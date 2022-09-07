Your September in Books: Are the kids all right?

"Solito" by Javier Zamora

There are certain experiences in early life that shape and define you. The death of a parent; a cross-country move; a long illness. For Javier Zamora, that life-changing event was his fraught journey across El Salvador and Mexico into the United States. Alone, at age 9.

Javier doesn’t remember his father. He fled El Salvador when Javier was 2, because of the civil war (in which the U.S. played a major role), and settled in San Rafael. A few years later, Javier’s mother followed, leaving Javier in the care of his grandparents and aunts. Javier’s mom and dad sent him presents from the U.S. all the time, special toys they couldn’t get in El Salvador that he refused to unwrap from their pristine plastic packaging.

Every few weeks, his parents would call a friend a few blocks away who had a phone and Javier would get to talk to them. These occasional phone calls were treasured moments. Soon, they’d tell him, we’ll have you sent to us, soon.

Years pass; Javier gets a little chubby and the other kids at school (where he is first in his class) sometimes make fun of him. He develops a very close relationship with his aunt and they spend hours together every day. His grandfather, formerly prone to alcoholic rages of which Javier was terrified, quits drinking. And eventually, that special day comes when Don Dago, the local coyote, deems Javier old enough to travel to the U.S. on his own. Javier and his family are so thrilled that this long-awaited moment has arrived.

Javier’s grandfather joins him on a very long bus ride to join the others who paid Don Dago to take them north. After days and days of waiting, finally Don Dago says it’s time to go, and Javier must say goodbye to his grandfather, with whom he’d grown close during this restless period.

This is the point at which everything goes sideways.

Javier is left alone with a young mother and her 12-year old daughter and a few young men. He is crippled by shyness, afraid to change or accidentally fart in front of Patricia or Carla, afraid of appearing childish or weak in front of the men, and desperately homesick, both for his extended family back in El Salvador and his parents in California. The journey just to get into Mexico and north to the border is punishing: hours spent in a vessel that would barely qualify as a boat through choppy, shark-infested waters, and endless bus rides where Javier has to pretend to be Patricia’s other child and the rest of the group must feign ignorance of the others. They are fed (barely). They sleep (a little or a lot but never the right amount). And then they walk, and walk, and walk.

Javier’s memory of his journey is exquisitely detailed, the telling of it colored by his youth but not beholden to it, as he describes the games his young mind makes up in order to process the trauma of the journey and also the stark beauty of the desert he walks through. As an adult, Javier became a poet; this is his first book-length work, a memoir that is a worthy successor to Luis Alberto Urrea’s journalistic "The Devil’s Highway" and Valeria Luiselli’s novel "The Lost Children Archive." And when it’s done, and you’re sitting in your chair crying at the suffering this young child endured, you will wonder: If Javier had stayed in El Salvador, or had he taken the journey north in an airplane instead of walking across the desert, would he have become the poet he is today?

"They Called Me a Lioness" by Ahed Tamimi and Dena Takruri

At the same time Javier was struggling to rejoin his parents, Ahed Tamimi was fighting for her family’s right to exist free of violence and intimidation in occupied Palestine. From a very young age, Ahed was aware of the inequities that existed in her society. She saw the newly built settlements across the valley from her ancient village, and the armed guards around the spring on her village’s land. She got stuck in the endless checkpoint lines randomly and suddenly set up on the road leading from her village. The license plates on her neighbors' cars were a different color from Israeli citizens’ and meant they could only drive on certain roads.

Ahed was born into a family of activists who have long been involved in the nonviolent protest against Israeli occupation of Palestine. Armed only with their bodies, their voices and the occasional stone, Ahed’s village of Nabi Saleh used to protest peacefully each Friday. They were met with rubber bullets, the infamous skunk trucks, and tear gas. But the Israeli army’s response soon escalated, with live rounds and grenades being used with seeming impunity against the unarmed protesters and noncombatants hiding in houses. Ahed witnessed the shooting death of her beloved uncle, was struck in the hand with a rubber bullet before she was even a teenager, and saw some of her friends and relatives maimed by Israeli weaponry.

When she was 16, Ahed’s mother streamed live on Facebook a video of Ahed shouting at Israeli soldiers and slapping one of them as they stood on her family’s land and refused to leave, shortly after her cousin was shot and nearly died. The video went viral, and weeks later, Ahed was arrested in her family’s home in the dead of night. She was held in an Israeli prison (technically illegal, as Palestinians are supposed to be jailed in Palestine) along with many other teenage girls, some of whom had serious injuries acquired during their arrests but who were never given proper treatment. For eight months, Ahed endured the daily humiliations of prison and multiple trips on the dreaded prison transport to be interrogated (alone in a room with only men) or go to court (Israeli military court, another violation of international law).

In this simply told yet powerful memoir-manifesto, Ahed deftly explains the origins of the conflict and sets it alongside her personal lived experience. Now in university studying law, Ahed is ultimately hopeful. She understands that religion is not the issue and refuses to devolve into anti-Semitism. She believes in a one-state solution, a country in which Jews, Muslims and Christians of any ethnicity are complete equals under the law. Muslim and Christian Palestinians living in Israel are second-class citizens at best, subject to random home seizures and limited freedom of movement. Palestinians living in occupied lands are treated even worse. Ahed finds strength from the diversity of activists she sees fighting for Palestinian rights, including many Israeli Jews her family has become close to over the years. In these friendships, she sees the promise of what could be. Hers is a powerful voice, and I’m sure we’ll hear much from her in years to come.