Among the things you can give and still keep are your poems, a smile, and a grateful heart.

On Feb. 9 poets and writers joined Jim McDonald and me at the Yountville Art Gallery. They brought a collage of verses of love, life and some inspired by a piece of Heart-Art in the gallery. Wine was served and deep listening joined the gathering.

I read a short Overture to open the afternoon's poetic concert.

I heart bids me open her

But inquisitive I ask her

What is wide openness like

She says

A smile instead of a grin

A hug not a walking away

A hymn exhaling miracles

Robin Gabbert describes a loving heart as: "Two arc shaped haves, Joined at tip and toe – like us, this read heart.

Lynda Hyland Burris offered a verse inviting us to remember painful moments a heart can feel:

The thrill is gone

Flirt flattened on my face

When he said “this is my girlfriend”

John Petraglia invited the gathering into a sensuous scene of a forgotten Blue Kyanite stone

Where teal droplets

Turned silver

As they leapt from your body

And returned to the warm sea

Richard Talavera asked “What is Love? Reader you may think that love is tenderness devotion, but Richard writes a poem that takes us to another realm of being human:

What Is love?

A band aid that comes off fast

And leaves the wound to heal ALONE

Geoff Leigh shared that: “Light within does not wither, but shaded by shadows, absorbed through hurt and pain, contractions. The inner flame burns eternal., a truth, a guide, illuminations of path."

Lee Ackers read and sang from his heart. Reminds me of the quote: ‘Your heart tells you big things in little ways – listen."

Patti Neumann offered a Heart Haiku:

My heart is my home

And home is where then heart is

Love yourself love home

Jim McDonald writes a verse based on his own painting "The Key" in the Gallery:

This heart patiently awaits

Only you have the key

I leave you dear readers with a quote in hopes that your February and all through the year offers you many open-heart moments.

"The most beautiful things in the world

Cannot be seen or even touched

They must be felt from the heart." — Helen Keller