BottleRock Napa Valley announces daily lineup, single day tickets

BottleRock Napa Valley, presented by JaM Cellars, has announced the 2021 festival daily lineup and released single-day general admission and VIP tickets. The three-day music, wine, craft brew and culinary festival will take place at the Napa Valley Expo on Sept. 3-5. All 3-day festival passes have sold out.

Single-day general admission and VIP tickets will be available on Thursday, May 27, at 10 a.m. and may be purchased at BottleRockNapaValley.com. Single-day general admission tickets start at $169 and single-day VIP tickets are $359. A limited number of single-day Marriott Bonvoy™ + American Express® VIP Viewing Suite tickets are also available to Marriott Bonvoy™ + American Express® Card Members are $599. Fans are strongly encouraged to purchase their single-day tickets early.

Single day tickets will be available to American Express® Card Members before the general public beginning Monday, May 24, at 10 a.m. while supplies last.

The festival lineup includes: