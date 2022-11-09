World Affairs Napa Valley: Worldreader fights poverty with eReaders

World Affairs Napa Valley held its most recent international forum series on Oct. 27, at the Yountviile Community Center, with the founder of Worldreader, St. Helena’s David Risher, as keynote speaker in a lively community forum.

Worldreader delivers literacy and reading tools to millions of cellular phones found throughout the developing world, even in the poorest villages. By teaching preschoolers and, in some cases parents, how to read, Risher’s organization seeks to break the chains of poverty caused by illiteracy.

Risher spoke about his great interest in books and reading that was fostered by his mother at a young age.

“Books allow you to explore the world, get educated and learn about other people without ever leaving your home,” he explained.

By delivering easy-to-use reading tools and books in many languages, Worldreader has grown to 20 million users in rural villages and towns from India to Peru.

“Our easy to use, age-appropriate stories by local authors are downloaded in multiple languages to anyone with a cellular phone," Risher said. "And, today, that is everyone from village chiefs to barefooted refugees from Syria.”

The inspiration behind this global literacy program grew out of Risher's experience at Amazon, which began as a book distributor that eventually grew into today’s supply-chain giant.

Graduating from Princeton and armed with a Harvard MBA, he rose through the ranks at Microsoft and joined Amazon in its early years. His mentor, Bill Gates, asked him, “Why would you leave here for a start-up with an uncertain future built around books?”

Several years later, Risher was on Jeff Bezos' executive team running a multibillion-dollar operation as Amazon’s senior vice-president for North and South America.

Risher, an intrepid entrepreneur, took his family on a year-long world tour visiting famous cities and small African villages. At a rural school in Ghana, he noticed a dusty stack of books in a classroom that were mostly donations from well-meaning charities sending books to Africa.

“One book was titled, ‘History of Utah,” he said. “That’s when I realized that shipping heavy crates of discarded books around the world was not the best way to deliver reading. So, we designed a distribution system of e-books by local authors that are downloadable to cell phones found everywhere in poor countries. Now these kids, parents and teachers in Ghana, are reading fun stories about people like themselves."

Today, Worldreader distributes books to villagers, who download relatable stories by holding phones up in the air on their rooftops. One book is about a schoolboy with malaria, and the character in another story is a magical lion.

“We saw classrooms engrossed in reading from handheld devices with happy teachers and parents," Risher said. "One unexpected benefit was that the technology removed the stigma poor parents felt about their inability to teach reading to their kids.”

Risher’s presentation was followed by an open community discussion forum, a feature of each World Affairs program, and a chance to meet and mingle with attendees. Wine was provided by Spring Mountain, the evening’s featured winery partner.

World Affairs Napa Valley is the newest chapter connected to the San Francisco-based organization founded in 1947, when the United Nations was formed there. It is the leading forum in the United States promoting dialogue and learning about foreign affairs, economic development, world cultures and global news.

The new chapter hopes to foster local interest and engagement in world affairs around the community. Their tagline is "Napa Valley’s Window on the World."

World Affairs Napa Valley programs cover a wide range of international topics of interest to the wine country community. Upcoming forums include, on Jan. 5, “Fearless Filmmakers Changing the World” with the founder of the United Nations Documentary Film Festival. An Earth Day theme on April 13, will feature a winegrower panel on, “Climate and Ecology in Napa Valley and the World.” Schedules, a newsletter and more information are available at: www.worldaffairs.org/our-programs/chapters/napa-valley, or 707-738-4500.