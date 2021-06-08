BottleRock AfterDark shows announced

Sunday, Sept. 5

• Chevy Metal at JaM Cellars Ballroom, Napa

• Milky Chance at August Hall, San Francisco

• Lawrence at UC Theatre, Berkeley

Monday, Sept. 6

• Watchhouse at UC Theatre, Berkeley

The BottleRock AfterDark shows at the JaM Cellars Ballroom in the historic Napa Valley Opera House on Main Street, Napa, are within easy walking distance from the BottleRock Napa Valley festival.

Tickets for the 2021 BottleRock AfterDark shows will be available beginning Wednesday, June 9 at 10 a.m. PDT, through the ticket link at bottlerocknapavalley.com.

BottleRock Napa Valley, featuring headline artists Guns N’ Roses, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, G-Eazy, and Run The Jewels, plus over 75 additional acts on six musical stages, takes place at the Napa Valley Expo in downtown Napa on Sept. 3-5.

All passes for the 2021 BottleRock Napa Valley festival are sold out. Visit the official ticket exchange (lyte.com/bottlerocknapavalley) to access sold-out passes.