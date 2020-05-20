BottleRock Napa Valley's virtual series kicks off Memorial Day weekend

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

With BottleRock Napa Valley 2020 postponed until October, organizers have created (re)LIVE BottleRock, a new virtual series, launching on Memorial Day weekend.

(re)LIVE BottleRock, a weekly online mix of past BottleRock performances and new musical and culinary programming, will benefit Crew Nation and the Napa Valley Food Bank.

Imagine Dragons, Muse, The Head and the Heart and Tash Sultana will kick off the virtual series on Saturday, May 23, at 3 p.m. on YouTube Live.

Fans can view each episode by subscribing to BottleRock’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/BottleRockNapa and will need to tune in live as episodes will not be available to view after airing. The inaugural (re)LIVE BottleRock is hosted by Allison Hagendorf, the Global Head of Rock at Spotify, and Liam Mayclem, KPIX’s Foodie Chap. The series is powered by Cisco System’s Webex.

Future (re)LIVE BottleRock episodes will continue to highlight past standout festival performances, plus a variety of new content, featuring many of the musical and culinary stars that help make up the BottleRock Napa Valley experience. Each episode will air weekly on Fridays at 5 p.m.