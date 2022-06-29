Celebrating Independence Day all weekend in Napa Valley

Independence Day falls on Monday this year, so many events start on Saturday or Sunday and then peak on Monday.

Look for a roundup of municipal celebrations from Howard Yune running in the Napa Valley Register on Sunday. It will be online on Saturday.

Meanwhile, here is a look at some of the entertainment taking place this weekend:

Saturday and Sunday, July 2 and 3

Joyful Singing at Jarvis: Jarvis Conservatory's monthly series, It's a Grand Night for Singing, will have "a little patriotism" mingled with songs from theater and pop music on Saturday, July 2, at 7 p.m. in Napa.

Celebrating Independence Day, the Uncorked quartet — Kevin Parrish, Mike Shepherd, Craig Rode and Randy Guerrieri — will provide a cappella renditions of the national anthem and barbershop classics. Special guest, flutist Diane Grubbe, will join the celebration with Henri Vieuxtemps' "Souvenir d'Amérique."

In addition, Christine Dukey will perform two songs of Gabriel Fauré, Emily Evans sings two great numbers from musical theater, and Gene Wright presents the modern classic, "Prayer," by Morten Lauridsen. Ariana LaMark will perform Rodgers and Hammerstein and a moving jazz ballad by the Icelandic singer-songwriter, Laufey.

Tickets are $20. Tapas and wine are served at intermission, and the accordionist Sheri Mignano Crawford provides the pre-concert and intermission.

It's a Grand Night for Singing continues the first Saturday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St. in Napa. Tickets are available at the box office beginning at 6 p.m., with doors opening for general seating at 6:30 p.m.

Patrons with valid ID and proof of vaccination against COVID-19 do not have to wear a face mask. Patrons without proof of vaccination must wear face masks at all times.

Jazz at Charles Krug: Blue Note Summer Sessions at Charles Krug in St. Helena presents Canadian singer-songwriter Melanie Fiona performing four shows on Saturday and Sunday. Visit bluenotenapa.com for information.

Jazz Classics: The Tritones with Elaine Jennings present "I'm a Yankee Doodle Dandy" on Saturday, July 2, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Romeo Vineyards, 1224 Lincoln Ave. in Calistoga. Reserve a table at www.cellarpass.com/profile/romeo-vineyards-and-cellars

A Cameo Special: St. Helena Parks and Recreation with Cameo Cinema will host a free showing of "A League of Their Own" at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave., St. Helena, at about 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 3. Family-friendly activities, a local car show, and food vendors will start at 6 p.m., and there will be free popcorn throughout the movie.

Residents and businesses are encouraged to redecorate wine barrels in patriotic themes by July 1 for display at their home or at Lyman Park from July 2 to 11.

Concert in Calistoga: The Saint Helena Community Band presents a free Independence Day weekend concert in Calistoga on Sunday, July 3, at 4 p.m. at Pioneer Park, 1308 Cedar St. Come early and bring a picnic plus blankets for seating.

Napa Valley Cruisers: On Sunday, July 3, the Napa Valley Cruisers will be at Dr. Wilkinson’s Backyard Resort & Mineral Springs, 1507 Lincoln Ave. in Calistoga, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., showcasing their armada of American automotive classics while the local band, the Henry Coopers, plays classic rock hits from noon to 3 p.m.

A barbecue at Copia: CIA at Copia in Napa is serving a Fourth of July barbecue menu in the Grove for its Sunday night supper on July 3 with watermelon salad, tri-tip and strawberry shortcake, for $56 per person. Make reservations at ciaatcopia.com.

Monday, July 4

Watch the Napa Parade at Be Bubbly: You can reserve a front-row spot at Be Bubbly for the 10 a.m. start on Second Street for Napa's Fourth of July Parade. Only 24 spaces are available.

