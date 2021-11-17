The Book Beat: The secret faces of Alzheimer's

“The police officer told my mother that grandmother was nuts and that made me angry,” said Lisa Skinner, author of “Truth and Lies, Alzheimer, Its Secret Faces” (November 2015, Lisa Skinner, Publisher).

“Nana thought there were birds living in her mattress and pecking her face at night. She’d call the police several times each day to report people breaking into her home, rats and men wanting to harm her. I was an adolescent at the time, but I knew my grandmother was sweet and gentle, not ‘nuts.’”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!

Little did young Lisa know, but that encounter would set the stage for her future career in the eldercare industry. Her grandmother’s diagnosis of senile dementia, now synonymous with Alzheimer’s disease, led her to more than 25 years’ experience helping families cope with Alzheimer’s and related brain diseases.

“After I received my degree in human behavior, I stumbled into working in an assisted living memory care facility,” said Skinner. “It was a perfect match. Experiencing the agony and struggles the family members of Alzheimer’s patients expressed to me became a common theme. People don’t have a comprehensive understanding of the disease.”

“I wanted to help people get a better awareness of what it’s like living with the disease, which makes it easier to understand the best way to communicate.”

She explained that the term "dementia" is used as an umbrella for more than 100 brain diseases, including Alzheimer’s and vascular dementia, where blood is cut to the brain, suffocating the cells such as in a stroke.

“The experience of leading dementia care trainings and support groups when I was regional director for a large senior living and assisted care company, led to me write the book. One after another client’s families called me in frustration and I helped them. That’s why I finally wrote the book.”

There are no clear-cut warning signs of Alzheimer’s, Skinner said.

“The first signs are subtle, such as forgetfulness, which we all experience as we get older. Most people are not diagnosed until the mid-stages, after they’ve been living with it for years. One sign to look for is repeating the same story in the same conversation or the same questions over and over. That usually follows with a withdrawal from their social set and isolation. They have difficulty with everyday tasks like grocery lists or struggling with ingredients when cooking.”

The first step if family members notice this is getting the person to their primary care physician.

“There’s no definitive test yet for Alzheimer’s. It’s a process of elimination. The patient may be referred to a neurologist for simple mental exams that are used as tools.”

“Where I come in is in the reaction and responses to behaviors from brain disease. These responses seem counterintuitive. A common symptom is having false beliefs. They believe their spouse is alive although they’ve passed away. The patient might say the spouse is at home waiting for them. Our reaction is often to correct them and try to steer them back to our frame of mind. For instance, a daughter telling her mother, “Don’t you remember that dad died?””

“I want to emphasize that you can’t convince them what is real. To them what they believe is true, nothing you do or say will change their minds. To keep telling them that something is not true, can lead to catastrophic reactions and escalate into a more serious event.”

Skinner likes to compare this to an on/off switch. In the beginning, the short-term memory is on more than off. As the brain disease progresses, it moves to half the time on and half off. At the end stages of the disease, people are living in a past period of their lives.

“I’ve had several relatives with brain disease,” Skinner explained. “My mother-in-law thought she was in her adolescence, about 12 or 13 years old. Her switch went off. She thought my husband was her brother. My aunt’s Alzheimer’s time period was that of her childhood. She believed she still lived with her parents and didn’t recognize her grown daughter.”

The best way to understand and communicate is to listen for cues, such as who they’re asking for or talking about.

“It’s important to join them in their reality because it’s what they honestly believe. It’s not a false belief to them. We want our loved ones to be “normal,” the way they were before. So, we correct them.”

“Instead, acknowledge what they’re saying and offer a solution. Then redirect them to another topic. Remember things can change minute by minute and you never know what you’re going to get. That’s why caregiving is so complicated. It’s their way of communicating what they need or want but are no longer able to articulate. You must decode their behavior and find the trigger. Are they hot, hungry, in pain or wet due to incontinence?”

Nothing can cure or reverse Alzheimer’s disease. Several cholinesterase inhibitor drugs can slow down the disease’s progression, but they only work temporarily and not for everyone. Many drugs may work only in the early stages of the disease, a time when the diagnosis is difficult.

Can Alzheimer’s disease be prevented?

“There are non-modifiable risk factors,” said Skinner. “The first is age, which is typically after 65. The second is ethnicity; some races are more prone to the disease. The third is gender. Women usually develop it more than men. Those risk factors you cannot change.”

“Then there are behaviors that are modifiable. The largest risks are cardiovascular diseases, having high blood pressure or heart conditions. Diabetes increases the likelihood. There are a host of other risk factors such as sleep apnea and hearing loss.”

“Eating healthy and getting exercise can negate those risks. Challenge the brain by learning a foreign language or a musical instrument. Exercise, as simple as walking or swimming, can help. It’s important to adapt your lifestyle, apply it now and reduce your risk.”

Skinner leaves us with something else to ponder.

“The Alzheimer’s Association and the World Health Organization project that in the next 30 years, the rate of Alzheimer’s will almost double. Now there are 6.2 million people in the US with the disease, by 2050 that figure will be close to 13 million.”

“That’s another worldwide crisis. How are we going to take care of all those people?”

“Truth and Lies, Alzheimer's, Its Secret Faces,” is available at Copperfield’s Books and online.