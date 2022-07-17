Napa Valley Writers' Conference offers expanded community events

Local writers and book lovers will have more opportunities than ever to connect with authors during the 41st Napa Valley Writers’ Conference, slated for July 24-29 at Napa Valley College’s main campus in Napa.
Napa County poets may submit manuscripts for critique for a fee, the first time such a service has been offered to community residents as well as to students enrolled in the week-long conference.
In addition, the conference’s popular free afternoon seminars will expand to include a fourth session. For the series of nine public lectures and five readings held during the week, discounted admission is available to local students.
The expansion is possible thanks to local support for the conference’s second year following the global pandemic, said executive director Angela Pneuman. The conference has received a $7,500 Napa County Arts, Culture & Heritage grant from the Napa Valley Arts Council, and also enjoys support from individual benefactors, Pneuman said.
The community housing program, which eases travel costs for conference scholarship students by pairing them with local hosts, is being revived this year. Community housing hosts receive free admission to the conference’s public events. If you live in Napa Valley and would like to host a writer, email staff at info@napawritersconference.org.
“For more than 40 years, the conference has nurtured some of the most important and exciting new voices in literary fiction and poetry, and we’re gratified for the community support that helps keep our offerings strong,” said Pneuman.
Poetry manuscript reviews, based on a selection process, will be conducted by Didi Jackson, author of the poetry collection "Moon Jar." Jackson teaches creative writing at Vanderbilt University. For pricing details and to apply, email info@writersconference.org.
Author Caroline Goodwin returns to lead a free, hour-long seminar at the McCarthy Library Community Room at NVC from Monday, July 25, through Wednesday, July 27, at 4:30 p.m.
Each session will focus on the works of the two conference faculty authors who are slated to read from their work later in the evening. Goodwin is the author of the poetry collections "Custody of the Eyes," "The Paper Tree," and "Trap Line." She teaches at California College of the Arts and Stanford University.
Poet Lynne Thompson will give a free talk titled “On Literary Citizenship: Reflections from the Poet Laureate of Los Angeles,” on Thursday, July 28, at 4 p.m. in the McCarthy Library Community Room. Thompson is the author of three books of poetry, most recently "Fretwork," selected by Jane Hirshfield for the Marsh Hawk Press Poetry Prize.
Visiting conference faculty who will give evening readings and daytime writing craft lectures are renowned authors and teachers from across the country. They include:
-- Kevin Brockmeier, author of a memoir, three novels, and three story collections, including "The Ghost Variations"
-- Lan Samantha Chang, director of the Iowa Writers’ Workshop and author of "The Family Chao"
--Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Forrest Gander, author of 15 books of poetry, whose works of translation include "Then Come Back: The Lost Neruda Poems"
--Bay Area poet and translator Jane Hirshfield, author of "Ledger," "The Beauty" and seven other collections of poetry
-- Michelle Huneven, whose fifth novel, "Search," draws on her experiences as an award-winning restaurant reviewer and food writer
-- Major Jackson, author of four books of poetry including the recent "The Absurd Man" and poetry editor of the Harvard Review
-- Dana Levin, author of five books of poetry, most recently "Now Do You Know Where You Are"
-- ZZ Packer, author of the short story collection "Drinking Coffee Elsewhere," who is at work on a nonfiction book about the death of Breonna Taylor
-- Patricia Smith, author of eight books of poetry, co-author of "Africans in America: America's Journey Through Slavery," and four-time champion of the National Poetry Slam
For a detailed schedule of events and author bios, visit www.napawritersconference.org.
Public events
Daytime lectures and evening readings open to the public will be held on the main campus of Napa Valley College, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway (Highway 221), Napa.
Evening readings will be held Sunday, July 24, through Thursday, July 28, outdoors at the McCarthy Library Courtyard. The cost is $20 per person, with free admission for students.
Free seminars prior to the readings will be held in the McCarthy Library Community Room on Monday, July 25, through Thursday, July 28.
