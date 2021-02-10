Out from the shadows: Sonoma author publishes a new view of the trailblazing Charmian Kittredge London

Stone, after romancing Jack’s widow when he was 34 and she was 65, gained her confidence and access to her private papers. His book cast her in a negative light, as a homewrecker, for whom London left his first wife and two daughters, and as a destructive influence on the man.

“He played her,” Dunkle said. “He took her dancing. She thought he was in love with her,” Dunkle said. “When I learned what he had done, I was so angry. I had to rewrite that part of the book ten times.”

Dunkle shifts the lens as she tells Charmian’s story and lets a full portrait of the woman emerge, told in part by her, Charmian’s, words. Her voice rings through, as when the Londons arrived in Hawaii after their ocean voyage from San Francisco in their boat, The Snark. “Let none question that negotiating several hundred feet of narrow, stationary, unrailed bridge above shifting water by legs that for over three weeks have known only a pitching surface of forty-five by fifteen, is little short of a tragedy for one who would make seeming entry into a hospitable strange land.

“From the rear, Jack, in difficulties of his own, tittered something about his wife’s ‘sad walk’ and I remember retorting with asperity that it was a pity he had never noticed it before.”