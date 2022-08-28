Review: The secret life of a journalist: 'Where Time Begins'

Sasha Paulsen’s second novel, “Where Time Begins,” begins in a place where time ends: the office of a U.S. congressman, David Ilillouette, who is looking to upgrade his status to that of senator.

David enlists his sister Shelley, our heroine, to field calls from constituents. One of them is from a woman who is looking for a companion for her sister, Bette Omont, who lives on an island in the Kingdom of Tonga, in the South Pacific Ocean.

Shelley, entirely untethered, flies to Tonga in search of Bette Omont to alleviate her loneliness — is it Bette's or Shelley's?

Life is not about the destination, but the journey. So when Shelley is prevented by a storm from getting to Bette Omont’s island, she doesn’t get upset. Instead she meets a panoply of characters: Peace Corps volunteers who sing Tongan songs; the Rev. and Mrs. Ogg, fundamentalist Christians concerned with Shelley’s salvation; Foeata and Lebeca, Tongans who make the most amazing meals; Gravity and Fresh Air, Tongan men named after favorite English words; and Skip Robinson and Joe Storey, Americans who show Shelley the island life.

And Jackson, the medical school dropout who is in love with Shelley and follows her to the island.

Paulsen’s day job is editing the features section of the Napa Valley Register. She is a brilliant journalist. Her prose is clean, precise and descriptive. However, that is not the way I would describe this book. Reading it, I got the sense that Paulsen is a much more whimsical person than her reporting lets her be. In this novel, it seems her imagination unfurls like a bolt of silk painted in vibrant tropical floral designs. She is free to put Shelley into the most unusual circumstances.

I can only imagine that a UC Berkeley-trained journalist is going to have, underneath her observant reserve, a wild and passionate pen (or keyboard). While faithfully recording her observations of Napa Valley, she’ll long to break loose and have an adventure. This book is what an editor wants to write, not what she has to write to make a living.

One of the wonderful things about this novel is Paulsen’s use of words I thought she had made up. In Congressman Ilillouette’s office, a constituent says that Shelley is “fogging,” which seems to mean “confusing.” Shelley later says that she could listen to a constituent “piffle” all day, which means to babble about nonsense. Near the end of the book, Shelley calls Jackson a “ninnyhammer,” which means a fool.

Once her brother the congressman comes to the islands, he is called a “lackwit” by a local Tongan, and gets his hair in a “hoohah.” Shelley at one point has an appendectomy, after her appendix goes all “doolally.”

Later, a character named Albert is “flumdoodled” by another character, Gabby Asher. This one seems to be a neologism as Merriam-Webster has "flamdoodle" in its glossary. Though it’s only one letter off, I assume it means the same: to confuse with nonsense.

Journalists do not “fog” things. They are the anti-fog. Journalists don’t “piffle,” nor do they call subjects “ninnyhammers” or “lackwits.” Subjects don’t get their hair in “hoohahs.” Events are never “doolally.” And they certainly do not talk about anyone getting “flumdoodled.” Paulsen is clearly having some fun that she can’t otherwise have in her professional writing.

I would like to relate more about the plot, but so much happens, even in the fairly short chapters, it’s hard to summarize. The whole thing seems like a dream that Shelley is having. It is mysterious, whimsical and eccentric. Characters come and go, images linger. A bathroom with sea creatures painted on the walls. A stone fish with poisonous spikes.

The Greeks have two gods whose natures describe opposing aspects of our world: chaos and chronos. Chaos is the great cosmic mess, the very life stuff we are made of. It is fecund and fertile. Chronos is the force that makes order from this mixture of substances, forming the organized world we experience. Chronos is the embodiment of time.

This book, I think, is chronos’ making order out of chaos. The chaos is island life. It is the trivial things people occupy themselves with when the mainland is out of sight and out of mind and there is no concern that a beach cannot quell.

In this way, the book is a chronograph, viewed with a chronoscope, measured by a chronometer. It takes the chaos of that island life, and begins to organize it into time for the rest of the planet to appreciate, as the day begins on the International Date Line.

It is, indeed, where time begins.