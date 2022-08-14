'Tio and the Blue Witch': A fairy tale from James Conaway

The quote is not verified but it's popular nonetheless: It's Albert Einstein saying, "If you want to raise intelligent children, read them fairy tales. If you want them to be more intelligent, read them more fairy tales."
But even better than reading them a story is writing one for them.
James Conaway, author of novels, a memoir, travelogues and the definitive nonfiction trilogy about Napa Valley, has taken on this most challenging writer's endeavor in his newly published book, "Tio and the Blue Witch."
Inspired by his two grandchildren and his own artworks, it's a story of a "search for good instead of gold" that begins with an elderly woman who "was blind in one eye and had strangely bluish skin, and so for most of her life had a hard time finding friends."
Except for bees, with whom she shares her food.
An encounter with taunting village boys unexpectedly awakens her identity as the Blue Witch, possessed of magical powers.
She next meets a forlorn donkey, burdened with carrying three knights, who are yellow, red and green.
"We're hungry," the yellow knight shouts at her. "Give us food."
"Hurry up," adds the red knight.
It's not a good idea to be rude to a lady who had just discovered her power to do things such as make bullies fly up in the air.
"Are you hungry?" she asks the donkey.
No one had ever asked the donkey that before. Thus, they discover that most valuable treasure, a friend.
The Green Knight is a different case. His problem is not so much a lack of manners as a lack of a head. It was cut off by a knight of King Arthur's Round Table because the king, however full of other noble traits, was uncomfortable with a green knight.
Fortunately this knight is not a human but a plant, and so he departs King Arthur's court with his head, only to have it stolen by the Bearded Bandits.
So begins a quest by three new friends to find the Green Knight's head, leading to adventures and meetings with a cast of marvelous characters — Angry Bird, Horned Woman, Questing Beast and Many-Colored Buffalo, Dancing Man and the Moonleaper (trying to eat the moon), Frog with 100 Eyes, and a most mysterious being named "Unseen."
The genesis of the book is a story in itself. Conaway explains that he had painted in acrylics and oils for years before he began to experiment with ink, creating some of his own from found sources like acorn caps, moss and walnut husks.
"I set about pouring it on paper to see what it would do on its own," he said. "What it did was take over the creative process. The figures emerging from the ink were nothing short of magical."
That is how he discovered Green Knight, the talking mule Tio, the Weeping Ghost, Echo the plant with two faces, and the rest of his characters.
And this artwork adds a new element to the work. It's a tale filled with wonders, comic, touching, humane, deeply rooted in the ancient tales and legends that still have the power to captivate us. The art in this beautiful produced volume adds mystery. It's an enchanting work.
Conaway's first critics were his two grandchildren, Cooper and Brooklyn, who supplied both "help and encouragement."
"When Cooper was 6, he read the first half of the book to me aloud, not the other way around, and laughed in all the right places," Conaway writes in an afterword. "Both kept me going."
"So this is not a typical children's book," Conaway notes. "The best ones never are."
It's a book for adults who might crave a bit of magic in their lives, and for children who will instinctively recognize it.
Conaway includes another quote, this one verifiably from C.S. Lewis, the British author of works on Christianity: "Someday you will be old enough to start reading fairy tales again."
Here is a good place to start.
Conaway produced only 200 copies of "Tio and the Blue Witch." Napa Bookmine and Copperfield's in Napa can order the book, and it can also be ordered through biblio.com.
Get wild with 9 books about the animal kingdom
Wild reads
Animals are a continuous source of infatuation and fascination for us. That curiosity has led to copious amounts of scientific research. After all, it is important to understand how these different species work and interact with our world alongside us.
But some of these studies go far beyond simply noting these species names and natural habitats. We crave a deeper understanding of these animals — how much do we understand about them, and how much do they understand about us?
The scientists, veterinarians and anthropologists who wrote these nine animal books set out to determine just how much we have in common with fellow creatures.
‘Becoming Wild: How Animal Cultures Raise Families, Create Beauty, and Achieve Peace’
By Carl Safina (Henry Holt and Co.)
Our society’s concept of culture is a complex tapestry of traditions from family recipes to specific holidays. But animals have their own traditions, too. Tactics honed over countless generations in an effort to continue the species’ survival have become customary in these wildlife societies.
In this eye-opening account of his studies, ecologist Carl Safina suggests that animals have a much deeper sense of culture than we previously thought. By diving into the inner lives of three species — sperm whales, scarlet macaws and chimpanzees — and studying their intricate societies and traditions, Safina makes a compelling case for the intelligence and sophistication of these animals. “Becoming Wild” gives us a rare glimpse into the eyes of these incredible creatures and how they’re capable of far more than what we previously thought.
‘Are We Smart Enough to Know How Smart Animals Are?’
By Frans de Waal (W.W. Norton & Company)
Many pet owners will proudly tell you that their Fido or Mittens is one smart cookie. But breaking into the locked cabinet for treats doesn’t mean that animals are capable of human-level intelligence … right?
It turns out that many of the abilities that we associate with human intelligence can be found reflected in the wild. From using tools to solving complex logic puzzles, animals show a level of intellect that we previously haven’t given them credit for. In this New York Times bestseller, biologist and primatologist Frans de Waal delves deep into how little we’ve scratched the surface of animal intelligence. By discussing examples in a multitude of species — elephants, ravens, dolphins, octopi, wasps and chimps — de Waal challenges our previous conceptions of what animals are capable of. Readers will be swept away by this riveting and accessible dive into nature and the realization of how much they understand.
