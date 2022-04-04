The Poet's Corner: Poets react to Ukraine war

It is a serious thing
Just to be alive
On this fresh morning
In this broken world – Mary Oliver
Poets and writers were touched and inspired to write their own verses after reading Sylvia Griffiths’ poem "Invasion Ukraine," published in my column on Thursday, March 24.
Sylvia said that these four lines were the most important to her:
In this age of instant information
We are each historian chronicler
Recorder capturing wordless truths
Evidence of transgressions preserved
I, too, was taken by many phrases and felt a deep need to fashion a found poem. I borrowed words and phrases from her deeply moving symphony to create this humble composition.
Merely phantoms
Random images
Viewed on a screen
Rapid photographs
Testament to violence
Destruction
Aging woman
stands frozen
in bomb shattered home
young woman
cradles a rifle
once a teacher
lived to nurture
hasty images
numb the imagination
what world awaits
when bitter conflict
ends
Kathleen Patterson wrote a short poem giving us a snapshot of strength that sometimes accompanies war:
a lone cellist
heart refusing to break
plays in bombed out square
Donna De Weerd puts herself in the poem watching abhorrent scenes: devouring destroying people who try to live:
Another aging woman, hair silvered as your own
Watches, too, stunned, as children and pets are
Carried away from their homes and their country
Leaving the Davids to battle that bizarre behemoth
The Russians' bear, bearing down on all borders
Scratching up bare earth, devouring hospitals
And theaters and nurseries and city blocks where
Real people try to live but now die. Abhorrent
Poet Madeline Wise shines a light on those that record these horrific scenes
Gutsy photographers risk their lives to show us
What passionate journalists resolve to tell
Of shredded lives and intentioned destruction
That we might hope bitter conflict ends
And learn to live in the world that awaits
Bonnie Long takes us to the normal people in Ukraine, getting attacked. We are normal like them but not there. Bonnie writes of fear and desperation living on their faces.
Normal people going about their business
Getting invaded because he can
Watching correspondents
Gives a taste of the horror
The fear the desperation
Poet Peggy Prescott bids us ponder meditate on this horrific horror. She asks, “Can we make a difference in the comfort of our home?”
What can we learn
As we watch the horror
Wonder what world awaits
Truth and mis-truth
The new weapons of war
Suzanne Bruce also ponders Sylvia’s poem. She is touched by the poems message of opening ourselves to the awfulness of war. Nobody knows what the invasion will leave in its ruin.
Images of compassion
Help widen readers internal camera
Comforts within our own homes
We cannot fathom the destruction
But through these eyes
Our hearts open our minds think
How awful war truly is
“There is no glory in battle worth the blood it costs” -- Dwight D. Eisenhower
Marianne Lyon is poet laureate of Napa County.