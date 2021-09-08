BottleRock — back and better than ever

Stirring little bottles of undetected tequila into his soda, he continued, “I just like to watch people and drink my soda and craft beer.” His two favorite brews he offered were Gummy Worms and Hell or High Watermelon. With that, Bry and I exchanged pleasantries and scooted over to one of the 150 sanitation stations throughout the Expo. Time for a drink.

For me, the two highlights that stand out were hearing the Silverado Pickups, serious Napa winemakers who happen to be excellent musicians. I came to see and hear Tres Goetting on bass, just like his father, former county supervisor and jazz bass aficionado, Jay Goetting.

The other performance that really stood out was seeing Soul Hudson in action, lead guitarist for Guns N’ Roses, widely considered one of the top five guitar players alive! He did not disappoint. Wow. Known as Slash, he easily overshadowed frontman Axl Rose, looking every bit the long-time rock and roller. Slash’s mastery of his instrument kept me mesmerized, awed. I have never seen fingers flying like that, maybe Prince, but the guy went on for hours, the instrument a part of his body, his soul.