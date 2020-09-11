Captain Comics: Some interesting graphic novels, both serious and silly

Which makes it all the more horrific when some of the people you've come to know are killed or badly wounded. You even feel a little sympathy for some of the Guardsmen, not all of whom were gung ho.

But you know, a bunch of 'em were. Sure, the protesters weren't all angels. They did burn down the ROTC building. They committed acts of vandalism. They threw rocks. They flipped the bird to the troops and called them names.

For which four of them got the death penalty, and several others were crippled for life. This is called an "overreaction," which is pretty much how to describe the behavior of the authorities, including those of the university, throughout. Before the shootings, students (whether protesting or not) were tear-gassed, beaten with clubs and bayonetted.

Then came the shootings. The Guardsmen were armed with the M-1 Garand, firing a .30-caliber, inch-long, copper-jacketed bullet that "can go clean through a foot-thick tree stump or through four men standing in a row ... and kill them all." When the Guardsmen were ordered to "lock and load" — chambering a round that can be fired instantly when the trigger is pulled — something bad was pretty much guaranteed to happen.