BottleRock returns: A conversation with the festival producers

The latest edition of BottleRock Napa Valley was originally scheduled for Memorial Day weekend, 2020. Amid the prohibitions and uncertainties of the Covid pandemic, the festival producer, Latitude 38 Entertainment, re-scheduled the event three times. BottleRock will return Labor Day weekend, September 3-5, 2021.
Last week the Latitude 38 partners Dave Graham, Justin Dragoo and Jason Scoggins — sat down at their downtown Napa office for a conversation about the upcoming festival and the unique challenges of the past year.
The 2021 Lineup
The original top three headliners for 2020 were the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stevie Nicks, and Dave Matthews Band. That morphed into Stevie Nicks, Guns ‘N Roses, and Foo Fighters for Sept. 2021.
“We are happy with where we landed though that doesn't really matter,” Dragoo said. “What matters is how BottleRock fans respond, and we're very happy with their response. Not surprised, but you never know.
“On the top line, think about it, you've got Guns N' Roses who were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2011. You've got Stevie Nicks, who has been inducted into the Hall of Fame twice, with Fleetwood Mac and as a solo artist, and she's the only female to ever accomplish that feat. And then you have Foo Fighters who are being inducted into the Hall this year.”
“We're ecstatic at the level of musical artists that we have,” Graham added. “And it turns out that so many of them are female this year. (Nicks, Miley Cyrus, Brandi Carlile, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, Mavis Staples, and more) It's pretty awesome.
“I think the lineup is really diverse. We've got American psychedelic pop with the Black Pumas. We've got Americana artists. We've got blues and funk with Black Joe Lewis. We've got jam band music with Spafford. A big get for us is the lead singer of LCD Sound System to headline one of our stages and do a DJ set. That’s going to be James Murphy. And there are numerous Napa-based bands in the lineup this year including Olivia O’Brien, who’s been a Top 10 Billboard artist.”
Planning amid uncertainty
Graham described the challenge of booking and re-booking bands as they moved through the uncertainty of the pandemic months.
“You had to deal with re-booking the lineup multiple times,” he said. “That became challenging because artists were trying to figure out what they were going to do, as it related to touring. They don't just do one show and make enough money to go off into the sunset, right? It's a business. And so they need to have multiple performances in order to justify getting their team together to go out and tour.
“And they were uncertain about what was going to be available for them from a venue perspective. Would there even be shows? Some bands chose to take more of a creative sabbatical and record and make music and just take 2020 off. And some said, ‘We don't see 2021 happening either.’”
Scoggins said that many fans believe that it should be easy to book bands now, “that bands can't wait to start playing again. And that every band under the sun is going to be ready to play. They ask why can't you book every single band that's out there? Well, you can’t.
“Many bands have shut it down, or they're not ready, or they can't get here from Europe to play, or they can't cross the Canadian border, or they have underlying conditions. They look at their own situation and say, you know what? This doesn't make sense for me, my family, et cetera, from a risk perspective.”
Still, despite the unique obstacles and all the uncertainty, the Latitude 38 partners cobbled together a world-class collection of musical artists. “Under the circumstances,” Graham said, “we booked a great lineup.”
Keeping the team together
The partners made it clear that it was their loyalty to one another, to their staff and to their mission that got them through the year.
“The three of us had a standing zoom meeting every day at 10 a.m. throughout the pandemic,” Graham said. “That kept us in sync on how we were proceeding and how we should address each of the issues as new information came in. We stuck together in that sense, personally and professionally, and that standing meeting kept us all on the same page.”
“We were completely shut down, literally at zero for a long time,” Dragoo said. “But early on, the one thing that all three of us decided was we were going to double down and keep our team together. We knew that we couldn't react to all the uncertainty if we had no one on our team to help us out.
“We also knew that any business that shut down and got rid of all of their staff and then were going to go try to build up again from scratch, it would take them forever. And maybe they'd never get back to where they were before. Yes, there was plenty of uncertainty, but we kept the team together one hundred percent, and we wouldn't have changed that for the world. That allowed us to execute quickly. As soon as the state of California said, you're on, you can do a festival this year, we could activate in a day and be ready to go.”
“We care about our team,” Scoggins added. “We worried first about them as people and what they would do in the COVID era. Are they going to be in a soup line or in a welfare line? We would do anything to avoid that.”
The impact of the fires of 2020
Napa Valley fires in the autumn of 2020 destroyed a considerable amount of festival decor that was in storage.
“The majority of our decor that people have grown to love at BottleRock all burned in those fires,” Dragoo said. “It's shade sails, art, all the wood facades. With the exception of the stages and the video screens, most of that material burned in the fires. So we've had to rebuild the BottleRock look over the last six, eight months.”
At the time of the fires, BottleRock did not make its losses public. “People were losing their actual homes, they were losing their wineries, they were losing their livestock and such,” Scoggins said. “So we lost decor for a festival. For us, was it a huge deal? Yeah, it was obviously a big undertaking to try to figure out how to rebuild all this stuff and to some degree, re-purchase everything that was lost. But we didn't have anything like the kind of personal pain and loss that a lot of people experienced.
“What you'll see in 2021 are all-new shade sails, all new shade structures. Everything that was made of wood is no longer wood. We, unfortunately, don't have some key art pieces that were burned in the fire. There's a lot of things that will be refreshed, but what we're focusing on because the festival is in September, is adding more and more shade. We know it's going to be warm. We're trying to get ahead of that.”
Health and safety
As stated on the festival’s website, “The BottleRock Napa Valley team is working in close coordination with local and state authorities and will follow all required COVID-19 health & safety guidelines in place at the time of the festival to offer a safe festival experience.”
As the BottleRock partners went through the scheduling and re-scheduling of the festival over the past year, they said they were regularly in touch with Napa County Public Health, to assure that their planning and decisions were well-informed and realistic.
BottleRock’s full health and safety policy statement can be found at https://www.bottlerocknapavalley.com/health-safety/
BottleRock Napa Valley 2021 is sold out. Fans looking for tickets can visit lyte.com/bottlerocknapavalley.
Photos: Another look at BottleRock Napa Valley 2018
