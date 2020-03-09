BottleRock Presents announces the 2020 Sonoma Harvest Music Festival line-up

GLEN ELLEN -- BottleRock Presents has announced two weekends of music for the 2020 Sonoma Harvest Music Festival, taking place on Sept. 12-13 and 19-20, on the grounds of the B.R. Cohn Winery in Glen Ellen.

Empire of the Sun, Young The Giant, Grouplove, The Struts, X Ambassadors, The Naked and Famous, Betty Who, Best Coast, Smallpools and The Wrecks will perform at the Sonoma Music Festival on the first weekend.

Modest Mouse, Edward Sharpe and The Magnetic Zeros, Fitz and The Tantrums, Dashboard Confessional, Bishop Briggs, Saint Motel, Joywave, Magic Giant, Yoke Lore and Almost Monday appear on the second weekend.

Daily line-ups will be announced at a later date.

The Sonoma Harvest Music Festival also showcases wine and food by Sonoma’s culinary stars, including Black Pig Meat Co., The Farmer's Wife, Mariposa Ice Cream, William Tell House, and “Cluck U Chicken” by Oenotri, among others.

In addition, B.R. Cohn and other wines from the Vintage Wine Estates portfolio, spirits from Distillery No. 209, and the region’s craft brewers will also be pouring each weekend.