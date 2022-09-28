The Napa Valley Poets' Corner: An abecedarian poem

Twenty-five exuberant poets and writers gathered on Aug. 24 at Les Deux Magots, AKA Thomas Keller’s Addendum in Yountville. We sipped sparkling vin et l’eau and snacked on biscuits galore. Some read a poem by a famous a writer. Some read original verses they themselves fashioned.
An abecedarian poem (the first letter of each line or stanza follows sequentially through the alphabet) bid me fashion her to tell you of the amazing event.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Be aware that spirits of Ernest Hemmingway, Pablo Picasso, James Joyce, Jean-Paul Sartre, James Baldwin, Julia Child and other famous writers ghosted about.
A smorgasbord of richness nourished all our souls
Bob Dylan applauded
Cacophonous verses sang
People are also reading…
Dylan Thomas even showed up
“Everything you can imagine is real” - Picasso
Flamboyant whimsical phrases winged around
Gardeners trimmed flowers butterflies danced
Hellion poems flamed
“In order to write about life, first you must live it”- Hemmingway
Journey of words cast its spell
Keen killer kookiness was thrown about
“Like writing a recipe is fashioning a short story” -J. Child
“Mistakes are the portals to discovery” – Joyce
No one left without words of gratitude
Oh for a Julia Child chocolate creation
Poets gathered to set right their corner of the universe
Questions abounded that afternoon
Robert Frost whispered” A poem begins in delight ends in wisdom”
Some sacrosanct writers treated the event as holy
“U write in order to change the world” – J. Baldwin
Very honored we all were to be together that afternoon
Whims adjectives popcorned out as we viewed a few paintings
Xenial friendships were formed
Yuppie or not all were encouraged to read and delight
Zany tomfoolery folks were hailed too!