Daytime poetry, fiction and translation lectures will be held at NVC’s Performing Arts Center. Admission to the daytime lectures costs $25 apiece, or $15 for students.
Further details and author biographies are available on the conference website www.napawritersconference.org.
The full lineup of public events and their campus locations is as follows:
Sunday, July 24
-- 6:30 p.m.: Poet Dana Levin and fiction writer ZZ Packer will read following a half-hour wine reception; the evening's program will begin at 7 p.m.
Monday, July 25
-- 9 a.m.: Patricia Smith's discussion of poetry at the Performing Arts Center
-- 1:30 p.m.: Michelle Huneven's talk about fiction "The Work of Imagination" at the Performing Arts Center
-- 3 p.m.: Forrest Gander's talk about translation, "The Rich Rewards of Translation," at the Performing Arts Center
-- 4:30 p.m.: Caroline Goodwin will discuss the works of Jane Hirshfield and Kevin Brockmeier at the McCarthy Library Community Room
-- 6:30 p.m.: Poet Jane Hirshfield and fiction writer Kevin Brockmeier will read following a half-hour wine reception at the McCarthy Library Courtyard
Tuesday, July 26
-- 9 a.m.: Dana Levin will give a talk about poetry titled "House of Feels: Image & Transformation" at the Performing Arts Center
-- 1:30 p.m.: ZZ Packer will give a talk about writing fiction titled “Advanced Narrative Techniques” at the Performing Arts Center
-- 4:30 p.m.: Caroline Goodwin will discuss the works of Major Jackson and Lan Samantha Chang at the McCarthy Library Community Room
-- 6:30 p.m.: Poet Major Jackson and fiction writer Lan Samantha Chang will read at 7 p.m. following a wine reception at the McCarthy Library Courtyard
Wednesday, July 27
-- 9 a.m.: Jane Hirshfield will give a talk about poetry at the Performing Arts Center
-- 1:30 p.m.: Kevin Brockmeier will give a talk about writing fiction titled “An Animal Within to Give Its Blessing: On the Value of Nonhuman Creatures in Fiction” at the Performing Arts Center
-- 4:30 p.m.: Caroline Goodwin will discuss the works of Patricia Smith and Michelle Huneven at the McCarthy Library Community Room, Napa Valley College
-- 5:30 p.m.: Poet Patricia Smith and fiction writer Michelle Huneven will read following a half-hour wine reception to open the event; the evening's program will begin at 6 p.m. in the McCarthy Library Courtyard
Thursday, July 28
-- 9 a.m.: Major Jackson talks about “Our Disenfranchised Sublime: Symmetry as Aesthetic Value in Poetry” at the Performing Arts Center
-- 1:30 p.m.: Lan Samantha Chang will talk about “The Muddled Middle” at the Performing Arts Center
-- 4 p.m.: Special guest Lynne Thompson will give a talk titled “On Literary Citizenship: Reflections from the Poet Laureate of Los Angeles” at the McCarthy Library Community Room
-- 6:30 p.m.: On the closing night of the conference, Forrest Gander will read poetry and translation and conference participants will present their best works at the McCarthy Library Courtyard
For more about the conference's visiting faculty writers, and full details about the event schedule, visit napawritersconference.org.
Summer book roundup: More than 30 picks for the season
SUMMER OBSESSION
“Everything I Need I Get From You: How Fangirls Created the Internet As We Know It” (MCD, $18) is partly about One Direction, and “This Is Not a Book About Benedict Cumberbatch” (Putnam, $17) is, yes, mostly about Benedict Cumberbatch. But the real subject of both these wonderfully fresh takes on fandom is the unabashed, self-aware embrace of joy. Kaitlyn Tiffany, a writer at The Atlantic, uses her love of One Direction ingeniously to trace how online culture came to feel. And Tabitha Carvan, now long out of adolescence, wrestles bravely with an embarrassing addiction to the former Sherlock but also considers the way we treat women who feel deeply: “When a lot of women love anything, that’s all we need to know about it.” Subversively important stuff.
