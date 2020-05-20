BottleRock Napa Valley's virtual series kicks off Memorial Day weekend

With BottleRock Napa Valley 2020 postponed until October, organizers have created (re)LIVE BottleRock, a new virtual series, launching on Memorial Day weekend.
(re)LIVE BottleRock, a weekly online mix of past BottleRock performances and new musical and culinary programming, will benefit Crew Nation and the Napa Valley Food Bank.
Imagine Dragons, Muse, The Head and the Heart and Tash Sultana will kick off the virtual series on Saturday, May 23, at 3 p.m. on YouTube Live.
Fans can view each episode by subscribing to BottleRock’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/BottleRockNapa and will need to tune in live as episodes will not be available to view after airing. The inaugural (re)LIVE BottleRock is hosted by Allison Hagendorf, the Global Head of Rock at Spotify, and Liam Mayclem, KPIX’s Foodie Chap. The series is powered by Cisco System’s Webex.
Future (re)LIVE BottleRock episodes will continue to highlight past standout festival performances, plus a variety of new content, featuring many of the musical and culinary stars that help make up the BottleRock Napa Valley experience. Each episode will air weekly on Fridays at 5 p.m.
There will be opportunities to donate and support Crew Nation and the Napa Valley Food Bank during each show. The Crew Nation fund was created to help support live music crews who have been directly impacted as shows are put on pause due to COVID-19. The Napa Valley Food Bank, which provides nutritious food to low-income individuals, families, seniors and non-profit organizations throughout Napa County, has experienced a greatly increased need for help during the pandemic.
“We would have loved to be able to share our festival’s great music, wine, food and incredible Napa Valley hospitality in person this Memorial Day weekend, and can’t wait until we can get together with music fans once again,” said Dave Graham of BottleRock Napa Valley. “For now, we are really excited to share some vintage performances, along with some new and innovative content with the hope of raising much needed funds to support those who have been financially hit hard by the pandemic.”
A BottleRock/Live Nation production presented by JaM Cellars, the music festival usually draws huge crowds to Napa Valley for the Memorial Day weekend shows. This year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers decided to reschedule the live festival.
The headliners announced for the BottleRock 2020 festival all reconfirmed for the new dates, Oct. 2-4. They include Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stevie Nicks, Dave Matthews Band, Miley Cyrus, Khalid, Anderson Paak & The Free Nationals and Zedd. Passes purchased for the original June dates are valid for October.
For more information, visit bottlerocknapavalley.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.