BottleRock Napa Valley returns -- and the long wait was worth it

Some attendees wore face masks while waiting in line to enter, although they seemed to be quickly shed by most upon entering the festival grounds. The crowds quickly spread out, some heading to stages to watch the opening acts, while others checked out the numerous vendor booths, bars and food tents serving cuisines from 72 local restaurants.

About 15 minutes after the first bands started playing, the official social media handles for BottleRock Napa Valley made a very sudden and surprising announcement: Chris Stapleton had declared he was dropping out of his Friday night headlining slot due to complications from a non-COVID related illness, and that the all-female country group The Highwomen (featuring the already performing Brandi Carlile and bandmates) would be filling in for him.

The word quickly spread through the festival and for the next short while I would witness many attendees stare at their phones in shock and shake their heads in disappointment upon reading the news.

“This time slot is cursed,” said user @page2112 in response to the official announcement on BottleRock’s Instagram page, a reference to singer Stevie Nicks’ previous decision to drop out of the festival one month prior.