The Napa Valley Poets' Corner: An abecedarian poem

Twenty-five exuberant poets and writers gathered on Aug. 24 at Les Deux Magots, AKA Thomas Keller’s Addendum in Yountville. We sipped sparkling vin et l’eau and snacked on biscuits galore. Some read a poem by a famous a writer. Some read original verses they themselves fashioned.

An abecedarian poem (the first letter of each line or stanza follows sequentially through the alphabet) bid me fashion her to tell you of the amazing event.

Be aware that spirits of Ernest Hemmingway, Pablo Picasso, James Joyce, Jean-Paul Sartre, James Baldwin, Julia Child and other famous writers ghosted about.

A smorgasbord of richness nourished all our souls

Bob Dylan applauded

Cacophonous verses sang

Dylan Thomas even showed up

“Everything you can imagine is real” - Picasso

Flamboyant whimsical phrases winged around

Gardeners trimmed flowers butterflies danced

Hellion poems flamed

“In order to write about life, first you must live it”- Hemmingway

Journey of words cast its spell

Keen killer kookiness was thrown about

“Like writing a recipe is fashioning a short story” -J. Child

“Mistakes are the portals to discovery” – Joyce

No one left without words of gratitude

Oh for a Julia Child chocolate creation

Poets gathered to set right their corner of the universe

Questions abounded that afternoon

Robert Frost whispered” A poem begins in delight ends in wisdom”

Some sacrosanct writers treated the event as holy

“U write in order to change the world” – J. Baldwin

Very honored we all were to be together that afternoon

Whims adjectives popcorned out as we viewed a few paintings

Xenial friendships were formed

Yuppie or not all were encouraged to read and delight

Zany tomfoolery folks were hailed too!