Napa Valley Writers' Conference offers expanded community events

Local writers and book lovers will have more opportunities than ever to connect with authors during the 41st Napa Valley Writers’ Conference, slated for July 24-29 at Napa Valley College’s main campus in Napa.

Napa County poets may submit manuscripts for critique for a fee, the first time such a service has been offered to community residents as well as to students enrolled in the week-long conference.

In addition, the conference’s popular free afternoon seminars will expand to include a fourth session. For the series of nine public lectures and five readings held during the week, discounted admission is available to local students.

The expansion is possible thanks to local support for the conference’s second year following the global pandemic, said executive director Angela Pneuman. The conference has received a $7,500 Napa County Arts, Culture & Heritage grant from the Napa Valley Arts Council, and also enjoys support from individual benefactors, Pneuman said.

The community housing program, which eases travel costs for conference scholarship students by pairing them with local hosts, is being revived this year. Community housing hosts receive free admission to the conference’s public events. If you live in Napa Valley and would like to host a writer, email staff at info@napawritersconference.org.

“For more than 40 years, the conference has nurtured some of the most important and exciting new voices in literary fiction and poetry, and we’re gratified for the community support that helps keep our offerings strong,” said Pneuman.

Poetry manuscript reviews, based on a selection process, will be conducted by Didi Jackson, author of the poetry collection "Moon Jar." Jackson teaches creative writing at Vanderbilt University. For pricing details and to apply, email info@writersconference.org.

Author Caroline Goodwin returns to lead a free, hour-long seminar at the McCarthy Library Community Room at NVC from Monday, July 25, through Wednesday, July 27, at 4:30 p.m.

Each session will focus on the works of the two conference faculty authors who are slated to read from their work later in the evening. Goodwin is the author of the poetry collections "Custody of the Eyes," "The Paper Tree," and "Trap Line." She teaches at California College of the Arts and Stanford University.

Poet Lynne Thompson will give a free talk titled “On Literary Citizenship: Reflections from the Poet Laureate of Los Angeles,” on Thursday, July 28, at 4 p.m. in the McCarthy Library Community Room. Thompson is the author of three books of poetry, most recently "Fretwork," selected by Jane Hirshfield for the Marsh Hawk Press Poetry Prize.

Visiting conference faculty who will give evening readings and daytime writing craft lectures are renowned authors and teachers from across the country. They include:

-- Kevin Brockmeier, author of a memoir, three novels, and three story collections, including "The Ghost Variations"

-- Lan Samantha Chang, director of the Iowa Writers’ Workshop and author of "The Family Chao"

--Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Forrest Gander, author of 15 books of poetry, whose works of translation include "Then Come Back: The Lost Neruda Poems"

--Bay Area poet and translator Jane Hirshfield, author of "Ledger," "The Beauty" and seven other collections of poetry

-- Michelle Huneven, whose fifth novel, "Search," draws on her experiences as an award-winning restaurant reviewer and food writer

-- Major Jackson, author of four books of poetry including the recent "The Absurd Man" and poetry editor of the Harvard Review

-- Dana Levin, author of five books of poetry, most recently "Now Do You Know Where You Are"

-- ZZ Packer, author of the short story collection "Drinking Coffee Elsewhere," who is at work on a nonfiction book about the death of Breonna Taylor

-- Patricia Smith, author of eight books of poetry, co-author of "Africans in America: America's Journey Through Slavery," and four-time champion of the National Poetry Slam

For a detailed schedule of events and author bios, visit www.napawritersconference.org.

Public events

Daytime lectures and evening readings open to the public will be held on the main campus of Napa Valley College, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway (Highway 221), Napa.

Evening readings will be held Sunday, July 24, through Thursday, July 28, outdoors at the McCarthy Library Courtyard. The cost is $20 per person, with free admission for students.

Free seminars prior to the readings will be held in the McCarthy Library Community Room on Monday, July 25, through Thursday, July 28.

Daytime poetry, fiction and translation lectures will be held at NVC’s Performing Arts Center. Admission to the daytime lectures costs $25 apiece, or $15 for students.

Further details and author biographies are available on the conference website www.napawritersconference.org.

The full lineup of public events and their campus locations is as follows:

Sunday, July 24

-- 6:30 p.m.: Poet Dana Levin and fiction writer ZZ Packer will read following a half-hour wine reception; the evening's program will begin at 7 p.m.

Monday, July 25

-- 9 a.m.: Patricia Smith's discussion of poetry at the Performing Arts Center

-- 1:30 p.m.: Michelle Huneven's talk about fiction "The Work of Imagination" at the Performing Arts Center

-- 3 p.m.: Forrest Gander's talk about translation, "The Rich Rewards of Translation," at the Performing Arts Center

-- 4:30 p.m.: Caroline Goodwin will discuss the works of Jane Hirshfield and Kevin Brockmeier at the McCarthy Library Community Room

-- 6:30 p.m.: Poet Jane Hirshfield and fiction writer Kevin Brockmeier will read following a half-hour wine reception at the McCarthy Library Courtyard

Tuesday, July 26

-- 9 a.m.: Dana Levin will give a talk about poetry titled "House of Feels: Image & Transformation" at the Performing Arts Center

-- 1:30 p.m.: ZZ Packer will give a talk about writing fiction titled “Advanced Narrative Techniques” at the Performing Arts Center

-- 4:30 p.m.: Caroline Goodwin will discuss the works of Major Jackson and Lan Samantha Chang at the McCarthy Library Community Room

-- 6:30 p.m.: Poet Major Jackson and fiction writer Lan Samantha Chang will read at 7 p.m. following a wine reception at the McCarthy Library Courtyard

Wednesday, July 27

-- 9 a.m.: Jane Hirshfield will give a talk about poetry at the Performing Arts Center

-- 1:30 p.m.: Kevin Brockmeier will give a talk about writing fiction titled “An Animal Within to Give Its Blessing: On the Value of Nonhuman Creatures in Fiction” at the Performing Arts Center

-- 4:30 p.m.: Caroline Goodwin will discuss the works of Patricia Smith and Michelle Huneven at the McCarthy Library Community Room, Napa Valley College

-- 5:30 p.m.: Poet Patricia Smith and fiction writer Michelle Huneven will read following a half-hour wine reception to open the event; the evening's program will begin at 6 p.m. in the McCarthy Library Courtyard

Thursday, July 28

-- 9 a.m.: Major Jackson talks about “Our Disenfranchised Sublime: Symmetry as Aesthetic Value in Poetry” at the Performing Arts Center

-- 1:30 p.m.: Lan Samantha Chang will talk about “The Muddled Middle” at the Performing Arts Center

-- 4 p.m.: Special guest Lynne Thompson will give a talk titled “On Literary Citizenship: Reflections from the Poet Laureate of Los Angeles” at the McCarthy Library Community Room

-- 6:30 p.m.: On the closing night of the conference, Forrest Gander will read poetry and translation and conference participants will present their best works at the McCarthy Library Courtyard

For more about the conference's visiting faculty writers, and full details about the event schedule, visit napawritersconference.org.