I started writing the “Storyteller” series back in 2014. I paused in 2020 for a host of reasons, but recently it has re-emerged, and I’m happy it has. Writing these short pieces is like visiting with a dear old friend.

The original idea behind The Storyteller was simple. I wanted to explore what it was like growing up in the Napa Valley during the 1970s. My goal was to take off my adult hat with its strict journalistic, scientific and business guardrails and try to convey the magic and awesome wonderment — and also the fear, confusion and apprehension — that went along with being young.

Many of the subsequent pieces have had a historical bent, with some being completely bizarre and fantastical. All have attempted to grab the reader’s attention and not let go.

The stories often start right in media res — the middle of a scene — and normally end, unresolved, smack-dab at the start of another story. I constructed them that way because I have never experienced much of anything that has had a distinct starting point or has ended with a nice, neat summary or some clear meaning. Consequently, each Storyteller ends with the line “But that’s another story.”

I was born in 1965, so I witnessed the transformation of the Napa Valley from a near backwater into one of the most popular tourist destinations on the planet. By the early 1970s the entire country — and world — were also changing. Globalization had begun, and the world was becoming a smaller place.

Wine and food — two items, now central to the Napa Valley ethos — were at that time considered more akin to functional necessities than to products that might benefit from the use of quality ingredients or be created as an artistic expression.

What feels completely normal today was utterly unimaginable then. Something as common as eating salami was considered so exotic an experience in 1970 that it was limited to those rare few who had travelled to Europe or those lucky enough to have lived down the street from the olive oil factory in St. Helena.

Eating pasta from a can was common back then. So was eating savory “fancy” molded Jello mounds that were often called “salads” and might include diverse ingredients such as canned fruit mixed with bay shrimp.

Inspired by the Napa Valley’s growing popularity, by the mid-1970s the broader world was descending on the region. One of the many wonderful elements of this transformation was that blockbuster movies such as “Jaws” and “Star Wars” were being shown at the tiny local movie theater in St. Helena. The Napa Valley’s growing fame also brought the rich and famous, such as the movie director Francis Ford Coppola , who moved to the valley with his family.

As a child I was drawn to the outdoors, so many stories within the series take readers on adventures through the woods, vineyards and hillsides of the area. Often in these pieces I attempt to infuse some local history, such as in “Lake Berryessa:” or in "Ancient Artifacts,” where my friends and I find what we think is buried treasure.

To get at how confusing those times felt as a child I often harken back to special moments, including holidays such as Christmas and Thanksgiving or interactions with my grandparents.

A few of the pieces are meditations on the loneliness and confusion of being young and often finding solace in the beauty of nature that fills this small valley — as in “Ancient Choir,” where local frogs sing after it rains.

I’ve covered a lot in the series so far — from UFOs and to searching for arrowheads and my first job as a French- fry puller at Taylor’s Refresher, plus many more.

Outside the “Storyteller” series, my formal training as a scientist and businessperson, along with my experience as a photojournalist, gives me the opportunity to write objective pieces that attempt to uncover, illustrate and provide historical perspective for our present-day reality.

However, perhaps as important, especially during these times that often feel overwhelming, painfully serious and fraught with contention and division, the “Storyteller” attempts to provide a space to reflect and remember what it’s like to view the world through a different lens. Doing so is often bewildering and strange, and it can also be wonderful and magical.

But that’s another story.