'Where Time Begins': An adventure in the South Pacific from a Napa writer

The roots of Sasha Paulsen's new novel, "Where Time Begins," go back to 1984 when she needed a writing sample to apply to the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism.

She was applying to grad school on the advice of her former boss, U.S. Rep. Fortney (Pete) Stark, who had just fired her, telling her she had no aptitude for politics and suggesting she belonged on "the dark side" — journalism.

A writing sample was necessary for the application, and all she had were political press releases and drafts of "very bad novels" she had started writing in college when, she said, "you believe you know everything about life and, of course, know practically nothing."

But she had an idea for a new story, set in the Kingdom of Tonga, where she had lived briefly as a Peace Corps volunteer.

Although the Peace Corps assignment had fallen through, she retained memories of those little-known South Pacific islands the British explorer James Cook had called "The Friendly Islands." The Tongan king, noting the archipelago's proximity to the International Date Line, had proclaimed that Tonga is "where time begins."

Paulsen “scribbled off a chapter” and sent it with her application. Much to her surprise, Berkeley accepted her.

“They must have had very few applicants that year," Paulsen said during a recent interview as she recalled how her ticket to Berkeley became the foundation of “Where Time Begins."

Although she took the novel with her to grad school, it was nearly forgotten as life happened. At Berkeley she met and married an astrophysicist from MIT, and she finished her master's thesis while pregnant with their daughter, Ariel Jackson.

"It was great for interviews for an investigative project," Paulsen said. "If you flinch a bit here and there, no one has defenses against a pregnant woman."

Her thesis completed, but not her novel, she headed with her husband and daughter to Europe where he had post-docs in Paris and Munich.

Her son, Samuel, was born in Munich on Oct. 17, 1989, the day of the Loma Prieta earthquake in Northern California. "The doctor told me, 'I predict he will be a mover and shaker,'" she said.

Back in the U.S., Paulsen left her husband in Boston and returned to her hometown of Napa. She took a job at the Napa Valley Register as features editor and embarked on life as a single mother.

She held onto the idea of writing fiction by getting up at dawn and working while her children were sleeping.

"Eventually, I had a complete novel," she said.

It was a New York agent, Laura Langlie, who advised her that she had actually written two novels. Thus began the work of separating her "Siamese twins." The first book, "Dancing on the Spider's Web," was published in 2019. And finally, this year, "Where Time Begins" was published by She Writes Press.

"Yes, it took almost 40 years," Paulsen said. "Yes, motherhood changes everything in ways I could never have imagined. But I had chosen to bring Ariel and Sam into the world and that makes all the difference.”

“I felt like I owed it to them to do the best I could for them,” she continued. “A quote from Jackie Kennedy was stuck in my head: 'If you bungle raising your children, I don't think whatever else you do matters very much.’

"When Frank Hartzell offered me the job at the Register, the salary was $9 an hour,” Paulsen said. “I said I couldn't take it because I'd have to pay a babysitter $10 an hour. Frank said, 'Well, hell, bring the kids to work.' He also said, 'I don't care what hours you work as long as you make deadline.'”

These things are gifts to working mothers,” she said. “Ariel and Sam did spend a lot of time doing homework in the newsroom. But I think they turned out OK. They have good vocabularies."

Her son Samuel is a second-year fellow in cardiology at UCLA and her daughter, Ariel, is a linguist specializing in Welsh.

Ariel also played a key role to bringing both novels into life. When Paulsen encountered obstacles in publishing "Dancing on the Spider's Web," her daughter stepped in.

"Mom had signed a contract with one publishing house," said Jackson. "They kept it two years then dropped it when they encountered financial problems. Another publisher kept it a year. By the third publisher, Mom was going to give up."

"I had a plan," Paulsen said. "I told Ariel, 'I am going to just write my novels, and leave them to you and Sam to figure out what to do with them and die happily believing I would be a posthumous writer."

"And I told her, I thought we could do better than that," Jackson said. "Our friend, David Kerns, a retired pediatrician and a novelist, said, 'We are going to birth this baby.'"

Jackson formed a publishing imprint, Tempest Books, which brought "Spider's Web" out. She also entered it in the BookLife competition, where it was named a national semifinalist that year.

For "Where Time Begins," however, she encouraged her mother to go with an established publisher.

"I wanted to see what would happen," Jackson said. "I grew up with Mom's characters, Shelley, Jackson and the others. They were like my weird cousins, sometimes more real than actual people. I just want other people to know them too."

"I was glad She Writes Press liked it,” Jackson said. “Most publishers want to be able to pigeonhole a book into a genre. This book doesn’t fit into a genre. It is more like a Shakespearean romance with elements of comedy and tragedy.”

"These books would still be sitting in bits and pieces in boxes on shelves and in my head, if it were not for Ariel," Paulsen said.

Ariel will join a discussion with her mother, moderated by Lori Narlock, founder of the Napa Book Festival, at the book launch for "Where Time Begins," hosted by Yountville Arts and Napa Bookmine on Saturday, July 16, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Yountville Community Center, 6516 Yount St. in Yountville. It's open to the public and the Bookmine will have copies of "Where Time Begins" for sale.