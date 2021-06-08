BottleRock AfterDark shows announced

BottleRock Napa Valley will present a series of BottleRock AfterDark shows in Napa, San Francisco, Berkeley and Sacramento, featuring many of the 2021 BottleRock Napa Valley musical artists and other guests.
The performances begin on Thursday, Sept. 2, and extend through the festival weekend.
The lineup of 2021 BottleRock AfterDark shows includes:
Thursday, Sept. 2
• Jimmy Eat World at JaM Cellars Ballroom, Napa
• Chromeo at August Hall, San Francisco
Friday, Sept. 3
• Milky Chance at JaM Cellars Ballroom, Napa
• Absofacto (live set) at Rickshaw Stop, San Francisco
• Ripe at UC Theatre, Berkeley
• Digable Planets at August Hall, San Francisco
Saturday, Sept. 4
• Black Pumas at JaM Cellars Ballroom, Napa
• Future Islands at The Fillmore, San Francisco
• Walk Off The Earth at August Hall, San Francisco
• Jimmy Eat World at Ace of Spades, Sacramento
Sunday, Sept. 5
• Chevy Metal at JaM Cellars Ballroom, Napa
• Milky Chance at August Hall, San Francisco
• Lawrence at UC Theatre, Berkeley
Monday, Sept. 6
• Watchhouse at UC Theatre, Berkeley
The BottleRock AfterDark shows at the JaM Cellars Ballroom in the historic Napa Valley Opera House on Main Street, Napa, are within easy walking distance from the BottleRock Napa Valley festival.
Tickets for the 2021 BottleRock AfterDark shows will be available beginning Wednesday, June 9 at 10 a.m. PDT, through the ticket link at bottlerocknapavalley.com.
BottleRock Napa Valley, featuring headline artists Guns N’ Roses, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, G-Eazy, and Run The Jewels, plus over 75 additional acts on six musical stages, takes place at the Napa Valley Expo in downtown Napa on Sept. 3-5.
All passes for the 2021 BottleRock Napa Valley festival are sold out. Visit the official ticket exchange (lyte.com/bottlerocknapavalley) to access sold-out passes.
BottleRock Napa Valley will follow all local and state COVID-19 health & safety guidelines required at the time of the festival and BottleRock AfterDark shows to offer a safe experience.
