Celebrating Halloween and Día de los Muertos in Napa Valley

Here's a sampling of activities for Halloween and Dia de los Muertos coming up in Napa Valley:

El Día de los Muertos celebration

Nimbus Arts and Upvalley Family Centers present the 14th annual Día de los Muertos celebration at the Upper Valley Campus of Napa Valley College in St. Helena on Sunday, Oct. 30, from noon to 4 p.m.

Admission is free for the event, which includes community altar exhibits, art installations, music, dance, culinary delights, historical displays and traditional crafts for the whole family.

Upper Valley Campus, Napa Valley College, 1088 College Ave., St. Helena

Los Cenzontles at the CIA at Copia

A free family concert at the CIA at Copia in Napa celebrates Día de los Muertos with Los Cenzontles, the Grammy-nominated ensemble whose work with Linda Ronstadt and Jackson Browne was showcased in the recent HBO documentary "Linda and the Mockingbirds."

It takes place on Friday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. in Jackson Family Wines Amphitheater.

The program includes traditional Mexican music and dance, including rancheras, boleros and sones Jarochos.

Advance RSVP is recommended, but not required at boxoffice@festivalnapavalley.org

Seating is on a first-come basis.

CIA at Copia is at 500 First St., Napa.

Yountville Halloween Carnival

Children (10 and under, accompanied by a parent) are invited to a free Halloween carnival with games, crafts, snacks and non-candy prizes on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St. Weapons (real or not) and scary/gory costumes are not allowed.

Napa Hometown Halloween Trick-Or-Treat

The Downtown Napa Association hosts "a trick-or-treating extravaganza" throughout downtown Napa and Oxbow Commons on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Calistoga Harvest Fair

Enjoy food, refreshments, a local makers’ market, fall activities, face painting and live music at the Calistoga's Harvest Fair at Pioneer Park, 1308 Cedar St., on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. A costume contest begins at 1:30 p.m. Info, www.celebratenapavalley.org.

Trick-Or-Treat + Haunted Museum at di Rosa

Find trick-or-treating, face painting, a Halloween photo booth, games, music and spooky elements throughout the upper campus at di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. A costume contest is at 3 p.m. in the courtyard.

General admission is $20 general and $5 for ages 17 and under. Tickets available at dirosaart.org.

di Rosa is at 5200 Sonoma Highway, Napa. Info, 707-226-5991.

Napa Farmers Market's annual Haunted Market

There will be homegrown Halloween fun on Saturday, Oct. 29, 8 a.m. to noon at the Napa Farmers Market at 1100 West St. at Pearl Street. In addition to fresh produce, food and artisan goods, they'll have a spooky photo booth and a costume contest with "frighteningly fabulous prizes." Info, napafarmersmarket.org.

Meritage Family Fall Festival

The Meritage Resort and Spa hosts a Family Fall Fest on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Kid’s unlimited wristband provide access to a bounce house, face painters, a hay maze and pumpkin decorating (with pumpkin included). Family pooches are also invited to compete for prizes at the Pet Costume Contest. Buy wristbands at exploretock.com. Ages 4 to 17 are $30; access is free for children up to 3.

Meritage Resort is at 875 Bordeaux Way, Napa. Info, meritageresort.com

Spooktacular Halloween Family Bash

Feast it Forward hosts a Spooktacular Halloween Family Bash with games, crafts and a family costume contest on Saturday, Oct. 29, noon to 6 p.m. for children's activities. (Food and beverages are for sale until 8 p.m.) Tickets are $5 per person at feastitforward.com. $3 supports Children’s Museum of Napa Valley.

The Studio by Feast it Forward is at 1031 McKinstry St., Napa. Info, 707-688-0499.

Floating Pumpkin Display

The Nimbus Arts Floating Pumpkin Community Art Exhibit will be on display at Farmstead in St. Helena, Oct. 29 to 31 from 7 to 9 p.m. The community is invited to display hand-carved pumpkins, “floating” on pikes throughout the gardens.

Due to space limitations, you need to reserve a slot to view the display on Oct. 29, 30 or 31. Sign up at at eventbrite.com/e/nimbus-arts-floating-pumpkin-community-exhibit-at-farmstead-tickets-125078973577. Registration is free, but donations to Nimbus Arts are welcome.

Long Meadow Ranch also holds its annual pumpkin carving party with live music and face painting on Sunday, Oct. 30, with reservation time slots for carving and brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Choose a pumpkin and Nimbus Arts' master pumpkin carver Eric Muensterman will give advice about carving it, and install solar lights for anyone who wants to add their creation to the floating display. (You can choose to take it home.)

Children’s tickets are $30 for 12 and under and include one pumpkin, carving kit and buffet. Adults are $75 with brunch buffet at longmeadowranch.com.

Farmstead is at 738 Main St., St. Helena. Info, 707-963-5278.

Evil Vines Cemetery Yard Haunt

View Evil Vines Cemetery, a free, outdoor display, Oct. 29 to 31, at 2110 Euclid Ave., Napa.

Display lights are on daily 6 to 11 p.m. with the full effects lit up on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29 and 30, from 7 to 10 p.m.

Spooky Path Walk-Through is Saturday, Oct. 29 and Oct. 31, 7 to 9 p.m.

Trick-or-Treating is welcome on Halloween night only: Monday, Oct. 31, 6 to 10 p.m.

Napa County Historical Society Halloween Soirée

The Napa County Historical Society holds its first Halloween Soirée, entertainment, refreshments, music and revelry on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa. Costumes are encouraged. Tickets are $50 at napahistory.org.

Halloween Drag Brunch

Ace & Vine in Napa hosts a "frightfully fun brunch" on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or 2 to 4:30 p.m. Bay Area drag acts Ava LaShay, Paris Ala Venti, Charity Kase and others will perform.

Pre-sale tickets are $65 for the brunch only and $70 to add in bottomless mimosas at www.eventbrite.com. The price increases to $70/$80 on the day of the event. Email markp@aceandvine.com or call 707-699-2281 with questions.

Ace & Vine is at 505 Lincoln Ave, Napa.

Howl O'Ween Yappy Hours

Not forgetting canine friends, Alba at the River Terrace Inn holds a Howl O’Ween celebration on Oct. 27 with a special edition of their popular Yappy Hour in support of Ripple Effect Animal Project. Enter the costume contest for a chance to win prizes. River Terrace Inn is at 1600 Soscol Ave., Napa. Info, riverterraceinn.com.

Carneros Resort and Spa celebrates with a Howl O’Ween Yappy Hour at Farm pavilion Sunday, Oct. 30, from 2 to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 per household — with 100% donated to Jameson Humane. It includes dog treats and dog fashions, plus complimentary doggie swag.

For adults, wine and Tito’s signature cocktails, and seasonal bites will be for sale.

A prize of a one-night midweek stay at Carneros Resort will be given for the best pet costume.

Buy tickets at carnerosresort.com.

Carneros Resort and Spa is at 4048 Sonoma Highway, Napa.