'Tio and the Blue Witch': A fairy tale from James Conaway

  Updated
Tio and the Blue Witch Jacket jpg
Submitted art

The quote is not verified but it's popular nonetheless: It's Albert Einstein saying, "If you want to raise intelligent children, read them fairy tales. If you want them to be more intelligent, read them more fairy tales."

But even better than reading them a story is writing one for them. 

James Conaway, author of novels, a memoir, travelogues and the definitive nonfiction trilogy about Napa Valley, has taken on this most challenging writer's endeavor in his newly published book, "Tio and the Blue Witch." 

Inspired by his two grandchildren and his own artworks, it's a story of a "search for good instead of gold" that begins with an elderly woman who "was blind in one eye and had strangely bluish skin, and so for most of her life had a hard time finding friends." 

Except for bees, with whom she shares her food. 

An encounter with taunting village boys unexpectedly awakens her identity as the Blue Witch, possessed of magical powers.

Conaway, James_PHOTOCREDIT by Peter Menzel.jpg

James Conaway has published "Tio and the Blue Witch." 

She next meets a forlorn donkey, burdened with carrying three knights, who are yellow, red and green.

"We're hungry," the yellow knight shouts at her. "Give us food."

"Hurry up," adds the red knight. 

It's not a good idea to be rude to a lady who had just discovered her power to do things such as make bullies fly up in the air.

"Are you hungry?" she asks the donkey.

No one had ever asked the donkey that before. Thus, they discover that most valuable treasure, a friend. 

The Green Knight is a different case. His problem is not so much a lack of manners as a lack of a head. It was cut off by a knight of King Arthur's Round Table because the king, however full of other noble traits, was uncomfortable with a green knight. 

Fortunately this knight is not a human but a plant, and so he departs King Arthur's court with his head, only to have it stolen by the Bearded Bandits.

So begins a quest by three new friends to find the Green Knight's head, leading to adventures and meetings with a cast of marvelous characters — Angry Bird, Horned Woman, Questing Beast and Many-Colored Buffalo, Dancing Man and the Moonleaper (trying to eat the moon), Frog with 100 Eyes, and a most mysterious being named "Unseen."

The genesis of the book is a story in itself. Conaway explains that he had painted in acrylics and oils for years before he began to experiment with ink, creating some of his own from found sources like acorn caps, moss and walnut husks.

"I set about pouring it on paper to see what it would do on its own," he said. "What it did was take over the creative process. The figures emerging from the ink were nothing short of magical."

That is how he discovered Green Knight, the talking mule Tio, the Weeping Ghost, Echo the plant with two faces, and the rest of his characters. 

And this artwork adds a new element to the work. It's a tale filled with wonders, comic, touching, humane, deeply rooted in the ancient tales and legends that still have the power to captivate us. The art in this beautiful produced volume adds mystery. It's an enchanting work. 

Conaway's first critics were his two grandchildren, Cooper and Brooklyn, who supplied both "help and encouragement."

"When Cooper was 6, he read the first half of the book to me aloud, not the other way around, and laughed in all the right places," Conaway writes in an afterword. "Both kept me going."

"So this is not a typical children's book," Conaway notes. "The best ones never are."

It's a book for adults who might crave a bit of magic in their lives, and for children who will instinctively recognize it. 

Conaway includes another quote, this one verifiably from C.S. Lewis, the British author of works on Christianity: "Someday you will be old enough to start reading fairy tales again." 

Here is a good place to start.

Conaway produced only 200 copies of "Tio and the Blue Witch." Napa Bookmine and Copperfield's in Napa can order the book, and it can also be ordered through biblio.com.  

Sasha Paulsen is features editor at the Napa Valley Register and the author of two novels, "Dancing on the Spider's Web" and "Where Time Begins." 

