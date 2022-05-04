 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Book Beat: Paul Wagner, wine marketer to mystery author

As a professor, Paul Wagner teaches about the wine industry, its history and sales and has written books on the subject. But wine marketing wasn’t on his mind the day his daughter contacted him from Argentina complaining she had nothing to read. Since he enjoyed reading mysteries, he thought he’d try writing one.

“I’d been telling her stories all her life,” said Wagner, who has lived in Napa since the late 1970s. “So, I wrote a book for her and set it in a place I love, the Sierra.”

His fictional hero, Dan Courtright, is a park ranger. The first book evolved into a series.

“When I wrote one for my daughter, her older sister wanted one. Now it’s become a holiday tradition that I write one for someone each year.”

Dan isn’t a “go-in-guns-a-blazing” type of hero. Wagner said he’s uncomfortable when he reads stories where the detective races into danger.

“He’s not a rule-breaking renegade,” said Wagner. “When he senses trouble, Dan calls his friend Cal Healey, the local sheriff,”

People are also reading…

Wagner doesn’t remember a summer growing up when he wasn’t camping in state parks, tromping through muddy streams and forest glades. His father was state park ranger in the Sierra for a couple of summers at Donner Lake and D.L. Bliss State parks, and it was simply a part of life. During college and after he met his wife, backpacking became the norm and never stopped. He has a website devoted to it (www.backpackthesierra.com).

Is Paul Wagner like his fictional hero?

“Dan is much more interesting than me. I like him. When I sit and write, I wonder “What are Dan and Cal going to do today?” It’s fun.”

Wagner’s first Dan Courtright novel, “Danger: Falling Rocks” (2021, Val de Grace Books, Inc.) introduced Dan as a mild-mannered park ranger going about his duties, until he stumbles upon a deadly accident. But was it an accident?

In the second novel, “Bones of the Earth” (2022, Albicaulis Books), hikers show him photos of bones they've found that may be human. That leads him to a mystery from decades ago.

Tony Hillerman and Donna Leon are his favorite mystery writers.

“They write series set in their favorite places. Hillerman writes about (Navaho Tribal Police) detectives in the Southwest and Leon about (Commissario Guido Brunetti) Venice, Italy. Not only are their plots interesting, fun and involving but set in places they love dearly.”

Although he claims to be retired, Wagner still teaches wine marketing part-time at Napa Valley College.

“But I’m cutting back; only teaching in the fall, and I plan to do even less. My business card says “I am retired. Ask someone else.” I love traveling to Europe to lecture and have an unpaid Expedia job on wine cruises to talk about wine. Wine tourism is a booming business.”

In his meager spare time, Wagner plays classical guitar. He’s also learning watercolor painting.

“I paint Sierra scenes of mountains.”

When he hikes, he doesn’t take notes for his books.

“I don’t think about the books when I’m hiking. Hiking is rhythmic and I think about musical rhythms, especially when I’m having trouble with a piece I’m working on.”

As fluid and effortless as his writing appears, he does have one concern.

“I’m afraid I don’t do well enough describing the beauty of the Sierra. The blue sky, the gray rock; I never tire of it.”

Has he had close calls on any of his hikes?

“No, but there has been the potential for close calls. Once, my wife and I were hiking in a remote area and climbing over talus (a sloping mass of rock debris at the base of a cliff) and she said if one of us slips and breaks a leg, it’s going to be hard to get help and get out of there. We’ve never had encounters with wild animals except in crowded campgrounds where they’ve become accustomed to humans.”

“My pet peeve about hiking is trash on the trails. It’s the worst to go into an isolated place and find previous hikers didn’t clean up after themselves.”

Getting older hasn’t dimmed his hiking enthusiasm.

“I like hiking the north side of Yosemite and hikes where you emerge onto a meadow and the mountain peaks seem to jump out in front of you. We don’t focus on the big trails now, just find smaller ones where it’s not hard to get to good fishing, it’s beautiful and there’s no one else.”

The one thing about hiking to which he’s acquiesced as he’s gotten older is an air mattress.

“Sleeping pads are a big deal. My wife’s one complaint was that she didn’t sleep well enough on our camping trips. She got a NeoAir mattress and one afternoon I took a nap on it. The difference is night and day. It’s a bit expensive, but worth it.

“I’d like people to know that the older they get, they should find something they love and enjoy and do it.”

The third book in his series, “Holes in the Ground,” will be published this June. Two more are scheduled for 2023 and he’s working on the next one. The books are available at Napa Bookmine, which he says has been very supportive, Copperfield’s stocks his first book, and the usual websites also have them available.

