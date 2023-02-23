Among the things you can give and still keep are your poems, a smile, and a grateful heart.
On Feb. 9 poets and writers joined Jim McDonald and me at the Yountville Art Gallery. They brought a collage of verses of love, life and some inspired by a piece of Heart-Art in the gallery. Wine was served and deep listening joined the gathering.
I read a short Overture to open the afternoon's poetic concert.
I heart bids me open her
But inquisitive I ask her
What is wide openness like
She says
A smile instead of a grin
A hug not a walking away
A hymn exhaling miracles
Robin Gabbert describes a loving heart as: "Two arc shaped haves, Joined at tip and toe – like us, this read heart.
Lynda Hyland Burris offered a verse inviting us to remember painful moments a heart can feel:
The thrill is gone
Flirt flattened on my face
When he said “this is my girlfriend”
John Petraglia invited the gathering into a sensuous scene of a forgotten Blue Kyanite stone
Where teal droplets
Turned silver
As they leapt from your body
And returned to the warm sea
Richard Talavera asked “What is Love? Reader you may think that love is tenderness devotion, but Richard writes a poem that takes us to another realm of being human:
What Is love?
A band aid that comes off fast
And leaves the wound to heal ALONE
Geoff Leigh shared that: “Light within does not wither, but shaded by shadows, absorbed through hurt and pain, contractions. The inner flame burns eternal., a truth, a guide, illuminations of path."
Lee Ackers read and sang from his heart. Reminds me of the quote: ‘Your heart tells you big things in little ways – listen."
Patti Neumann offered a Heart Haiku:
My heart is my home
And home is where then heart is
Love yourself love home
Jim McDonald writes a verse based on his own painting "The Key" in the Gallery:
This heart patiently awaits
Only you have the key
I leave you dear readers with a quote in hopes that your February and all through the year offers you many open-heart moments.
"The most beautiful things in the world
Cannot be seen or even touched
They must be felt from the heart." — Helen Keller