BottleRock Napa Valley 2022 releases limited tickets for Napa residents

BottleRock Napa Valley will release a limited number of tickets for sale to Napa residents beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 6. The tickets include 3-day general admission, VIP, Skydeck and Platinum access.

The three-day music, wine, culinary and craft brew festival takes place May 27-29, 2022 at the Napa Valley Expo.

Napa resident 3-day presale tickets will be available at BottleRockNapaValley.com while supplies last. To be eligible for the Napa resident presale, each purchaser’s shipping address will require a Napa County zip code.

The Napa resident presale tickets prices are:

-- 3-Day general admission: $369

-- 3-day VIP: $899

-- 3-Day Skydeck: $1,699

-- 3-Day Marriott Bonvoy American Express VIP Viewing Suite: $1,699

-- 3-Day Platinum: $4,995

Now in its ninth year, BottleRock Napa Valley features top musicians on five music stages, plus the VIP Acoustic stage, along with the BottleRock Culinary Stage showcasing culinary and celebrity mashups.

To keep up to date on festival pass availability and additional details about the festival, visit bottlerocknapavalley.com and sign up to receive email notifications.