‘Your Pet, Your Pill: 101 Inspirational Stories About How Pets Lead You to a Happy, Healthy and Successful Life’
By Margit Gabriele Muller (HSH Press)
Animals can teach us far more than an understanding of their world — our beloved pets can also teach us more about ourselves. Lauded veterinarian Margit Gabriele Muller packs 101 incredible stories into this inspiring book. From a burn victim healing through her trauma thanks to her pet birds to a 7-year-old finding comfort in a three-legged dog that shares his own disability, every story pulls at the heart and drives home how much our pets can heal our souls.
With every tale, Muller brings her professional expertise as well as some personal anecdotes. She shares how her own elderly uncle was able to find new physical and mental strength thanks to his beloved dog. It seems that in pursuit of companionship, we often end up finding a pet that will rejuvenate and transform our lives. Pets have the talent not only to teach us about their needs and wants, but also teach us what we’re capable of.
‘Chimpanzee Culture Wars: Rethinking Human Nature alongside Japanese, European, and American Cultural Primatologists’
By Nicolas Langlitz (Princeton University Press)
In the 1950s, Japanese zoologists noticed that a group of macaques developed a new food-washing technique and spread the knowledge throughout their ranks. If these primates could communicate and teach this learned behavior through their group, scientists wondered: What does this mean for the previous notions of animals’ social intelligence?
Anthropologist Nicolas Langlitz guides the reader through the controversial theories that spouted from this discovery. Some cultural anthropologists began to theorize that chimpanzees — and other primates — are capable of culture, but this proposal clashed with evolutionary anthropologists. As different factions of scientists butted heads, more studies quickly followed. By comparing findings in Japan to the Ivory Coast, Guinea, Germany and North America, Langlitz outlines both sides of the argument and the evidence to back it up. If you’re looking for a riveting tale of scientific debate and drama, this book will captivate readers with its interpersonal conflicts and fascinating finds.
‘How to Be a Good Creature: A Memoir in Thirteen Animals’
By Sy Montgomery (Mariner Books)
In this New York Times bestselling memoir, naturalist and adventurer Sy Montgomery ruminates on the animal relationships throughout her life, from her own pets to the wildlife she’s studied around the world. She introduces us to pinktoe tarantulas, octopi and tigers — but also her pet pig Christopher Hogwood and other beloved companions. As she recalls these 13 animals — their triumphs, struggles and how they worked their way into her heart — she shows how friendship can transcend different species to create a truly memorable connection.
With enchanting illustrations by Rebecca Green, this book transports the reader to the creatures’ environments. Be prepared to be laughing out loud at one story and reaching for a tissue after another, since some of this book deals with the circle of life. Montgomery comforts us with the knowledge that the connection we feel with animals is a two-way street.
‘When Elephants Weep: The Emotional Lives of Animals’
By Jeffrey Moussaieff Masson and Susan McCarthy (Delacorte Press)
Authors Masson and McCarthy earned famed primatologist Jane Goodall’s endorsement of their sensational book “When Elephants Weep,” a compilation of studies that will change the way you think about animals. In this eye-opening publication, a myriad of studies show the range of animals’ emotions.
From a shy gorilla that plays with dolls to an Indian elephant able to communicate his feelings through facial expressions, animals continue to defy our expectations of their abilities. Masson’s and McCarthy’s tireless research affirms what many have suspected — when we underestimate animals’ capacity for emotional intelligence, we miss out on discovering the true depth of what these beings can do.
‘We Walk Beside You: Animal Messages for an Awakening World’
By Sandra Mendelson (Little Black Paws Publishing)
In 2012, while doing body work on a horse, Sandra Mendelson received a series of messages from her equine client that dismantled her entire understanding of human versus nonhuman capabilities, perception and spiritual awareness. This exchange set her life on a course she could never have predicted. Over the next several years, more than 50 species stepped forward to share what they want humans to know.
In this, her first book of the “We Walk Beside You” series, the animals correct our misconceptions about their behavior, reveal their intention and, mostly, offer their insights to help humans survive and thrive with more love, joy, sense of purpose and understanding. You may never look at animals the same way.
‘When Animals Speak: Toward an Interspecies Democracy’
By Eva Meijer (NYU Press)
From wolves howling to birds chirping, we know that animals can communicate with each other to a certain extent. But just how complicated is their language?
According to researcher Eva Meijer, there’s a lot to learn from the way animals speak to one another. Not only do they warn each other of danger or squabble over food, but they also operate a political hierarchy. Geese, dogs, squids and worms — Meijer brings example after example to highlight her findings. Combining knowledge from science, philosophy and politics, the book outlines just how nuanced these animal relationships can be, both within their own groups and with other species entirely. With these revelations, Meijer encourages us to think about the way we interact with animals and to not underestimate their understanding. This thought-provoking read is sure to have readers thinking long after they’ve turned the last page.
‘Zoobiquity: The Astonishing Connection Between Human and Animal Health’
By Barbara Natterson-Horowitz and Kathryn Bowers (Knopf)
As so many of these books have told us, the similarities between animals and humans are striking. From feeling deep emotions to having complicated political hierarchies, animals show a number of traits that we previously thought only humans were capable of. The question is, what do we do with this kind of information?
Cardiologist Barbara Natterson-Horowitz found a unique way of using this knowledge. In 2005, she was called to examine an emperor tamarin at the Los Angeles Zoo. As she studied the monkey’s heart, she came to the realization that it was suffering from the same heart condition as some of her past human patients. Together with science journalist Kathryn Bowers, Natterson-Horowitz set out to document other similarities between animal and human conditions. The result was “Zoobiquity” — an approach to medical care that transcended species and revolutionized the way we look at health. The combination of research has helped develop new ways of treating conditions in both animals and humans — just one more example of the similarities between all of us creatures.