The parade continues on Third Street and ends at noon, just in time for Highway One to play outside Be Bubbly from noon to 3 p.m. Highway One, composed of singer-songwriters Glenn Lowe, Robert Hedden and saxophonist Trevor Strohl, performs music made for a drive down the California coastline.

Tickets are $15, applied to beverage purchase.

Be Bubbly, 1407 Second St, Napa, www.bebubblynapa.com, 707-637-4532

For more parade information, go to napa4thofjulyparade.com.

A community concert in Napa

A free community concert will be presented on the Oxbow RiverStage at Oxbow Commons in Napa from 5 to 9 p.m. Here's the lineup:

-- 5 to 5:30 p.m.: Roem Baur

-- 5:45 to 6:30 p.m.: La Gente SF

-- 6:45 to 7:30 p.m.: Lovers & Strangers

-- 7:45 to 9 p.m.: Headliner: Royal Jelly Jive

Food and beverages will be for sale at a festival in the Oxbow Commons. Due to the large crowds and noise, only service animals will be allowed into the event.

Fireworks and dinner: Angèle Restaurant & Bar is offering a dinner and fireworks special with a family-style Provençal menu for $78 per person. Make reservations at www.exploretock.com/angelerestaurant/experience

You can also enjoy the fireworks show from the Oxbow Commons, along the Harry T. Price Riverwalk, Veterans Park and Riverfront Green Park.

Meritage Resort: Celebrate the Fourth on the Meritage Village Lawn from 2 to 4 p.m. with live music and family-friendly activities, and food and beverages.

Meritage Resort and Spa, The Village Lawn, 875 Bordeaux Way, Napa

Stanly Ranch: Stanly Ranch, the new Auberge Resort, observes the Fourth of July with a BBQ in the Village from noon to 6 p.m.

Chef Garrison Price will be at the smoker all weekend. The menu includes: barbecue plate, $32; smoked Petaluma chicken sandwich on milk bread bun, $15; barbecued beef brisket, $16 plus sides (pickles, $4; potato salad, $10; coleslaw,$8; cornbread, $6) and root beer floats, $9 plus complimentary watermelon sorbet cups.

Enter the pie-eating contest at 12:30 p.m. inside Gavel for free.

Hot Buttered Rum will play from 3:30 to 6 p.m. and line dancing takes place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

A variety of lawn games and other activities will be available throughout the day.

Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection, 200 Stanly Crossroad, Napa, aubergeresorts.com/stanlyranch

Music in Yountville: Bay Area-based soul, funk and jazz band Big Blu Soul Revue performs at Yountville's Fourth of July Celebration at Veterans Memorial Park, 6455 Washington St., on Monday, July 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. There will be food trucks, beer and wine sales and family activities.

St. Helena bike parade and community concert: The family-friendly St. Helena Red, White, & Blue Bike Parade is an easy one-mile ride that starts at Harvest Lane and Starr Avenue at 10 a.m. and ends at Lyman Park on July Fourth.

The Parks and Recreation Commission will provide awards for the most decorated bikes. Free bike valet will be provided, so your bike will be safe while enjoy the festivities at Lyman Park. If you did not register for the bike parade, check in at the Parks and Recreation table by 9:45 a.m. on the Fourth to sign a waiver.

The Saint Helena Community Band returns to Lyman Park in 2022 for a free concert featuring patriotic tunes played by talented musicians from the Napa Valley. This is their first concert since 2019. The concert begins at 5 p.m. with children's entertainment and food options available starting at 3:30 p.m. Free root beer floats will be donated by A&W. Lyman Park is at 1498 Main St.

Due to the impact wildfires have had on the community in recent years, as well as the ongoing fire and drought conditions, St. Helena is not hosting a fireworks display this summer.

BBQ at Farmstead Farmstead restaurant will have live music, bites and wine on Monday, July 4. A barbecue dinner, wine and specialty cocktails will be for sale.

Farmstead is at 738 Main St., St. Helena, www.longmeadowranch.com, 707-963-4555.