The Poet's Corner: Poets react to Ukraine war

It is a serious thing

Just to be alive

On this fresh morning

In this broken world – Mary Oliver

Poets and writers were touched and inspired to write their own verses after reading Sylvia Griffiths’ poem "Invasion Ukraine," published in my column on Thursday, March 24.

Sylvia said that these four lines were the most important to her:

In this age of instant information

We are each historian chronicler

Recorder capturing wordless truths

Evidence of transgressions preserved

I, too, was taken by many phrases and felt a deep need to fashion a found poem. I borrowed words and phrases from her deeply moving symphony to create this humble composition.

Merely phantoms

Random images

Viewed on a screen

Rapid photographs

Testament to violence

Destruction

Aging woman

stands frozen

in bomb shattered home

young woman

cradles a rifle

once a teacher

lived to nurture

hasty images

numb the imagination

what world awaits

when bitter conflict

ends

Kathleen Patterson wrote a short poem giving us a snapshot of strength that sometimes accompanies war:

a lone cellist

heart refusing to break

plays in bombed out square

Donna De Weerd puts herself in the poem watching abhorrent scenes: devouring destroying people who try to live:

Another aging woman, hair silvered as your own

Watches, too, stunned, as children and pets are

Carried away from their homes and their country

Leaving the Davids to battle that bizarre behemoth

The Russians' bear, bearing down on all borders

Scratching up bare earth, devouring hospitals

And theaters and nurseries and city blocks where

Real people try to live but now die. Abhorrent

Poet Madeline Wise shines a light on those that record these horrific scenes

Gutsy photographers risk their lives to show us

What passionate journalists resolve to tell

Of shredded lives and intentioned destruction

That we might hope bitter conflict ends

And learn to live in the world that awaits

Bonnie Long takes us to the normal people in Ukraine, getting attacked. We are normal like them but not there. Bonnie writes of fear and desperation living on their faces.

Normal people going about their business

Getting invaded because he can

Watching correspondents

Gives a taste of the horror

The fear the desperation

Poet Peggy Prescott bids us ponder meditate on this horrific horror. She asks, “Can we make a difference in the comfort of our home?”

What can we learn

As we watch the horror

Wonder what world awaits

Truth and mis-truth

The new weapons of war

Suzanne Bruce also ponders Sylvia’s poem. She is touched by the poems message of opening ourselves to the awfulness of war. Nobody knows what the invasion will leave in its ruin.

Images of compassion

Help widen readers internal camera

Comforts within our own homes

We cannot fathom the destruction

But through these eyes

Our hearts open our minds think

How awful war truly is

“There is no glory in battle worth the blood it costs” -- Dwight D. Eisenhower

Marianne Lyon is poet laureate of Napa County.