 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

World Affairs Napa Valley: Worldreader fights poverty with eReaders

  • 0
David Risher

David Risher of St. Helena was keynote speaker at the World Affairs Napa Valley speaker series on Oct. 27. 

 Submitted photo

World Affairs Napa Valley held its most recent international forum series on Oct. 27, at the Yountviile Community Center, with the founder of Worldreader, St. Helena’s David Risher, as keynote speaker in a lively community forum.

Worldreader delivers literacy and reading tools to millions of cellular phones found throughout the developing world, even in the poorest villages. By teaching preschoolers and, in some cases parents, how to read, Risher’s organization seeks to break the chains of poverty caused by illiteracy.

Risher spoke about his great interest in books and reading that was fostered by his mother at a young age.

“Books allow you to explore the world, get educated and learn about other people without ever leaving your home,” he explained.

By delivering easy-to-use reading tools and books in many languages, Worldreader has grown to 20 million users in rural villages and towns from India to Peru.

People are also reading…

“Our easy to use, age-appropriate stories by local authors are downloaded in multiple languages to anyone with a cellular phone," Risher said. "And, today, that is everyone from village chiefs to barefooted refugees from Syria.”

The inspiration behind this global literacy program grew out of Risher's experience at Amazon, which began as a book distributor that eventually grew into today’s supply-chain giant.

Graduating from Princeton and armed with a Harvard MBA, he rose through the ranks at Microsoft and joined Amazon in its early years. His mentor, Bill Gates, asked him, “Why would you leave here for a start-up with an uncertain future built around books?”

Several years later, Risher was on Jeff Bezos' executive team running a multibillion-dollar operation as Amazon’s senior vice-president for North and South America.

Risher, an intrepid entrepreneur, took his family on a year-long world tour visiting famous cities and small African villages. At a rural school in Ghana, he noticed a dusty stack of books in a classroom that were mostly donations from well-meaning charities sending books to Africa.

“One book was titled, ‘History of Utah,” he said. “That’s when I realized that shipping heavy crates of discarded books around the world was not the best way to deliver reading. So, we designed a distribution system of e-books by local authors that are downloadable to cell phones found everywhere in poor countries. Now these kids, parents and teachers in Ghana, are reading fun stories about people like themselves."

Today, Worldreader distributes books to villagers, who download relatable stories by holding phones up in the air on their rooftops. One book is about a schoolboy with malaria, and the character in another story is a magical lion.

“We saw classrooms engrossed in reading from handheld devices with happy teachers and parents," Risher said. "One unexpected benefit was that the technology removed the stigma poor parents felt about their inability to teach reading to their kids.”

Risher’s presentation was followed by an open community discussion forum, a feature of each World Affairs program, and a chance to meet and mingle with attendees. Wine was provided by Spring Mountain, the evening’s featured winery partner.

World Affairs Napa Valley is the newest chapter connected to the San Francisco-based organization founded in 1947, when the United Nations was formed there. It is the leading forum in the United States promoting dialogue and learning about foreign affairs, economic development, world cultures and global news.

The new chapter hopes to foster local interest and engagement in world affairs around the community. Their tagline is "Napa Valley’s Window on the World."

For more information about future programs, visit www.worldaffairs.org.

World Affairs Napa Valley programs cover a wide range of international topics of interest to the wine country community. Upcoming forums include, on Jan. 5, “Fearless Filmmakers Changing the World” with the founder of the United Nations Documentary Film Festival. An Earth Day theme on April 13, will feature a winegrower panel on, “Climate and Ecology in Napa Valley and the World.” Schedules, a newsletter and more information are available at: www.worldaffairs.org/our-programs/chapters/napa-valley, or 707-738-4500.

Stan Knight is event chairperson for World Affairs Napa Valley. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Review: 'Dr. No,' by Percival Everett

Review: 'Dr. No,' by Percival Everett

FICTION: A witty, possibly insane billionaire is out for revenge in the latest satire from this Pulitzer finalist. "Dr. No" by Percival Everett; Graywolf Press (232 pages, $16) ——— Popular culture's endless appetite for superhero content defies the painfully obvious: There are no flying humanoid aliens or radiation-infected teenagers available to bail humanity out of what often feels like ...

Review: 'Desert Star,' by Michael Connelly

Review: 'Desert Star,' by Michael Connelly

Don't Miss "Desert Star" by Michael Connelly; Little, Brown and Company (400 pages, $29) ——— "Desert Star" feels like a swan song for detective Harry Bosch, the protagonist of 25 Michael Connelly novels (depending on how you count them). But, since every book concludes with Bosch quitting the LAPD or abandoning his subsequent private practice or annoying some criminal or legal kingpin, the ...

Review: 'The Song of the Cell,' by Siddhartha Mukherjee

Review: 'The Song of the Cell,' by Siddhartha Mukherjee

NONFICTION: A Pulitzer Prize-winning writer and physician returns with a sweeping, erudite story of cells, the basic unit of all life. "The Song of the Cell" by Siddhartha Mukherjee; Scribner (473 pages, $32.50) ——— Rhodes Scholar, renowned oncologist, contributor to the New Yorker and the New York Times. Author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning "The Emperor of All Maladies" and bestselling "The ...

Author Katherine Corcoran digs deep into the killing of a Mexican reporter

Author Katherine Corcoran digs deep into the killing of a Mexican reporter

In her new book, "In the Mouth of the Wolf: A Murder, a Cover-Up, and the True Cost of Silencing the Press," Katherine Corcoran digs deep into the killing of Mexican reporter Regina Martinez in April 2012 in the state of Veracruz. Corcoran investigates who’s behind the death of Martinez and what’s behind the cover-up. At the time of the murder, Corcoran was the Associated Press’ bureau chief ...

Review: 'How It Went,' by Wendell Berry

Review: 'How It Went,' by Wendell Berry

FICTION: In the novel "How it Went," an American literary legend explores a familiar theme — what is lost when small agrarian communities fade and fold. "How it Went" by Wendell Berry; Counterpoint Press (256 pages, $26) ——— Over his long life, Wendell Berry, now 88, has composed a steady stream of remarkable essays, novels and poems celebrating traditional American agrarian practices and ...

10 must-read paperbacks this November

10 must-read paperbacks this November

Paperback Picks is back — now a once-a-month compilation. Here are 10 great books just out in paperback; some of which I've read and enjoyed, and some I can't wait to get to. Happy fall reading! "Fledgling" by Octavia E. Butler (Grand Central Publishing, $16.99). Butler, who died in 2006 (and lived in the Seattle area during her last years), was a pioneering Black female writer in science ...

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Oct. 29, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2022, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "The Boys from Biloxi: A Legal Thriller" by John Grisham (Doubleday) ...

Writer Ross Gay's new book is about finding joy in the face of loss

Writer Ross Gay's new book is about finding joy in the face of loss

After Ross Gay's father was diagnosed with stage 4 liver cancer, Gay, while caring for his dad, made a surprising and gratifying discovery. His old man had freckles. "The reason I got that close to him was because he was dying, but the joy it gave me to find out that he had freckles was a kind of grace," Gay said. "Instead of being purely devastated by his dying, I was flummoxed by his ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Sean Penn gives Oscar to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News