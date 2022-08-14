The Poets' Corner: Reflections on islands

A welcoming audience gathered at the Yountville Community Center on July 16 to hear Sasha Paulsen talk about her new book “Where Time Begins.” Her imaginative novel pulls the reader in immediately. We were captivated by the characters and the gripping story. Faces and minds were present to every question and answer.

Poet Tony Allegra's poem illustrated the presence of the audience.

When will I KNOW

the answer?

Just knock off the K

And be in-the-know

NOW

"Where Time Begins" opens with these lines: "There is an island in the Kingdom of Tonga that has risen above the surface of the ocean twice, and twice has sunk back beneath it. I know there are several explanations for why it did this, but here is the one I like: it changed its mind."

A few poets came with verses reflecting Sasha’s imaginative first paragraph.

Lance Burris read this poem to Sasha:

It is said the Kingdom of Tonga,

Sovereign of those Pacific isles

Aided by a Chinese businessman

In a thousand-dollar silk suit

Sold passports to Hong King refugees

For sixty thousand dollars each

As departure of the British neared

Enabling the holder to travel

To far flung foreign lands

With the exception of Tonga

To which the passport did not apply

A tale set in the Kingdom of Tonga "Where Time Begins" combines mystery, romance and comedy, set in the Kingdom of Tonga in the South Pacific.

Author Kathleen Reynolds says of Sasha’s main character Shelley: “She stumbles into mystery and love in a fast-paced delightful journey written with a sure hand and abundant imagination."

John Petraglia wrote a short poem about his poetic character:

The full moon pours

Through the high white

Open slatted window

So brightly

Onto your shoulder

It pools across

Your silkened back

Below your chestnut hair

To wake me

And I, you

Jim McDonald so personally wrote a verse-tale about the islands of Tonga.

Lost in a wave-lashed cave

Waiting for a savior

As island rise and disappear

In the Kingdom of Tonga

I will rise above the swell

Peggy Prescott baked a short poem from Sasha’s own words. “Maybe it saw another island filled with noisy things, scurrying about, digging holes, and chopping down trees.”

the noise, endless scurrying

how to escape, find

that island of peace

The protagonist, Shelley Ilillouette, write of the island: "I could imagine it, a small new world, working its way to the surface, looking around at all that water, and wondering what to do next."

I just imagined an island as well and had to write this haiku:

I see an island

Where you and you and you dwell

We float on liquid love

I am reading "Where Time Begins" as I write this article. I agree with author Georgeanne Brennan, who wrote in a review, "Sasha Paulsen is a conjurer of magical places."

Enjoy your reading. "Where Time Begins" by Sasha Paulsen can be ordered at Napa Bookmine and Copperfield's, as well as on Amazon.com.