BottleRock's Culinary Stage line-up

Marcus Samuelsson, Andrew Zimmern, Gail Simmons, Roy Choi, Aarón Sánchez and Michael Mina will join musical headliners P!nk, Twenty One Pilots, Luke Combs, E-40 & Too $hort (of Mount Westmore) and dozens more on the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage, during the three-day BottleRock festival, May 27-29 in Napa.

Also appearing on the stage in the popular mash-up of cooking and entertainment will be Michael and Bryan Voltaggio, Todd English, Matt Horn, Aaron May, Tiffani Thiessen, Amirah Kassem, Adam Sobel and Belle English.

Expected to make appearances as well are Ricky Henderson, George Kittle, SAINt JHN, Charles Woodson, Warren G, Michael Franti, Silversun Pickups, Iration, Hunter Pence, MisterWives, Drew Holcomb, Bella Twins, Ali Larter, Royal & The Serpent, Gary “Baba Booey” Dell’Abate, Aly & AJ, Dominic “The Shoe Surgeon” Ciambrone, Blu DeTiger, Jonathan Sadowski, George Kontos, Foy Vance, and DJ Dylan.

Also appearing is former KTVU Sports Anchor Mark Ibanez. The Culinary Stage emcee is TV personality and KCBS “Foodie Chap” Liam Mayclem.

Single-day Friday and Saturday general admission tickets to the 2022 festival are available at www.bottlerocknapavalley.com. For other sold out tickets, visit BottleRock’s official ticket exchange, Lyte.

To keep up to date, visit www.bottlerocknapavalley.com and sign up to receive email notifications.