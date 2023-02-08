"Change isn’t happening fast enough. When you see injustice happening stand up."

— Walter Kane, Holocaust survivor

Poets, writers, educators and musicians gathered at the Yountville Library on Jan. 28 to honor Holocaust victims. Henry Michalski, author of "Torn Lilacs" was the first to share his deep thoughts. In his book, he captured the essence of the Jewish struggle during World War II through the story of his parents, who were Polish Jews.

Poems began to fashion themselves:

Nothing we can imagine begins to compare

with the Holocaust and what happened there – Brenda Cumberlege

Barbara Nemko, Napa County Superintendent of Schools, vocalized her passion for a balanced ethnic studies curriculum in our schools. She shared that education is a powerful tool that can change the world.

Ethnic studies list differences

Differences lead to fear

List how you’re alike

Then fear shrinks and calm comes - Sarah Miler

Marty Nemko and Myrna David both conveyed stories of their families and the Holocaust. I responded with a short poem inspired by their moving accounts.

Some say the Holocaust is just a lie

Some say this tragedy is just a myth

Starved and beaten watched their loved ones die

I beg you readers live the truth herewith – Marianne Lyon

Dominic Triglia and Richard Talavera presented a theatrical duet of the following verse from writer Elie Wiesel

Never shall I forget that night, the first night in camp,

that turned my life into one long night seven times sealed.

Never shall I forget that smoke.

Never shall I forget the small faces

of the children whose bodies I saw

transformed into smoke under a silent sky.

Never shall I forget those flames

that consumed my faith forever.

Never shall I forget the nocturnal silence

that deprived me for all eternity of the desire to live.

Never shall I forget those moments that murdered

my God and my soul and turned my dreams to ashes.

Never shall I forget those things, even were I condemned to live

as long as God Himself.

Never. –

Norm Prigge voiced a section of play he wrote. He read with such passion and depth from a place deep inside: I heard Martin Luther King respond: “In the end we will remember not the words of our enemies but the silence of our friends”.

Jim McDonald graced us with a very personal poem hinting at the need for tolerance and humility.

Lance Burris intrigued us with a painting and a poem:

The Jews remain the canary

in the coal mine of totalitarianism.

They are right to be vigilant

as we all should be.

Alan Arnopole broke the silence and ended our gathering by singing a moving song. His melody and lyrics reminded me that we must hold hands. There isn’t any room in our society for racism, bigotry and antisemitism. He left us with: “May earth be our heaven or there’ll be hell to pay.”