SUMMER SCHOOL
Do you spend summers pining to return to class? (Regardless of your age?) Try Jhumpa Lahiri, Pulitzer fiction winner in 2000, who spent part of the decades since then in Rome, translating and learning to write in Italian. “Translating Myself and Others” (Princeton, $22) is about how translation changed how she related to fiction, teachers and her mom.
“How to Read Now” (Viking, $26) by Elaine Castillo aims to remind us how provocative great writing can be. As in, she questions rigorously the familiar ideas that fiction installs empathy and reading needs to be a safe space.
SUMMER OUTDOORS
Jody Rosen’s “Two Wheels Good: The History and Mystery of the Bicycle” (Crown, $29) is a fascinating, sweeping everyday explainer, moving from the bike’s 19th-century origins to its importance globally, allowing room for side trips into health, class and death.
“This America of Ours: Bernard and Avis DeVoto and the Forgotten Fight to Save the Wild” (Mariner, $28) by Nate Schweber recounts another underreported history. Here, the midcentury struggle to push back attempts by industry and politicians to reclaim and strip the national parks.
SUMMER CITIES
Adam Levin drops “Mount Chicago” (Doubleday, $30), a vast new Chicago novel with the satire and raunchy pulse reminiscent of old-school Roth or Bellow. The premise: A sinkhole eats the Loop, which draws together a comedian, his fan and the mayor of Chicago. For a more common New York epic, “Trust” (Riverhead, $28) by Pulitzer finalist Hernan Diaz is about money, rooted partly in Henry James, partly in “Succession.”
SUMMER SCARES
I leave room each summer for one good horror. “Other Terrors: An Inclusive Anthology” (William Morrow, $17) by Vince Liaguno and Rena Mason is an ingenious collection of frights by marginalized identities. Vampires aid the trans community. Latinx heroes see “something in the woods.” It’s a lot of fun.
As are Modern Library’s welcome, ongoing new reissues of British science fiction writer John Wyndham, the inspiration of drive-in classics like “Village of the Damned.”
SUMMER SATIRE
The funny novel that doesn’t evaporate as you turn the page is hard to pull off. So much so that I read “Invisible Things” (One World, $27) waiting for a crash that never came. Mat Johnson tells the story of astronauts who discover a city of Americans somehow living in a bubble on a moon orbiting Jupiter — a city just as ideologically polarized as the Earth kind.
Sloane Crosley’s “Cult Classic” (MCD, $27) adopts a similar soft sci-fi vibe and slaps it against a rom-com: A young New Yorker runs into an old boyfriend, then another. Then another. That plot (she’s the unwitting focus of an experiment) is less interesting than Crosley’s spot-on understanding of dating and the roads not traveled.
SUMMER LIVES
“Crying in the Bathroom” (Viking, $27), by Erika L. Sanchez, is an account of childhood depression and falling in love with comedy. It’s also a lesson in nurturing a clear voice.
Jesse Ball’s “Autoportrait” (Catapult, $20), you might say, is all voice. His 118-page memoir is evocative and bright, less a narrative than a set of memories that add up to a person.
SUMMER INDOORS
My favorite biography is always about an influential outsider I assumed I knew. Alec Nevala-Lee’s deeply researched “Inventor of the Future: The Visionary Life of Buckminster Fuller” (Dey, $35) scratches that itch, offering a history of revelatory design so transformative that much of it remains unrealized.
Alexandra Lange’s “Meet Me By the Fountain: An Inside History of the Mall” (Bloomsbury, $28) works similar magic, reacquainting us with the roots of half-accomplished dreams, tracing the influence of department stores on now-struggling suburban sprawls saddled with acres of parking.
SUMMER LAUGHS
David Sedaris’ “Happy-Go-Lucky” ($29, Little Brown) is like a reminder of an old friend who can still make you laugh out loud, but with a poignance now. Subjects include the ugliness of his father, art school in Chicago (“if you could draw Snoopy on a napkin, you were in”) and entitled fans.
