When it comes to the Arts with a capital A, the written word is sometimes given short shrift. An author reading just doesn’t hold the same appeal for most as a trip to the opera, the ballet, the symphony or even the movie theater. And yet, one could argue that the literary arts are one of, if not the most, democratically consumed arts. Unlike a piece at a museum, we can hold this art in our hands, own it, borrow it, use it while in bathtubs and airplanes and doctors’ office waiting rooms. And when we are done consuming it, we can hand it over to the next person so they can enjoy it in their own fashion.

Napa is full of readers and writers. I know this because I work in a bookstore, Napa Bookmine. We have three stores: two in downtown Napa and one in St. Helena, and we keep growing year over year. Next September, our business will celebrate its 10th anniversary, supported by a literary community that gets stronger every year.

Literary community – what does this phrase mean? I reached out to some of my literary friends and colleagues: a publisher, some writers and voracious readers, all based here in Napa. I wanted to hear their thoughts on what makes a literary community and why they want to be part of one, and whether we have that here in Napa. Their answers were illuminating, and mirrored many of my own thoughts on the matter.

All agreed that a literary community should be diverse, not just made up of one type of person or professional. Deborah Claymon, a former journalist who now writes fiction and drives down to Berkeley to participate in an active writers’ group, describes it as “a place where ideas and events around writing, story, journalism, and the arts as a whole is championed by the local entities, and the community members support these things in an active way.”

Holly Hubbard Preston, another former journalist and current fiction writer based in St. Helena, says it’s “a lively collective of writers, readers, industry professional[s] and interested artists who share a [passion] for poetry and prose (including film/plays) in their numerous, inspiring forms, through active in-person and/or online engagement.” There’s a lot to be gained from being part of a small group of hyper-focused individuals, like a novel writing group, but a wider literary community needs to welcome all sorts of participants, even if their involvement seems at first tangential to the literary arts.

One common thread was that each person interviewed lamented the lack of connection with our local academic communities. Paul Chutkow, president of Val de Grace, the only Napa-based publishing house, taught a creative writing class at Napa Valley College and started a small club called Napa Creative with some of his favorite students.

And of course, there is the Napa Valley Writers’ Conference. But all my contacts want to see more cross-pollination with NVC students and teachers, and with Pacific Union College in Angwin.

“We could do a lot more to involve Napa Valley College students,” says Lenore Hirsch, a local author and member of Napa Valley Writers. She goes on to say that we could be more supportive of young writers in our local schools; NVW has sponsored high school writing contests but received few submissions.

What is the study of the humanities but the study of human connection, of community? We read books in school together not just so we can learn how to appreciate the artistry of language or to increase our vocabulary, but because books help teach us how to be human.

I asked what the value of fiction is in a tumultuous world: “By nature,” Preston says, “fiction and the art of storytelling creates the space, time, and place for readers to experience/understand/explore the human condition in ways that can feel quite personal and even real.”

Claymon agrees: “[S]tory helps us make sense of a complex and changing world, see others and the world in ways we otherwise cannot have a lens on, delight in language, in our reactions/connections to the narrative, to character, and to a world that is not defined for us by the screen or the app.”

Hirsch says that “ [f]iction (and memoir) are good treatments for loneliness. The reader connects with the journey and emotions of a fictional character, perhaps even learns something about gratitude, relationships, how to live a good life.” Students of higher education are in the process of developing their adult selves, and literature can play a role in that.

Claymon and I spoke about what makes a community in general, and how a literary community is a part of that. Especially in a county that is so dominated by one industry and its offshoots, it’s important to think about what other things make life fun here in Napa.

“Someone could say the arts are ancillary, but they’re not if they’re part of what makes people care about living in and contributing to the community at all,” Claymon explained. Even “people who come here regularly maybe because of wine and food – they look for other activities while they’re here.” Chutkow agrees that there is a “richness a literary community could bring to the wider community.”

Everyone I interviewed agrees that language and cultural diversity are key to developing a robust literary community, but that Napa has struggled in this regard. In a county that is a third Hispanic (according to the most recent demographic census data), our writing groups and author events are overwhelmingly white and English-speaking. We need to work harder to bring all Napans into our literary community.

There are many active participants in Napa culture, including but most definitely not limited to: Nimbus Arts, the Cameo theater, Arts Council Napa Valley, our library branches and bookstores, and the AAUW annual author event fundraiser. But we are all acting essentially in a vacuum. There appears to be no cohesiveness despite the similar cultural work these organizations are doing.

Claymon brought up COAD, the Napa Valley Community Organizations Active in Disaster, which helps organize the various nonprofits, governmental agencies, and businesses that are involved in disaster response, and Preston suggested a “Napa Valley Culturemine, a descriptor/brand with multiple meanings,” that could be an umbrella for all the cultural activities and spaces Napa offers. When Chutkow started Napa Creative, he said, “There was a real hunger for a creative group.” I think there still is.

I foresee something like this bearing fruit for the literary community in Napa, one go-to space where anybody interested can find author readings, writing groups, editors and publishing assistance, book clubs, and lecture series. A social literary network, if you will, with every full- and part-time resident of Napa making up its membership. Authors write to be read. Books want to be discussed. Literature creates community, and community is what makes life worth living. Napa is a special place that celebrates the artistry of wine; let’s open the doors a little wider and elevate the written word, together.