be showing Brenda and Marc Lhormer's film, "Dear Zoe," on Nov. 4-13.

The Lhormers, who live in Sonoma, also produced the hit film "Bottle Shock" (2008) before founding the Napa Valley Film Festival (NVFF).

After leaving the the NVFF in 2019, they returned to making films. "Dear Zoe" is a poignant coming-of-age story about 16-year-old Tess (Sadie Sink), growing up in Pittsburg, coming to grips with the death of her little sister with the unexpected help of her slacker father (Nick Rossi) and his wild but attractive young neighbor (Kweku Collins).

“We are so excited to share our new feature film with our very own community, especially at one of the most special theatres in the country,” said Marc Lhormer, who also wrote the screenplay.

“We invite people who love character-driven, heartwarming movies to come out and see 'Dear Zoe' the way it should be seen — on a very big screen in a movie theater. We’re so proud that our movie recently won awards at film festivals in Maui (Indie Gem), Woods Hole (Audience Choice, Best Actress), Phoenix (Ensemble Cast) and Sedona (Humanitarian Award). We look forward to talking with our local audiences about 'Dear Zoe' and it’s moving themes.”

The Lhormers will be at the Sebastiani Theatre for screenings on Nov. 10-13.

'Finding Place: Travel and the Search for Home'

Book Passage in Corte Madera will host two local writers, Georgeanne Brennan and Sasha Paulsen, talking about their books, on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 11 a.m.

Brennan, a travel and food writer, has published many cookbooks about French cuisine, but she also wrote a memoir "Pig in Provence," about moving to France to live on a farm with her husband and daughter.

Paulsen, features editor at the Napa Valley Register, turned time in the Kingdom of Tonga into a novel, "Where Time Begins," featuring a rootless heroine who unexpectedly finds a family.

At Book Passage, Brennan will also be sharing samples of a new aperitif wine she created with the winemaker and owner of Berryessa Gap Winery. Inspired by a French tradition, they infuse wines with local produce, such as Meyer lemons, figs, oranges, quince and walnuts to create L'Apero Le Trois, wines for "a moment in time."

Usually these wines are only available for tasting in Winters, where Brennan and her husband have a farm.

Book Passage Bookstore and Café is at 51 Tamal Blvd. in Corte Madera.

Napa Youth Symphony’s fall concert

The Napa Youth Symphony’s Chamber Ensemble Series returns to the Jarvis Conservatory on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m.

The program will include Sinfonia, Bridge Ensemble and the Napa Youth Chamber Ensemble

Sinfonia director Debbie Walden will conduct Mozart's “The Abduction from the Seraglio," Mendelssohn's Nocturne from "A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and "Dark Adventure" by Ralph Ford,

New Bridge program director Raja Orr will lead the ensemble in performing “Merry Go Round of Life” by Joe Hisaishi and Romanian folk dances “Stick Dance” and “Fast Dance,” by Bela Bartok.

Yasushi Ogura returns as Napa Youth Chamber Ensemble director and head coach to lead "London Trio No. 2" - Andante, Allegro and "London Trio No. 3" - Allegro by Joseph Haydn.

Tickets are $15 at jarvisconservatory.com

Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St., Napa. Info, 707-255-544.

Kyle Stoner joins the cast of 'Clue'

Napa native Kyle Stoner, who studied theater at Napa Valley College, is taking on a variety of roles in "Clue," opening on Nov. 1 in Center Repertory Company's new production at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek.

"Clue" based on the whodunit board game, runs through Nov. 20.

Stoner has appeared in productions at theater around the Bay Area including 42nd Street Moon, Ray of Light Theatre, New Conservatory Theatre Center, Berkeley Playhouse, San Francisco Shakespeare Festival, Sierra Repertory Theatre, Jewel Theatre Company, and Altarena Playhouse.

Center Repertory Company offers pay-what-you-can tickets for the Oct. 29 and 30 preview performances.

For tickets ($45-$70) and more information, visit lesherartscenter.org or call the box office at 925-943-7469.

Fall color photo walk at Jack London State Historic Park

On Nov. 12, Deborah Large, who has been photographing and leading hike at Jack London's Beauty Ranch for 10 years, will lead a Fall Color Photo Walk at 8-11:30 a.m., beginning in the Ranch parking lot, to the right of the entry kiosk.

Although the class is designed for all levels of photographers, participants will get the most out of the class by being familiar with camera controls, whether using a DSLR, basic point-and-shoot or a smartphone.

Reservations are required and can be made atjacklondonpark.com/events/fall-photo-walk-2022. Tickets are $15 per person, plus a $10 per car entry fee (up to nine passengers).

Access to some photography locations is on uneven and rocky surfaces. For more information about accessibility, call 707-938-5216.

For information about other upcoming events at the park, visit jacklondonpark.com/events.