Isaac Fitzgerald wrote a rowdy, more traditional memoir, “Dirtbag, Massachusetts” ($27, Bloomsbury), about a childhood of homelessness. It’s told without piety or violin strains of uplift but rather an embrace of the chaos of just getting by.
SUMMER NATURAL
No one is better at explaining, with clarity and humor, how the world works than science writer Ed Yong, whose latest, “An Immense World” (Random House, $30), describes the sensory worlds animals inhabit.
This is also true of “Serious Face” (Random House, $28), by Jon Mooallem, whose sweet spot, journalistically, occupies the space between the natural world and our confusion toward it. His new collection spends time with cloud fandoms, Neanderthals and loose monkeys in Florida.
Both books bring you closer to nature, but leave room for Barry Lopez’s goodbye, “Embrace Fearlessly the Burning World” (Random House, $28). The outdoors writer, who died of prostate cancer in 2020, looks back on life and considers his impending death and what we owe the land. Never afraid to get lyrical, his climate-change writing alone is for the ages: “We are searching for the boats we forgot to build.”
SUMMER HITS
David Ellis, a justice in the Illinois 1st District Appellate Court, has built an impressive side gig as a master of the classic airport thriller — meaning the sort you absorb during a plane ride someplace warmer. “Look Closer” (Putnam, $27), his latest, is a tale of Chicago murder and misdirection; it’s a solid two days of beach escape.
Conversely, “Remarkably Bright Creatures,” the debut of Shelby Van Pelt, is sweet and warm: A kindhearted elderly widowed janitor strikes up a friendship with an aquarium octopus (who also narrates).
SUMMER CHARMS
Diana Goetsch’s “This Body I Wore” (FSG, $28) is not a memoir of a New York City schoolteacher who transitions but rather a straightforward, well-remembered, hilarious personal history of the full life as a trans woman. It’s never pedantic or even inspirational, which is exactly why it is.
Getting a new reissue this summer is the influential 2013 novel “Nevada” (MCD, $17), by Imogen Binnie. Like Goetsch, her tale of a trans woman doesn’t serve lessons so much as a portrait of awkwardness, acceptance and kindness in unexpected places.
SUMMER STUDENTS
Toya Wolfe reaches into her debut novel, “Last Summer on State Street” (William Morrow, $28), and pulls out a thoughtful snapshot of the end of public-housing high-rises in Chicago. Wolfe maps the geography of a childhood with the kind of vividness that brushes aside nostalgia.
We find ’80s theater students in Adam Langer’s “Cyclorama” (Bloomsbury, $27). When the plot skips ahead 40 years, and accusations fly among the former students, Langer arranges the present beside a harsh reassessment of the past.
SUMMER MARVELS
Nothing about the new Penguin Classics Marvel Collection ($50 each) says “beach read.” Weighty and elegant, they’re stuffed with dozens of vintage issues of Captain America, Black Panther and Spider-Man; archival letters; and appreciations. Ideal for a rainy day.
SUMMER STORMS
“His Name Is George Floyd” (Viking, $30), by Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa, considers the world of Floyd, his country, his history, and the politics and policies that shaped his family — and the family of his murderer, Derek Chauvin. It’s a feat of fresh reporting and vivid, contextual contemporary history.
As is “Rogues: True Stories of Grifters, Killers, Rebels and Crooks” (Doubleday, $30) by Patrick Radden Keefe, a standard for contemporary true crime, who intricately builds portraits of willful neglect, madness and hubris.
SUMMER TRAVELS
In Ottessa Moshfegh’s “Lapvona” (Penguin, $27), a shepherd’s son comes fatally close to the rulers of a medieval fiefdom. Moshfegh plumbs entitlement, class, magic and revenge.
Dan Chaon’s “Sleepwalk” (Holt, $28) offers a world of similar cruelties, set in a near future. A Big Lebowski-esque drifter navigates a crumbling country, with a strange, unsettling legacy. To say more would spoil it.