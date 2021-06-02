BottleRock returns: A conversation with the festival producers

“We were completely shut down, literally at zero for a long time,” Dragoo said. “But early on, the one thing that all three of us decided was we were going to double down and keep our team together. We knew that we couldn't react to all the uncertainty if we had no one on our team to help us out.

“We also knew that any business that shut down and got rid of all of their staff and then were going to go try to build up again from scratch, it would take them forever. And maybe they'd never get back to where they were before. Yes, there was plenty of uncertainty, but we kept the team together one hundred percent, and we wouldn't have changed that for the world. That allowed us to execute quickly. As soon as the state of California said, you're on, you can do a festival this year, we could activate in a day and be ready to go.”

“We care about our team,” Scoggins added. “We worried first about them as people and what they would do in the COVID era. Are they going to be in a soup line or in a welfare line? We would do anything to avoid that.”

The impact of the fires of 2020

Napa Valley fires in the autumn of 2020 destroyed a considerable amount of festival decor that was in storage.