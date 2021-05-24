BottleRock Napa Valley announces daily lineup, single day tickets

BottleRock Napa Valley, presented by JaM Cellars, has announced the 2021 festival daily lineup and released single-day general admission and VIP tickets. The three-day music, wine, craft brew and culinary festival will take place at the Napa Valley Expo on Sept. 3-5. All 3-day festival passes have sold out.
Single-day general admission and VIP tickets will be available on Thursday, May 27, at 10 a.m. and may be purchased at BottleRockNapaValley.com. Single-day general admission tickets start at $169 and single-day VIP tickets are $359. A limited number of single-day Marriott Bonvoy™ + American Express® VIP Viewing Suite tickets are also available to Marriott Bonvoy™ + American Express® Card Members are $599. Fans are strongly encouraged to purchase their single-day tickets early.
Single day tickets will be available to American Express® Card Members before the general public beginning Monday, May 24, at 10 a.m. while supplies last.
The festival lineup includes:
Friday, Sept. 3: Stevie Nicks, G-Eazy, Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, James Murphy (DJ Set), FINNEAS, Polo G, Chromeo, Mavis Staples, Kota the Friend, Gracie Abrams, Lawrence, Hamilton Leithauser, Joywave, Big Freedia, MUNA, Spafford, DeVotchKa, BabyJake, Suki Waterhouse, DJ Z-Trip (Silent Disco), In the Valley Below, Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears, Oliver Riot, Crimson Apple, HOKO, Peter Harper, Lily Meola and Grass Child
Saturday, Sept. 4: Guns N’ Roses, Miley Cyrus, Run The Jewels, Portugal. The Man, Young the Giant, Milky Chance, Dominic Fike, Olivia O’Brien, Digable Planets, Matt Nathanson, Hobo Johnson & The LoveMakers, White Reaper, Mondo Cozmo, Ripe, Meg Myers, Reignwolf, North Mississippi Allstars, JJ Wilde, Smith & Thell, The Last Bandoleros, Six60, Pacific Radio, Molly Moore, S8NT ELEKTRIC, OTTTO, Silverado Pickups, Napa Valley Youth Symphony
Sunday, Sept. 5: Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion, Cage The Elephant, Black Pumas, Future Islands, Jimmy Eat World, Jack Harlow, Jessie Reyez, Jon Batiste, Walk Off The Earth, MAX, MOD SUN, Turkuaz w/Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew: Remain in Light, Village People, Watchhouse, Absofacto, Atlas Genius, Donna Missal, 99 Neighbors, Full Moonalice, almost monday, The Alive, Chris Pierce, Buffalo Gospel, Sam Johnson, Obsidian Son
With the new 2021 dates and updated lineup, festival organizers have informed all 2020 ticketholders that their current tickets are valid for the September dates, along with their ticket return options. For those wishing to obtain single-day tickets, please visit www.bottlerocknapavalley.com.
BottleRock Napa Valley will follow all local and state COVID-19 health & safety guidelines required at the time of the festival to offer a safe festival experience.