Broadway Under the Stars goes virtual for 2020

SONOMA -- Sonoma County-based Transcendence Theatre Company has cancelled its season of shows at Jack London State Historic Park in Glen Ellen because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, it will present “The Best Night Ever Goes Online,” a virtual compilation of the best of the last eight seasons of Broadway Under the Stars.

“Due to COVID-19, we could have cancelled our entire season completely, but we knew the Best Night Ever must go on,” said Amy Miller, Transcendence Theatre Company artistic director. “Transcendence has always committed to using the power of the arts to inspire and uplift others to rise up beyond challenges in order to serve the world in extraordinary ways.”

2020 “Broadway Under the Stars” virtual season will run July 10 through Sept. 13. Showtimes are Fridays with a 6:30 p.m. pre-show and 7:30 p.m. show, and Saturday and Sundays with a 1 p.m. pre-show and 2 p.m. show and 6:30 p.m. pre-show and 7:30 show.

The line-up is:

-- "Don't Stop Believin'" -- July 10-12, 17-19

Broadway artists perform a range of songs from musicals including "Les Misérables," "Wicked," "Rock of Ages" and many more